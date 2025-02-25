The 2024-25 college basketball season marks the seventh year the NET rankings have served as the primary metric for evaluating college teams for NCAA Tournament selection and seeding. The NET factors in game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.
Wins and losses are categorized using a quadrant system based on location and the opponent's NET ranking (e.g., Quad 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75). Quad 1 victories, in particular, carry significant weight with the selection committee, which determines the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.
CBSSports.com has a rankings tab with daily updated NET rankings with results including Quad 1 records and home-away splits, as well as a dynamic Bracketology tab. For a cheat sheet, below are the top 68 NET rankings through Feb. 24, 2025.
Top 68 teams according to NET (updated through Feb. 24, 2025)
|NET Ranking
|Team
|Conference
|Overall Record
|1
|Auburn
|SEC
|25-2
|2
|Duke
|ACC
|24-3
|3
|Houston
|Big 12
|24-4
|4
|Florida
|SEC
|24-3
|5
|Tennessee
|SEC
|22-5
|6
|Alabama
|SEC
|22-5
|7
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|21-7
|8
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|21-6
|9
|Arizona
|Big 12
|18-9
|10
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|21-8
|11
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|21-6
|12
|Kentucky
|SEC
|18-9
|13
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|21-6
|14
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|22-5
|15
|Missouri
|SEC
|20-7
|16
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|WCC
|24-4
|17
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|20-7
|18
|St. John's (NY)
|Big East
|24-4
|19
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|19-9
|20
|Kansas
|Big 12
|19-9
|21
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|21-6
|22
|Clemson
|ACC
|22-5
|23
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|17-11
|24
|Louisville
|ACC
|21-6
|25
|UCLA
|Big Ten
|20-8
|26
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|19-8
|27
|Marquette
|Big East
|20-7
|28
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|19-8
|29
|BYU
|Big 12
|19-8
|30
|Baylor
|Big 12
|15-11
|31
|VCU
|Atlantic 10
|21-5
|32
|Oregon
|Big Ten
|20-8
|33
|Utah St.
|Mountain West
|23-4
|34
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|15-13
|35
|Creighton
|Big East
|19-8
|36
|UC San Diego
|Big West
|22-4
|37
|UConn
|Big East
|18-9
|38
|Texas
|SEC
|16-11
|39
|Arkansas
|SEC
|16-11
|40
|Georgia
|SEC
|16-11
|41
|SMU
|ACC
|20-7
|42
|New Mexico
|Mountain West
|21-5
|43
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|18-9
|44
|North Carolina
|ACC
|18-11
|45
|Boise St.
|Mountain West
|18-8
|46
|Cincinnati
|Big 12
|16-11
|47
|Memphis
|The American
|22-5
|48
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|16-11
|49
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|17-7
|50
|Villanova
|Big East
|16-12
|51
|Oklahoma
|SEC
|17-10
|52
|Santa Clara
|WCC
|19-10
|53
|Xavier
|Big East
|18-10
|54
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|17-11
|55
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|16-11
|56
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|16-11
|57
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|14-13
|58
|Drake
|MVC
|23-3
|59
|North Texas
|The American
|18-6
|60
|Arizona St.
|Big 12
|13-14
|61
|San Francisco
|WCC
|21-7
|62
|Colorado St.
|Mountain West
|18-9
|63
|McNeese
|Southland
|21-6
|64
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|19-8
|65
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|15-12
|66
|George Mason
|Atlantic 10
|20-6
|67
|UC Irvine
|Big West
|22-5
|68
|Yale
|Ivy League
|17-6
Check out the college basketball scoreboard for times and betting info on tonight's games.