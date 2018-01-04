College basketball rankings: Trae Young not spectacular, Oklahoma still wins easily

Trae Young didn't shoot it particularly well. And he turned it over a little too much. But the bottom line remains the bottom line, and the bottom line is this: Oklahoma won again, easily. And Young finished with 27 points and 10 assists. So the incredible freshman is still leading the nation in points per game and assists per game. And the Sooners will take a 10-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with West Virginia at WVU Coliseum.

"I don't even care about the stats," Young told reporters after finishing just one rebound shy of a triple-double in Wednesday's 109-89 victory over Oklahoma State. "My main thing is winning, at the end of the day."

Which is good. Because, at the end of most days, he wins.

Again, Young wasn't perfect against Oklahoma State. He missed 10 of the 17 shots he took and committed six turnovers. But the 6-foot-2 point guard still effortlessly created one simple scoring opportunity after another for his teammates. It's among the reasons Oklahoma shot 54.7 percent from the field and eclipsed the 100-point barrier for the third time in four games.

Oklahoma is No. 7 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The West Virginia team the Sooners are playing Saturday is No. 5. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

