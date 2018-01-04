College basketball rankings: Trae Young not spectacular, Oklahoma still wins easily
The Sooners, No. 7 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), won for the 10th straight time
Trae Young didn't shoot it particularly well. And he turned it over a little too much. But the bottom line remains the bottom line, and the bottom line is this: Oklahoma won again, easily. And Young finished with 27 points and 10 assists. So the incredible freshman is still leading the nation in points per game and assists per game. And the Sooners will take a 10-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with West Virginia at WVU Coliseum.
"I don't even care about the stats," Young told reporters after finishing just one rebound shy of a triple-double in Wednesday's 109-89 victory over Oklahoma State. "My main thing is winning, at the end of the day."
Which is good. Because, at the end of most days, he wins.
Again, Young wasn't perfect against Oklahoma State. He missed 10 of the 17 shots he took and committed six turnovers. But the 6-foot-2 point guard still effortlessly created one simple scoring opportunity after another for his teammates. It's among the reasons Oklahoma shot 54.7 percent from the field and eclipsed the 100-point barrier for the third time in four games.
Oklahoma is No. 7 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The West Virginia team the Sooners are playing Saturday is No. 5. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Michigan State and Florida State. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Boston College.
|--
|13-1
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils have three top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Xavier and Kansas. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Arizona.
|--
|12-1
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 13 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. But 11 of their 14 wins are sub-100 KenPom wins.
|--
|14-1
|4
|Villanova
|The Wildcats took their first loss Saturday at Butler. They own wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga.
|--
|13-1
|5
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 13 straight games since losing their season-opener to Texas A&M. Next up is Saturday's showdown with Oklahoma.
|--
|13-1
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' resume features two top-50 KenPom wins and a lone loss at West Virginia. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with North Carolina.
|--
|13-1
|7
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners will take a 10-game winning streak into Saturday's game at West Virginia. Oklahoma has already won at TCU and at Wichita State.
|--
|12-1
|8
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-55 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Baylor, SMU and Nevada. The lone defeat is a single-point loss to Oklahoma.
|--
|13-1
|9
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won 10 straight games since losing to Arizona State. The winning streak features wins over Cincinnati, Baylor and Butler.
|--
|15-1
|10
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 2-0 in the Big 12 with a win over Baylor and a victory at Kansas. They'll host Kansas State on Saturday, then play at Oklahoma on Tuesday.
|--
|13-1
|11
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features wins over Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette. Their two losses are single-digit losses to Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
|--
|11-2
|12
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers will take a 10-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Nebraska. They've won each of their past six games by double-digits.
|1
|14-2
|13
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won eight straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The streak includes victories over Arizona State and Texas A&M.
|1
|11-3
|14
|Florida State
|FSU backed its loss at Duke with a win over North Carolina. The Seminoles' other good win is a double-digit victory at Florida.
|5
|12-2
|15
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won three straight since losing to UCLA. Next up is Saturday's game at Tennessee.
|--
|12-2
|16
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Wofford and Florida State. They own zero wins over schools currently ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|4
|12-3
|17
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies are 0-2 in the SEC with losses to Alabama and Florida. Their leading scorer, D.J. Hogg, missed both of those games because of a suspension.
|--
|11-3
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have already lost twice by double-digits inside Allen Fieldhouse this season. That's the first time that's ever happened to a KU team coached by Bill Self.
|--
|11-3
|19
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won two straight games since losing at San Diego State. Their resume features wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|1
|12-3
|20
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume features four top-60 KenPom wins. Their losses are to Rhode Island and Rutgers.
|1
|13-2
|21
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats beat Memphis on Sunday by 38 points. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Temple.
|1
|12-2
|22
|Clemson
|The Tigers have won nine straight since losing to Temple. They're 2-0 in the ACC with a win at Boston College.
|1
|13-1
|23
|Florida
|Three of the Gators' four losses are to schools ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They own wins over Gonzaga, Cincinnati and at Texas A&M.
|1
|10-4
|24
|Baylor
|The Bears' four losses are all to teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one). Their best win is a win over Creighton.
|1
|10-4
|25
|Creighton
|All three of the Bluejays' losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They've won seven of their past eight games.
|1
|12-3
|26
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features three top-45 KenPom wins -- most notably a victory over Oklahoma. They'll play at Auburn on Saturday.
|1
|11-3
