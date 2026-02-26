UConn is alone atop the Big East standings again. Did you see how the Huskies got there? They did it by embarrassing St. John's, ending the Red Storm's 13-game winning streak and ruining Tuesday's Game of the Night.

Final score: UConn 72, St. John's 40.

The Red Storm were limited to just 11 field goals in 40 minutes after going on a 0-for-12 stretch in the first half and then missing their final 24 -- 24! -- field goal attempts of the game. They shot just 19.6% from the field.

"Give [UConn] all the credit," said St. John's coach Rick Pitino. "They played a great game. That's probably only happened to me two times in my career."

With the win, UConn improved to 26-3 overall, 16-2 in the Big East. St. John's is 22-6 overall, 15-2 in the Big East. Both teams will be favored in every remaining regular-season game. So them being co-champs with 18-2 league marks remains a possibility because of Tuesday's result. Had the game gone the other way, though, the Red Storm would've had a two-game lead in the loss column of the league standings and a strong grip on the outright Big East title.

So that was huge from UConn.

It was a dominant victory -- one so dominant Pitino figured he'd only been on the wrong side of one of those just one other time in his head-coaching career that started at Boston University in 1978. The win pushed UConn up to No. 10 in the NET, to No. 9 at KenPom.com, to No. 8 at BartTorvik.com and to No. 6 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which caused Houston, Purdue and Nebraska to be pushed down one spot each in the Top 25 And 1, no fault of their own.

St. John's is now No. 18.

Barring a big surprise, the Huskies and Red Storm will be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Big East Tournament. That means, if they meet again, the next time will be March 14 in the title game of that event at New York's Madison Square Garden.

