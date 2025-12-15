Michigan and Arizona remain No. 1 and No. 2 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. If you want to know why, or why I have them in that order, please check Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1, where I did my best to explain how we ended up in what is a genuinely interesting debate about which team should be ranked No. 1 right now.

And did you realize we might stay here for a while?

Michigan is undefeated (10-0) with two wins over teams also in the Top 25 And 1 -- and the Wolverines won't play another currently ranked team until they meet Nebraska on Jan. 27. Arizona is undefeated (9-0) with three wins over teams also in the Top 25 And 1 -- and the Wildcats won't play another currently ranked team until they meet BYU on Jan. 26. Obviously, neither sentence guarantees anything because this is college basketball and goofy stuff happens in college basketball all of the time. But what those sentences at least suggest is that these two obvious title-contenders could keep zeros in the loss column and remain No. 1 and No. 2, in some order, in most human rankings deep into January.

Next up for Michigan: Sunday against La Salle. Next up for Arizona: Tuesday against Abilene Christian. Neither team should lose then or anytime soon, point being this Michigan-Arizona debate could turn into something that resembles last season's Cooper Flagg-Johni Broome debate that went back-and-forth for multiple months.

