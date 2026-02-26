College basketball rankings: UConn rises in Top 25 And 1 after Huskies end St. John's streak in blowout
A potential third meeting between the Huskies and Red Storm would likely highlight the Big East Tournament title game
UConn is alone atop the Big East standings again. Did you see how the Huskies got there? They did it by embarrassing St. John's, ending the Red Storm's 13-game winning streak and ruining Tuesday's Game of the Night.
Final score: UConn 72, St. John's 40.
The Red Storm were limited to just 11 field goals in 40 minutes after going on a 0-for-12 stretch in the first half and then missing their final 24 -- 24! -- field goal attempts of the game. They shot just 19.6% from the field.
"Give [UConn] all the credit," said St. John's coach Rick Pitino. "They played a great game. That's probably only happened to me two times in my career."
With the win, UConn improved to 26-3 overall, 16-2 in the Big East. St. John's is 22-6 overall, 15-2 in the Big East. Both teams will be favored in every remaining regular-season game. So them being co-champs with 18-2 league marks remains a possibility because of Tuesday's result. Had the game gone the other way, though, the Red Storm would've had a two-game lead in the loss column of the league standings and a strong grip on the outright Big East title.
So that was huge from UConn.
It was a dominant victory -- one so dominant Pitino figured he'd only been on the wrong side of one of those just one other time in his head-coaching career that started at Boston University in 1978. The win pushed UConn up to No. 10 in the NET, to No. 9 at KenPom.com, to No. 8 at BartTorvik.com and to No. 6 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which caused Houston, Purdue and Nebraska to be pushed down one spot each in the Top 25 And 1, no fault of their own.
St. John's is now No. 18.
Barring a big surprise, the Huskies and Red Storm will be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Big East Tournament. That means, if they meet again, the next time will be March 14 in the title game of that event at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 100-56 win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Virginia.
|--
|26-2
|2
Michigan
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 15 points and five assists in Tuesday's 77-67 win over Minnesota. The Wolverines' next game is Friday at Illinois.
|--
|26-2
|3
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 87-80 win at Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|--
|26-2
|4
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 75-59 win at Utah. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|24-4
|5
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 23 points and four blocks in Tuesday's 84-71 win at Texas. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|22-6
|6
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 72-40 win over St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall.
|3
|26-3
|7
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp missed nine of the 10 shots he attempted in Monday's 69-56 loss at Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Colorado.
|1
|23-5
|8
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Friday's 93-64 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|1
|22-5
|9
Nebraska
|Braden Frager finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 74-61 win over Maryland. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at USC.
|1
|24-4
|10
Illinois
|David Mirkovic missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 95-94 overtime loss at UCLA. The Illini's next game is Friday against Michigan.
|--
|22-6
|11
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Monday's 69-56 win over Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|--
|21-7
|12
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 89-48 win over Portland. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Saint Mary's.
|--
|28-2
|13
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 90-61 win over Virginia. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|25-3
|14
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 66-60 win over Ohio State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday at Purdue.
|--
|22-5
|15
Alabama
|Amari Allen finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 100-75 win over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|1
|21-7
|16
Arkansas
|Billy Richmond III finished with 23 points and two steals in Tuesday's 99-84 win over Texas A&M. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|1
|21-7
|17
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 win over Cincinnati. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Iowa State.
|1
|21-7
|18
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-40 loss at UConn. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Villanova.
|3
|22-6
|19
Miami (Ohio)
|Brant Byers finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 74-64 win at Eastern Michigan. The RedHawks' next game is Friday at Western Michigan.
|--
|28-0
|20
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 88-80 win over Georgia. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|22-6
|21
N. Carolina
|Seth Trimble finished with 30 points and four assists in Monday's 77-74 win over Louisville. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|22-6
|22
BYU
|Robert Wright III missed 14 of the 21 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 97-84 loss to UCF. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|20-8
|23
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. missed 16 of the 25 shots he attempted in Monday's 77-74 loss at North Carolina. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday at Clemson.
|--
|20-8
|24
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 13 of the 21 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 73-69 loss at Missouri. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|20-8
|25
Villanova
|Acaden Lewis finished with 20 points and four assists in Tuesday's 82-73 win over Butler. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|22-6
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 27 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 84-71 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Oregon.
|--
|19-9