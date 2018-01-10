College basketball rankings: Trae Young's great, but West Virginia remains atop Big 12
The Mountaineers have the nation's longest winning streak
Trae Young wasn't efficient in Tuesday's 75-65 win over Texas Tech. But he still scored 22 second-half points and finished with 27 points and nine assists in 36 minutes. So he remains the nation's leader in points and assists per game. And who cares if it took the fabulous freshman 23 shots to get those 27 points?
It was still a blast to watch.
And the result of that result led me to simply flip Oklahoma and Texas Tech in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). On Tuesday morning, Texas Tech was No. 4 and Oklahoma was No. 5. Now, on Wednesday morning, Oklahoma is No. 4 and Texas Tech is No. 5 -- meaning there are still five Big 12 schools in the top 12 of the Top 25 (and one).
West Virginia is the highest ranked.
The Mountaineers remained No. 2 after improving to 15-1 via Tuesday's 57-54 win over Baylor. It was their fifth top-45 KenPom win. They haven't lost in two months and have the nation's longest winning streak at 15 games.
Wednesday's Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' only loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. Their resume features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee.
|--
|14-1
|2
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 15 straight games since losing to Texas A&M. They're the only Big 12 team that still hasn't suffered a league loss.
|--
|15-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their 4-0 start in the ACC features wins over North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
|--
|15-1
|4
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners own wins over three teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Texas Tech, Wichita State and TCU. Their lone loss since Thanksgiving came at West Virginia.
|1
|13-2
|5
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have four top-35 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Their best win is a double-digit win at Kansas.
|1
|14-2
|6
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 2-2 in their past four games. The losses are to Boston College and North Carolina State.
|--
|13-2
|7
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' 14-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Ohio State. Michigan State's resume features wins over North Carolina, Notre Dame and Maryland.
|--
|15-2
|8
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils own five top-60 KenPom wins. They've beaten Xavier on a neutral court and won at Kansas and Utah.
|--
|13-2
|9
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have won five straight games since losing to Oklahoma. They're 3-0 in the AAC heading into Thursday's game at East Carolina.
|--
|13-2
|10
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 12 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. They own five top-40 KenPom wins and three true road wins.
|--
|16-2
|11
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won six of seven since losing consecutive games to Washington and Arizona State. Their lone loss in that stretch is a loss to Texas Tech.
|--
|13-3
|12
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have gone 1-2 since starting the season 12-0. But both of their losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|13-2
|13
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Providence. Next up is Wednesday's showdown with Villanova.
|--
|15-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|Two of Gonzaga's three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Zags own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|--
|14-3
|15
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' resume includes wins over North Carolina and Florida. All three losses are to top-60 KenPom teams.
|--
|12-3
|16
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels snapped their two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 30-point win over Boston College. Three of their four losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|13-4
|17
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won seven straight games since losing to Xavier and Florida. UC's resume includes wins over UCLA and SMU.
|1
|14-2
|18
|Clemson
|The Tigers will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game at North Carolina State. Their resume features wins over Florida, Ohio State and Louisville.
|1
|14-1
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Colorado. They are 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-75 losses.
|1
|12-4
|20
|Florida
|The Gators have won five straight games since losing to Clemson. Their resume features three top-30 KenPom wins.
|1
|11-4
|21
|Auburn
|The Tigers will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Mississippi State. Their 3-0 start in the SEC includes wins over Tennessee and Arkansas.
|1
|15-1
|22
|Tennessee
|Three of the Vols' four losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume features wins over Purdue and Kentucky.
|1
|11-4
|23
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' win over Texas A&M improved them to 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. Their next two games are road games at Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
|1
|13-3
|24
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates lost by 20 points Tuesday at Marquette. Their resume also features a loss to a Rutgers team ranked outside of the top 120 at KenPom.
|7
|14-3
|25
|Baylor
|All five of Baylor's losses are to teams ranked ahead of the Bears in the Top 25 (and one). They own victories over Creighton and Texas.
|--
|11-5
|26
|Creighton
|All three of Creighton's losses are to teams ranked ahead of the Bluejays in the Top 25 (and one). Their best win is a neutral-court win over UCLA.
|--
|14-3
