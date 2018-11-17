College basketball rankings: UCLA freshman Moses Brown has UCLA No. 16 in the updated Top 25 And 1
The Bruins are off to a 3-0 start
The Duke freshmen — mostly Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish — have dominated headlines so far this season. And for good reason. But there's another first-year player out West who is posting similarly great numbers.
His name is Moses Brown.
"I wish I [were going to have] him longer than what I'm going to have him because he's special," UCLA coach Steve Alford said after Brown finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in Friday's win over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.
Brown, a New York native, was ranked 27th in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 19.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game. He's a big reason why the Bruins are 3-0 and ranked 16th in Saturday morning's updated the Top 25 And 1.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Zion Williamson scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over Eastern Michigan. He's taken 39 shots this season and made 32 of them.
|--
|3-0
|2
|Kansas
|Lagerald Vick and Dedric Lawson combined for 52 points in Friday's win over Louisiana. Vick is averaging a team-high 22.3 points.
|--
|3-0
|3
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia Tech. The Vols are 3-0 for the second consecutive season.
|--
|3-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|Rui Hachimura finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's win over Texas A&M. Next up for the Zags is the Maui Invitational.
|--
|3-0
|5
|Nevada
|Jordan Caroline finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's win over Little Rock. Jordan Brown added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|6
|Virginia
|De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points on nine shots in Friday's win over Coppin State. He's averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Luke Maye finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Friday's win over Tennessee Tech. The All-American is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|8
|Michigan
|Charles Matthews finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's win at Villanova. The Wolverines shot 50.9 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|9
|Kentucky
|PJ Washington scored 25 points on 13 shots in Wednesday's win over North Dakota. He was 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
|--
|2-1
|10
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's win over Mississippi College. Horace Spencer added 14 points and 17 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|11
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four steals in Wednesday's win over Louisiana-Monroe. Xavier Tillman added 11 points off the bench.
|--
|2-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|Xavier Sneed finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Friday's win over Eastern Kentucky. Dean Wade added 14 points and five rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 20 points and seven assists in Friday's win over Northeastern. He's averaging 20.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|14
|Florida St.
|Terance Mann finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win at Tulane. The Seminoles shots 48.3 percent from the field.
|--
|2-0
|15
|Miss. State
|Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 21 points in Friday's win over Long Beach State. Tyson Carter added 17 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|16
|UCLA
|Moses Brown finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania. The freshman big is averaging 19.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks.
|--
|3-0
|17
|LSU
|Tremont Waters scored 15 points in Friday's win over Louisiana Tech. He's averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists.
|--
|4-0
|18
|TCU
|Desmond Bane finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's win over Fresno State. He's averaging a career-high 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|19
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes already own two wins on the road over top-45 KenPom teams. C.J. Jackson is averaging a career-high 14.7 points per game.
|--
|3-0
|20
|Villanova
|The Wildcats only shot 31.8 percent in Wednesday's loss to Michigan. Eric Paschall was 3-of-14 from the field.
|--
|2-1
|21
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench in Friday's win over Hofstra. The sophomore forward was 8-of-8 from the field.
|--
|4-0
|22
|Clemson
|Marcquise Reed finished with 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's win over Sam Houston State. The Tigers shot 53.1 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|23
|Indiana
|Romeo Langford finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in Wednesday's win over Marquette. Fellow freshman Rob Phinisee added 12 points and eight assists.
|--
|3-0
|24
|Nebraska
|James Palmer scored 29 points in Wednesday's win over Seton Hall. Isaac Copeland added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|25
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards scored 29 points in Friday's win over Davidson. He's averaging 26.8 points while shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|4-0
|26
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ is averaging 20.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists through two games. The Badgers own a win at Xavier.
|--
|2-0
