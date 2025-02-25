houstoncougars.jpg

The 2024-25 college basketball season marks the seventh year the NET rankings have served as the primary metric for evaluating college teams for NCAA Tournament selection and seeding. The NET factors in game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

Wins and losses are categorized using a quadrant system based on location and the opponent's NET ranking (e.g., Quad 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75). Quad 1 victories, in particular, carry significant weight with the selection committee, which determines the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

CBSSports.com has a rankings tab with daily updated NET rankings with results including Quad 1 records and home-away splits, as well as a dynamic Bracketology tab. For a cheat sheet, below are the top 68 NET rankings through Feb. 24, 2025. 

Top 68 teams according to NET (updated through Feb. 24, 2025)

NET RankingTeamConferenceOverall Record
1AuburnSEC25-2
2DukeACC24-3
3HoustonBig 1224-4
4FloridaSEC24-3
5TennesseeSEC22-5
6AlabamaSEC22-5
7Texas TechBig 1221-7
8Iowa St.Big 1221-6
9ArizonaBig 1218-9
10GonzagaWCC21-8
11MarylandBig Ten21-6
12KentuckySEC18-9
13WisconsinBig Ten21-6
14Michigan St.Big Ten22-5
15MissouriSEC20-7
16Saint Mary's (CA)WCC24-4
17Texas A&MSEC20-7
18St. John's (NY)Big East24-4
19PurdueBig Ten19-9
20KansasBig 1219-9
21MichiganBig Ten21-6
22ClemsonACC22-5
23IllinoisBig Ten17-11
24LouisvilleACC21-6
25UCLABig Ten20-8
26Ole MissSEC19-8
27MarquetteBig East20-7
28Mississippi St.SEC19-8
29BYUBig 1219-8
30BaylorBig 1215-11
31VCUAtlantic 1021-5
32OregonBig Ten20-8
33Utah St.Mountain West23-4
34Ohio St.Big Ten15-13
35CreightonBig East19-8
36UC San DiegoBig West22-4
37UConnBig East18-9
38TexasSEC16-11
39ArkansasSEC16-11
40GeorgiaSEC16-11
41SMUACC20-7
42New MexicoMountain West21-5
43VanderbiltSEC18-9
44North CarolinaACC18-11
45Boise St.Mountain West18-8
46CincinnatiBig 1216-11
47MemphisThe American22-5
48West VirginiaBig 1216-11
49San Diego St.Mountain West17-7
50VillanovaBig East16-12
51OklahomaSEC17-10
52Santa ClaraWCC19-10
53XavierBig East18-10
54NebraskaBig Ten17-11
55PittsburghACC16-11
56IndianaBig Ten16-11
57NorthwesternBig Ten14-13
58DrakeMVC23-3
59North TexasThe American18-6
60Arizona St.Big 1213-14
61San FranciscoWCC21-7
62Colorado St.Mountain West18-9
63McNeeseSouthland21-6
64Wake ForestACC19-8
65IowaBig Ten15-12
66George MasonAtlantic 1020-6
67UC IrvineBig West22-5
68YaleIvy League17-6

