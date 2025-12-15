College basketball rankings: Top-ranked Michigan, No. 2 Arizona may stay in respective slots for a while
The Wolverines and Wildcats remain at the top of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
Michigan and Arizona remain No. 1 and No. 2 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. If you want to know why, or why I have them in that order, please check Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1, where I did my best to explain how we ended up in what is a genuinely interesting debate about which team should be ranked No. 1 right now.
And did you realize we might stay here for a while?
Michigan is undefeated (10-0) with two wins over teams also in the Top 25 And 1 -- and the Wolverines won't play another currently ranked team until they meet Nebraska on Jan. 27. Arizona is undefeated (9-0) with three wins over teams also in the Top 25 And 1 -- and the Wildcats won't play another currently ranked team until they meet BYU on Jan. 26. Obviously, neither sentence guarantees anything because this is college basketball and goofy stuff happens in college basketball all of the time. But what those sentences at least suggest is that these two obvious title-contenders could keep zeros in the loss column and remain No. 1 and No. 2, in some order, in most human rankings deep into January.
Next up for Michigan: Sunday against La Salle. Next up for Arizona: Tuesday against Abilene Christian. Neither team should lose then or anytime soon, point being this Michigan-Arizona debate could turn into something that resembles last season's Cooper Flagg-Johni Broome debate that went back-and-forth for multiple months.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 29 points and nine assists in Saturday's 101-83 win at Maryland. The Wolverines' next game is Dec. 21 against La Salle.
|--
|10-0
|2
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 96-75 win over Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Abilene Christian.
|--
|9-0
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 66-60 win at Michigan State. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Lipscomb.
|--
|10-0
|4
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 78-53 win over Eastern Illinois. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Long Beach State.
|--
|11-0
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Friday's 71-63 win over Texas. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Butler.
|--
|10-1
|6
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 100-53 win over UC Riverside. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Pacific.
|--
|9-1
|7
Purdue
|Oscar Cluff finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 79-59 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|10-1
|8
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 25 points and five assists in Saturday's 82-72 win over UCLA. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Campbell.
|--
|10-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Divine Ugochukwu finished with 23 points and three steals in Saturday's 76-72 win at Penn State. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Toledo.
|--
|9-1
|10
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 80-62 win over South Carolina Upstate. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against East Tennessee State.
|--
|9-1
|11
Arkansas
|Trevon Brazile finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 93-86 win over Texas Tech. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Queens.
|--
|8-2
|12
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 17 points and two assists in Saturday's 99-73 win over Memphis. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday at Tennessee.
|--
|9-1
|13
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. finished with 36 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-76 overtime win at NC State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Towson.
|--
|8-3
|14
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 15 points and three steals in Saturday's 99-57 win over New Orleans. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|10-1
|15
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 32 points and three assists in Saturday's 83-80 win at Illinois. The Cornhuskers' next game is Dec. 21 against North Dakota.
|--
|11-0
|16
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel finished with 30 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 83-72 win over Central Arkansas. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Memphis.
|--
|10-0
|17
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. missed nine of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 96-75 loss to Arizona. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against USF.
|--
|7-3
|18
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic missed two of the three shots he attempted in Saturday's 83-80 loss to Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Dec. 22 against Missouri.
|--
|8-3
|19
Auburn
|Keyshawn Hall finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 92-78 win over Chattanooga. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Purdue.
|--
|8-3
|20
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 75-62 loss to Illinois. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|--
|7-3
|21
St. John's
|Oziyah Sellers finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 91-64 win over Iona. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against DePaul.
|--
|6-3
|22
Texas Tech
|LeJuan Watts missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 93-86 loss to Arkansas. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Northern Colorado.
|--
|7-3
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed eight of the 11 shots he attempted on Thursday's 66-62 loss at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' next game is Sunday against Western Michigan.
|--
|9-2
|24
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-60 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Maryland.
|--
|9-1
|25
Saint Mary's
|Joshua Dent finished with 21 points and five assists in Sunday's 70-61 win over Davidson. The Gaels' next game is Sunday against Boise State.
|--
|9-2
|26
Kentucky
|Mouhamed Dioubate finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 72-60 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|7-4