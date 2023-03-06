The final AP Top 25 poll ahead of next week's Selection Sunday has a familiar face at the top of the rankings but there are plenty of changes throughout the poll elsewhere after a wild weekend in college hoops. Houston retained its No. 1 spot for a third consecutive week, while UCLA jumped to its highest ranking since the 2016-17 season up to No. 2.

Kansas and Purdue held steady at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, while Alabama dropped to No. 4 in the poll.

Houston earned 58 first-place votes in the poll this week in garnering all but three first-place votes from voters, its largest share of first-place votes all season. UCLA, which moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 this week, earned the outstanding three first-place votes.

Changes elsewhere in the top 10 gave the AP poll this week a makeover with Baylor the biggest faller among those from No. 7 to No. 10 this week. Texas jumped two spots to No. 7 despite losing to TCU after its big regular-season finale win over Kansas. Gonzaga also moved up in the rankings, from No. 10 to No. 9. Marquette and Arizona remained at No. 6 and No. 8.

AP Top 25

1. Houston (58)

2. UCLA (3)

3. Kansas

4. Alabama

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Texas

8. Arizona

9. Gonzaga

10. Baylor

11. UConn

12. Kansas State

13. Virginia

14. Miami

15. Xavier

16. Saint Mary's

17. Tennessee

18. Texas A&M

19. Indiana

20. San Diego State

21. Duke

22. TCU

23. Kentucky

24. Creighton

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, FAU 53, Utah St. 32, Providence 26, Iowa St. 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 10, Toledo 10, Coll of Charleston 9, Michigan St. 9, VCU 8, Boise St. 7, Iowa 5, Southern Cal 5, Memphis 3, Maryland 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas 2, Drake 1, North Texas 1.