The 2024-25 college basketball season marks the seventh year the NET rankings have served as the primary metric for evaluating college teams for NCAA Tournament selection and seeding. The NET factors in game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

Wins and losses are categorized using a quadrant system based on location and the opponent's NET ranking (e.g., Quad 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75). Quad 1 victories, in particular, carry significant weight with the selection committee, which determines the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

CBSSports.com has a rankings tab with daily updated NET rankings with results including Quad 1 records and home-away splits, as well as a dynamic Bracketology tab. For a cheat sheet, below are the top 68 NET rankings through Feb. 24, 2025.

Top 68 teams according to NET (updated through Feb. 24, 2025)

NET Ranking Team Conference Overall Record 1 Auburn SEC 25-2 2 Duke ACC 24-3 3 Houston Big 12 24-4 4 Florida SEC 24-3 5 Tennessee SEC 22-5 6 Alabama SEC 22-5 7 Texas Tech Big 12 21-7 8 Iowa St. Big 12 21-6 9 Arizona Big 12 18-9 10 Gonzaga WCC 21-8 11 Maryland Big Ten 21-6 12 Kentucky SEC 18-9 13 Wisconsin Big Ten 21-6 14 Michigan St. Big Ten 22-5 15 Missouri SEC 20-7 16 Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 24-4 17 Texas A&M SEC 20-7 18 St. John's (NY) Big East 24-4 19 Purdue Big Ten 19-9 20 Kansas Big 12 19-9 21 Michigan Big Ten 21-6 22 Clemson ACC 22-5 23 Illinois Big Ten 17-11 24 Louisville ACC 21-6 25 UCLA Big Ten 20-8 26 Ole Miss SEC 19-8 27 Marquette Big East 20-7 28 Mississippi St. SEC 19-8 29 BYU Big 12 19-8 30 Baylor Big 12 15-11 31 VCU Atlantic 10 21-5 32 Oregon Big Ten 20-8 33 Utah St. Mountain West 23-4 34 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-13 35 Creighton Big East 19-8 36 UC San Diego Big West 22-4 37 UConn Big East 18-9 38 Texas SEC 16-11 39 Arkansas SEC 16-11 40 Georgia SEC 16-11 41 SMU ACC 20-7 42 New Mexico Mountain West 21-5 43 Vanderbilt SEC 18-9 44 North Carolina ACC 18-11 45 Boise St. Mountain West 18-8 46 Cincinnati Big 12 16-11 47 Memphis The American 22-5 48 West Virginia Big 12 16-11 49 San Diego St. Mountain West 17-7 50 Villanova Big East 16-12 51 Oklahoma SEC 17-10 52 Santa Clara WCC 19-10 53 Xavier Big East 18-10 54 Nebraska Big Ten 17-11 55 Pittsburgh ACC 16-11 56 Indiana Big Ten 16-11 57 Northwestern Big Ten 14-13 58 Drake MVC 23-3 59 North Texas The American 18-6 60 Arizona St. Big 12 13-14 61 San Francisco WCC 21-7 62 Colorado St. Mountain West 18-9 63 McNeese Southland 21-6 64 Wake Forest ACC 19-8 65 Iowa Big Ten 15-12 66 George Mason Atlantic 10 20-6 67 UC Irvine Big West 22-5 68 Yale Ivy League 17-6

