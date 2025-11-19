What was supposed to be a matchup between two of the top freshmen in college basketball didn't actually materialize, unfortunately. So, Tuesday night's Champions Classic lacked some star power because Kansas guard Darryn Peterson was reduced to watching with a bad hamstring.

Not ideal.

But the capacity crowd at New York's Madison Square Garden still got to see a five-star freshman and likely top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His name is Cameron Boozer, and he led the Blue Devils to a 78-66 victory over shorthanded Kansas that pushed Jon Scheyer's program to 5-0 on this season and kept the Blue Devils ranked eighth in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 11th consecutive day.

KU is down to No. 26.

Boozer finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes on the court. The 6-foot-9 forward is now averaging 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest. That makes him the first ACC player to score at least 100 points, grab at least 50 rebounds and record at least 20 assists in any five-game span since Boston College's Craig Smith did it in March 2006 -- and, as one of Duke's social media accounts pointed out, "Cameron Boozer has only played five college games."

Next up for Duke is a couple of buy games -- first Friday against Greg Paulus' Niagara Purple Eagles, then Saturday against Kenny Blakeney's Howard Bison. (It's a rare back-to-back for a college basketball team.) After that, the Blue Devils will travel to Chicago to play Arkansas in the 2025 CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic.

John Calipari's Razorbacks are No. 19 in the Top 25 And 1.

Top 25 And 1 rankings