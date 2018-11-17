College basketball rankings: UCLA freshman Moses Brown has UCLA No. 16 in the updated Top 25 And 1

The Duke freshmen — mostly Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish — have dominated headlines so far this season. And for good reason. But there's another first-year player out West who is posting similarly great numbers.

His name is Moses Brown.

"I wish I [were going to have] him longer than what I'm going to have him because he's special," UCLA coach Steve Alford said after Brown finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in Friday's win over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.

Brown, a New York native, was ranked 27th in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 19.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game. He's a big reason why the Bruins are 3-0 and ranked 16th in Saturday morning's updated the Top 25 And 1.