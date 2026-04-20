College basketball rankings: Why UConn is moving up in preseason way-too-early Top 25 And 1
Braylon Mullins is heading back to the Huskies and Duke's Nikolas Khamenia has committed to UConn coach Dan Hurley
I've heard some try to argue that NIL and revenue-sharing have damaged college basketball, particularly at the mid-major level, where sustaining success has never been more difficult because, more often than not, you're now annually losing your best players to power-conference schools with multiple millions of dollars to toss around to great prospects, and hundreds of thousands to totally mediocre ones.
On some level, I get that specific argument.
But I'll still always land on the opposite side of it -- mostly because, in the absence of collectively bargained and legally enforceable rules, it's just right for players to be able to get whatever somebody decides they're worth to play wherever it is they agree to play, but also because the money available is clearly keeping talented players in school longer than they would otherwise stay and thus making the tip-top of the sport as good as it's been in decades, if not ever.
Which brings me to Braylon Mullins.
Ten years ago, he's a one-and-done. Five years ago, he's a one-and-done. Four weeks ago, I bet, he genuinely believed he'd be a one-and-done. But then Mullins hit one of the biggest shots in NCAA Tournament history to advance UConn to the 2026 Final Four, instantly became super-famous from coast-to-coast, quickly realized he could probably make more money with the Huskies next season than he would in the NBA even if he were selected somewhere in the middle of the first round, and then apparently decided, all things considered, another year at UConn is his best play.
And you know what?
I agree!
Matt Norlander and I actually discussed Mullins specifically in last Wednesday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, several days before Mullins announced his intention to return to UConn, and I laid out then what I believed were the pros and cons of staying and going. Reasonable minds can disagree, of course. And I understand the desire for some to get to the NBA as soon as possible in the spirit of getting the clock ticking toward someday getting to that second contract. But if the money is all the same, and especially if it's greater, what's a more enjoyable way for Mullins' to spend the next year -- as one of the faces of college basketball starring for one of the sport's best programs or mostly sitting on a bench as a rookie in the NBA who likely also spends time in the G League?
The answer is clear to me.
So I applaud Mullins and his family for thinking through the process from every angle and reaching what seems like a totally reasonable decision. It's great for UConn but also for college basketball. Because it wasn't too long ago when Mullins and any prospect like Mullins would be off to the NBA Draft ASAP, for better or worse. But now there are real reasons for Mullins and any prospect like Mullins to seriously consider returning to college even when a real NBA option exists, and I'll forever believe that's more good than bad.
Anyway ...
The previously unexpected return of Mullins, combined with the addition of Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia, has UConn up to No. 2 in Version 8 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Michigan remains No. 1. Which means, in this moment, the top two teams in the Top 25 And 1 are the same two that played in the national championship game two weeks ago.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman.
|--
|37-3
|2
UConn
|This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top seven scorers -- specifically Solo Ball, Braylon Mullins, Silas Demary and Jayden Ross -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia, Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines and four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County.
|5
|34-6
|3
Florida
|This ranking is based on the Gators returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay.
|1
|27-8
|4
Illinois
|This ranking is based on the Illini returning six of the top nine scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis and Brandon Lee -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis.
|1
|28-9
|5
Duke
|This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmon transfer Drew Scharnowski and five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.
|--
|35-3
|6
Michigan St.
|This ranking is based on the Spartans returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Divine Ugochukwu and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Mdelock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis.
|2
|27-8
|7
Arkansas
|This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning two of the top four scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and four-star prospect Abdou Toure.
|1
|28-9
|8
Arizona
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes.
|--
|36-3
|9
Texas
|This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning one of the top two scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, Tennessee transfer Amari Evans, Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman and four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling.
|4
|21-15
|10
Gonzaga
|This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell and four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil.
|1
|31-4
|11
Iowa St.
|This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr.
|1
|29-8
|12
Virginia
|This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but Virginia currently has zero prospects committed.
|1
|30-6
|13
Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and
|1
|30-7
|14
Alabama
|This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway, London Jemison and Keitenn Bristow -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Boise State transfer Drew Fielder, Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, NC State transfer Cole Cloer, Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming and four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie.
|--
|25-10
|15
USC
|This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins, four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis and UConn transfer Eric Reibe.
|6
|18-14
|16
Tennessee
|This ranking is based on the Vols returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Dewayne Brown II and Ethan Burg -- from a team that finished 25-12 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson, Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade, VCU transfer Terrence Hill Jr., Loyola Chicago transfer Miles Rubin, four-star prospects Christopher Washington Jr., Ralph Scott and Manny Green, and three-star prospect Marquis Clark.
|8
|25-12
|17
St. John's
|This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by international prospects Quinn Ellis and Djordije Jovanovic.
|2
|30-7
|18
Purdue
|This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan.
|2
|30-9
|19
N. Carolina
|This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning four of the top 11 scorers -- specifically Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and four-star prospect Maximo Adams.
|2
|24-9
|20
Louisville
|This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning the fifth-leading scorer -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas transfer Karter Knox and former G League player London Johnson.
|2
|24-11
|21
Indiana
|This ranking is based on the Hoosiers returning one of the top eight scorers -- specifically Trent Sisley -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay, Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, Duke transfer Darren Harris, Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf and four-star prospects Vaugn Karvala, Prince-Alexander Moody and Trevor Manhertz.
|2
|18-14
|22
Miami
|This ranking is based on the Hurricanes returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen and Marcus Allen -- from a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Villanova transfer Acaden Lewis, Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode, Georgia transfer Somto Cyril and four-star prospect Caleb Gaskins.
|NR
|26-9
|23
BYU
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Robert Wright III and Khadim Mboup -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Bruce Branch III, four-star prospect Dean Rueckert, Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler, Clemson transfer Jake Wahlin, Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey and UC Riverside transfer Nate Pickens, the last of whom committed to BYU last May but missed the season with an ankle injury.
|1
|23-12
|24
Nebraska
|This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier.
|1
|28-7
|25
Ohio St.
|This ranking is based on the Buckeyes returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically John Mobley Jr. and Amare Bynum -- from a team that finished 21-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duquesne transfer Jimmie Williams, Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavic, Cal transfer Justin Pippen, five-star prospect Anthony Thompson and four-star prospect Alex Smith.
|NR
|21-13
|26
Vanderbilt
|This ranking is based on the Commodores returning two of the top nine scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner and Chandler Bing -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Colorado transfer Bangot Dak and four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield.
|--
|27-9