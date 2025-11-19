College basketball rankings: Cameron Boozer dazzles in Champions Classic as Duke topples Kansas
Boozer's stellar performance inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday helped push the Blue Devils to 5-0 on the year
What was supposed to be a matchup between two of the top freshmen in college basketball didn't actually materialize, unfortunately. So, Tuesday night's Champions Classic lacked some star power because Kansas guard Darryn Peterson was reduced to watching with a bad hamstring.
Not ideal.
But the capacity crowd at New York's Madison Square Garden still got to see a five-star freshman and likely top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His name is Cameron Boozer, and he led the Blue Devils to a 78-66 victory over shorthanded Kansas that pushed Jon Scheyer's program to 5-0 on this season and kept the Blue Devils ranked eighth in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 11th consecutive day.
KU is down to No. 26.
Boozer finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes on the court. The 6-foot-9 forward is now averaging 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest. That makes him the first ACC player to score at least 100 points, grab at least 50 rebounds and record at least 20 assists in any five-game span since Boston College's Craig Smith did it in March 2006 -- and, as one of Duke's social media accounts pointed out, "Cameron Boozer has only played five college games."
Next up for Duke is a couple of buy games -- first Friday against Greg Paulus' Niagara Purple Eagles, then Saturday against Kenny Blakeney's Howard Bison. (It's a rare back-to-back for a college basketball team.) After that, the Blue Devils will travel to Chicago to play Arkansas in the 2025 CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic.
John Calipari's Razorbacks are No. 19 in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in Sunday's 97-79 win over Akron. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Memphis.
|--
|4-0
|2
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 22 points and seven assists in Sunday's 73-72 win over Auburn. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Rider.
|--
|4-0
|3
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 86-84 win over BYU. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Arizona.
|--
|4-0
|4
BYU
|Mihailo Boskovic was 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 86-84 loss to UConn. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Wisconsin.
|--
|3-1
|5
Arizona
|Anthony Dell'Orso finished with 20 points and three assists in Friday's 69-65 win over UCLA. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|4-0
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 82-68 win over Miami. The Gators' next game is Friday against Merrimack.
|--
|3-1
|7
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 67-63 in over TCU. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Middle Tennessee.
|--
|3-0
|8
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 78-66 win over Kansas. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Niagara.
|--
|5-0
|9
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 106-81 win over Ohio. The Cardinals' next game is Friday against Cincinnati.
|--
|4-0
|10
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell was 2-of-9 from the field in Thursday's 87-80 loss to Purdue. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Illinois.
|--
|2-1
|11
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 93-60 win over William & Mary. The Red Storm's next game is Thursday against Bucknell.
|--
|2-1
|12
Illinois
|David Mirkovic finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds in Friday's 84-65 win over Colgate. The Illini's next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|4-0
|13
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Monday's 96-57 win over Stonehill. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against St. John's.
|--
|4-0
|14
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Monday's 122-50 win over Southern Utah. The Zags' next game is Monday against Alabama.
|--
|5-0
|15
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 18 points and seven assists in Friday's 80-63 win over Milwaukee. The Red Raiders' next game is Thursday against Wake Forest.
|--
|3-1
|16
UCLA
|Eric Daiiley Jr. finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-48 win over Sacramento State. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Presbyterian. Skyy Clark was 3 of 11 from the field on Friday's 69-65 loss to Arizona. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Sacramento State.
|--
|4-1
|17
Michigan St.
|Jaxon Kohler finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 83-66 win over Kentucky. The Spartans' next game is Friday against Detroit Mercy.
|1
|4-0
|18
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 87-75 win over Oregon State. The Ducks' next game is Monday against Auburn.
|1
|4-0
|19
Arkansas
|Maleek Thomas finished with 26 points and three assists in Tuesday's 84-83 win over Winthrop. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against Jackson State.
|1
|4-1
|20
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-61 win over Navy. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against St. Bonaventure.
|1
|5-0
|21
Kentucky
|Denzel Aberdeen missed seven of the eight field-goal attempts he took in Tuesday's 83-66 loss to Michigan State. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Loyola Maryland.
|4
|3-2
|22
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 91-66 win over Rice. The Vols' next game is Thursday against Tennessee State.
|1
|4-0
|23
Auburn
|Keyshawn Hall missed 10 of the 16 shots he attempted in Sunday's 73-72 loss to Houston. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Jackson State.
|1
|3-1
|24
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Monday's 94-69 win over SIU Edwardsville. The Badgers' next game is Friday against BYU.
|1
|4-0
|25
Ole Miss
|AJ Storr finished with 14 points and two steals in Friday's 82-60 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Austin Peay.
|1
|5-0
|26
Kansas
|Bryson Tiller missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 78-66 loss to Duke. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Notre Dame.
|4
|3-2