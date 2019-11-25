College basketball rankings: Top five teams Michigan State and Kansas highlight Maui Invitational field

Last season's Maui Invitational featured three top-10 teams and six of the first 21 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft -- most notably Duke's Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. It was star-studded and awesome. Truth be told, this season's Maui Invitational, on paper, is neither as star-studded nor awesome; there's no way around it. But it's still good and interesting. And it could eventually provide a matchup of top-five teams

It could give us Michigan State vs. Kansas.

That'll be the matchup in Wednesday's title game if the bracket unfolds the way it's expected to unfold because the Spartans and Jayhawks are on opposite sides -- and, outside of them, there isn't another top-40 KenPom team in the field. The highest-rated team in Maui not named Michigan State or Kansas is Virginia Tech, which is rated 41st at KenPom but was picked 14th in the ACC's preseason poll. Put simply, if the Hokies are really the third-best team in this year's field, anything other than Michigan State vs. Kansas on Wednesday will mean a Hall of Fame coach took a bad loss somewhere.

Michigan State is No. 2 in Monday's updated Top 25 and 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is No. 4. And Duke remains No. 1 for the 13th consecutive morning.

Monday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers 2 Penn State 4 Villanova Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 81-73 win over Georgetown. The Blue Devils remained undefeated despite trailing by double-digits in the first half. -- 6-0 2 Michigan St. Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Monday's 94-46 win over Charleston Southern. Next up for the Spartans is a game against Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Duke remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day. -- 3-1 3 Louisville Jordan Nwora scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 82-76 win over Akron. The Cardinals led by 22 points before the Zips made things close at the end. -- 6-0 4 Kansas Udoka Azubuike finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-63 win over East Tennessee State. The Jayhawks have won three straight since their season-opening loss to Duke. -- 3-1 5 Maryland Jalen Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's 86-63 victory over George Mason. Maryland has won each of its five games by at least 18 points. -- 5-0 6 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-61 victory over Elon. Cole Anthony added nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes. -- 4-0 7 Virginia Casey Morsell scored 19 points and made what was the game-winning 3-pointer with 62 seconds remaining in Sunday's 48-45 victory over Arizona State. Virginia has a 12-game winning streak that dates to last season. -- 6-0 8 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-49 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Zags have won 26 consecutive regular-season games. -- 6-0 9 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 23 points in Saturday's 87-51 victory over Florida A&M. The Pirates' lone loss is a one-possession loss to Michigan State. -- 4-1 10 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 85-46 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. The Buckeyes used a 16-0 run in the first half to pull away and cruise to the victory. -- 5-0 11 Kentucky Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 81-56 win over Lamar. The Wildcats opened with a 13-0 run and never relinquished that lead. -- 5-1 12 Texas Tech The Red Raiders trailed at the half Sunday but outscored Brooklyn by 31 points in the final 20 minutes while recording a 96-66 victory. Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 27 points and six rebounds. -- 5-0 13 Oregon Anthony Mathis scored a team-high 18 points in Friday's 78-66 win over Houston. The Ducks now own victories over both of the American Athletic Conference's co-favorites -Memphis and Houston. -- 5-0 14 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-86 win over Ole Miss. D.J. Jeffries, a Mississippi native, added 23 points off the bench. -- 5-1 15 Auburn Austin Wiley finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 91-62 win over Colgate. Isaac Okoro became just the third Auburn freshman since 1991 to score in double-figures in each of his first five games. -- 5-0 16 VCU Marcus Evans scored as many points (16) as Florida Gulf Coast's entire team in the first half of Saturday's 78-48 win over the Eagles. VCU scored 37 points off of FGCU's 27 turnovers. -- 5-0 17 Tennessee Jordan Bowden scored 16 points and added four steals in Wednesday's 76-41 win over Alabama State. The Vols have won 29 consecutive home games. -- 4-0 18 Arizona Nico Manion finished with 22 points and eight assists in Sunday's 104-67 victory over Long Beach State. Arizona pulled away in the second half and was 12-of-24 from 3-point range in the game. -- 6-0 19 Utah St. Justin Bean scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Sunday's 68-59 win over North Texas. Utah State trailed late but closed with an 11-0 run to avoid the upset. 1 7-0 20 LSU Emmitt Williams finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 96-79 win over Rhode Island. Both of the Tigers' losses are two-point losses to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 1 4-2 21 Washington Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels combined for 45 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 88-69 victory over San Diego. The Huskies' lone loss came to Tennessee on a neutral court. 1 5-1 22 Baylor Jared Butler scored 10 points in the final six minutes and finished with 22 in Sunday's 87-78 victory over Villanova. The Bears were 11-of-19 from 3-point range. in the win. 1 5-1 23 Villanova Villanova lost 87-78 to Baylor on Sunday despite shooting 51.9% from the field. Both of the Wildcats' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 4 4-2 24 Colorado Tyler Bey scored 11 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in Sunday's 56-41 win over Wyoming. The 6-7 forward has 12 double-doubles in his past 19 games. 2 4-0 25 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 58-56 win over Yale. The Nittany Lions' perfect record includes a 15-point win at Georgetown. NR 5-0 26 Michigan Isaiah Livers scored a career-high 24 points in Friday's 111-68 victory over Houston Baptist. The Wolverines' perfect record includes a double-digit win over Creighton. NR 4-0