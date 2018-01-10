College basketball rankings: Trae Young's great, but West Virginia remains atop Big 12

1 Villanova The Wildcats' only loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. Their resume features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. -- 14-1

2 West Virginia The Mountaineers have won 15 straight games since losing to Texas A&M. They're the only Big 12 team that still hasn't suffered a league loss. -- 15-1

3 Virginia The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their 4-0 start in the ACC features wins over North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. -- 15-1

4 Oklahoma The Sooners own wins over three teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Texas Tech, Wichita State and TCU. Their lone loss since Thanksgiving came at West Virginia. 1 13-2

5 Texas Tech The Red Raiders have four top-35 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Their best win is a double-digit win at Kansas. 1 14-2

6 Duke The Blue Devils are 2-2 in their past four games. The losses are to Boston College and North Carolina State. -- 13-2

7 Michigan State The Spartans' 14-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Ohio State. Michigan State's resume features wins over North Carolina, Notre Dame and Maryland. -- 15-2

8 Arizona State The Sun Devils own five top-60 KenPom wins. They've beaten Xavier on a neutral court and won at Kansas and Utah. -- 13-2

9 Wichita State The Shockers have won five straight games since losing to Oklahoma. They're 3-0 in the AAC heading into Thursday's game at East Carolina. -- 13-2

10 Purdue The Boilermakers have won 12 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. They own five top-40 KenPom wins and three true road wins. -- 16-2

11 Kansas The Jayhawks have won six of seven since losing consecutive games to Washington and Arizona State. Their lone loss in that stretch is a loss to Texas Tech. -- 13-3

12 TCU The Horned Frogs have gone 1-2 since starting the season 12-0. But both of their losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). -- 13-2

13 Xavier The Musketeers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Providence. Next up is Wednesday's showdown with Villanova. -- 15-2

14 Gonzaga Two of Gonzaga's three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Zags own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State. -- 14-3

15 Florida State The Seminoles' resume includes wins over North Carolina and Florida. All three losses are to top-60 KenPom teams. -- 12-3

16 North Carolina The Tar Heels snapped their two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 30-point win over Boston College. Three of their four losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). -- 13-4

17 Cincinnati The Bearcats have won seven straight games since losing to Xavier and Florida. UC's resume includes wins over UCLA and SMU. 1 14-2

18 Clemson The Tigers will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game at North Carolina State. Their resume features wins over Florida, Ohio State and Louisville. 1 14-1

19 Arizona The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Colorado. They are 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-75 losses. 1 12-4

20 Florida The Gators have won five straight games since losing to Clemson. Their resume features three top-30 KenPom wins. 1 11-4

21 Auburn The Tigers will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Mississippi State. Their 3-0 start in the SEC includes wins over Tennessee and Arkansas. 1 15-1

22 Tennessee Three of the Vols' four losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume features wins over Purdue and Kentucky. 1 11-4

23 Kentucky The Wildcats' win over Texas A&M improved them to 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. Their next two games are road games at Vanderbilt and South Carolina. 1 13-3

24 Seton Hall The Pirates lost by 20 points Tuesday at Marquette. Their resume also features a loss to a Rutgers team ranked outside of the top 120 at KenPom. 7 14-3

25 Baylor All five of Baylor's losses are to teams ranked ahead of the Bears in the Top 25 (and one). They own victories over Creighton and Texas. -- 11-5