Multiple outright power-conference champions and projected No. 1 seeds for the 2023 NCAA Tournament -- Kansas and Alabama specifically -- took losses on the final Saturday of the regular season. But UCLA didn't. The outright Pac-12 champs beat Arizona 82-73 inside Pauley Pavilion to win the league by four games with an 18-2 conference record.
"We did it -- but, at the same time, we're not done," said UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Wildcats. "Now we got to go into the next half. To me, it's like a whole new season."
The victory improved UCLA's winning streak to 10 games and pushed the Bruins to 16-4 in the first two quadrants heading into the Pac-12 Tournament. Only top-ranked Houston has a better winning percentage inside the first two quadrants, which is among the reasons UCLA is up to No. 2 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings
UCLA has eight Q1 wins and all four of its losses are in Q1. That makes the Bruins the nation's only team with a résumé featuring at least eight Q1 wins and fewer than five total losses.
Kansas remains No. 3 in the Top 25 And 1 despite Saturday's 75-59 loss at Texas based on the strength of the total body of work. The Jayhawks are 20-6 in the first two quadrants with 15 Q1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. Simply put, I do not believe anybody below the Jayhawks deserves to be above the Jayhawks. So KU is still No. 3 followed by No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Purdue.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 25 points and three steals in Thursday's 83-66 win over Wichita State. The Cougars' next game is Sunday at Memphis.
|--
|28-2
|2
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-73 win over Arizona. The Bruins are the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.
|2
|27-4
|3
Kansas
|Dajuan Harris Jr. was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 75-59 loss at Texas. The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|4
Alabama
|Alabama shot 19.4% from 3-point range in Saturday's 67-61 loss at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|2
|26-5
|5
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds in Thursday's 63-61 win at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Illinois.
|--
|25-5
|6
Texas
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 20 points and three assists in Saturday's 75-59 win over Kansas. The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|2
|23-8
|7
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 23 points and two assists in Saturday's 96-94 win over St. John's. The Golden Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|2
|25-6
|8
Kansas St.
|Kansas State allowed the Mountaineers to shoot 50.8% from the field in Saturday's 89-81 loss at West Virginia. The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|2
|23-8
|9
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished 1 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 73-58 loss to Iowa State. The Bears are the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|2
|22-9
|10
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 104-65 win over Chicago State. The Zags are the No. 2 seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|11
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 71-59 win at Villanova. The Huskies are the No. 4 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|1
|24-7
|12
Arizona
|Courtney Ramey was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 82-73 loss at UCLA. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.
|1
|25-6
|13
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 67-50 win over Wyoming. The Aztecs are the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament.
|--
|24-6
|14
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 77-68 loss at Gonzaga. The Gaels are the No. 1 seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|1
|25-6
|15
Miami
|Jordan Miller finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 78-76 win over Pitt. The Hurricanes are the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|4
|24-6
|16
Xavier
|Colby Jones finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 win over Butler. The Musketeers are the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|17
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 28 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 67-61 win over Alabama. The Aggies are the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|4
|23-8
|18
Indiana
|Indiana shot 18.2% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 90-68 loss to Iowa. The Hoosiers' next game is Sunday against Michigan.
|--
|20-10
|19
Tennessee
|Tennessee allowed the Tigers to shoot 49.1% from the field in Saturday's 79-70 loss at Auburn. The Vols are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|5
|22-9
|20
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 75-60 win over Louisville. The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|--
|23-6
|21
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 62-57 win at North Carolina. The Blue Devils are the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|1
|23-8
|22
Missouri
|Kobe Brown finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 82-77 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|1
|23-8
|23
TCU
|Emmanuel Miller was 3 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 74-60 loss at Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs are the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|6
|20-11
|24
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-70 win at DePaul. The Bluejays are the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|--
|20-11
|25
Iowa
|Kris Murray finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 90-68 win at Indiana. The Hawkeyes' next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|1
|19-11
|26
Iowa St.
|Jaren Holmes finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 73-58 win at Baylor. The Cyclones are the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|NR
|18-12