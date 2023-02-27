UCLA just experienced a terrific four-day span.
First, the Bruins picked up two Quadrant-1 wins on Thursday night thanks to a win at Utah -- and a Washington State victory at Stanford that pushed the Cougars into the top 75 of the NET, which in turn flipped UCLA's December victory at Washington State from a Q2 win into a Q1 win. Then, on Sunday afternoon, UCLA won at Colorado, added another Q1 victory and secured its first outright Pac-12 regular-season championship since 2013.
"That was one of the goals that we had in the beginning of the year," said UCLA forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. "And we accomplished it."
Indeed, they did.
So now the Bruins are 7-4 in Quadrant 1 and 7-0 in Quadrant 2 — or 14-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses outside of the first quadrant. Their 14-4 record in the first two quadrants is better than Purdue's 14-5 record in the first two quadrants, which is among the reasons UCLA is fourth in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, one spot ahead of the Purdue team that still has a strong body of work but is just 2-4 in its past six games.
Houston remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 11th consecutive day thanks in part to a nine-game winning streak that has also pushed the Cougars to No. 1 in the NET, No. 1 at KenPom.com, No. 1 in Sagarin, No. 1 at BartTorvik.com and No. 1 at EvanMiya.com. Kelvin Sampson's program has already secured the outright American Athletic Conference regular-season championship for the second straight year. The Cougars will close the regular season with a home game against Wichita State (Thursday) and a road game at Memphis (Sunday).
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 76-57 win at East Carolina. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Wichita State.
|--
|27-2
|2
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-83 win over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Auburn.
|--
|25-4
|3
Kansas
|Dajuan Harris finished with 17 points and six steals in Saturday's 76-74 win over West Virginia. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|24-5
|4
UCLA
|Jamie Jaquez Jr. finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 60-56 win at Colorado. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Arizona State.
|--
|25-4
|5
Purdue
|Braden Smith was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 79-71 loss to Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Wisconsin.
|--
|24-5
|6
Texas
|Texas allowed the Bears to shoot 50.0% from the field in Saturday's 81-72 loss at Baylor. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at TCU.
|--
|22-7
|7
Kansas St.
|Markquis Nowell finished with 22 points and eight assists in Saturday's 73-68 win at Oklahoma State. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma.
|--
|22-7
|8
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 22 points and three steals in Saturday's 90-84 win over DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Butler.
|--
|23-6
|9
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 77-68 win over Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Chicago State.
|--
|25-5
|10
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 81-72 win over Texas. The Bears' next game is Monday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|21-8
|11
Arizona
|Arizona allowed the Sun Devils to shoot 53.7% from the field in Saturday's 89-88 loss to Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at USC.
|--
|24-5
|12
San Diego St
|Darrion Trammell finished with 18 points and three assists in Saturday's 73-71 win at New Mexico. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Boise State.
|--
|23-5
|13
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and three steals in Saturday's 95-86 win at St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against DePaul.
|--
|22-7
|14
Indiana
|Jalen Hood-Schifino finished with 35 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 79-71 win at Purdue. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Iowa.
|--
|20-9
|15
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 77-68 loss at Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game is March 6 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|16
Xavier
|Souley Boum finished with 23 points and three assists in Friday's 82-60 win at Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at Providence.
|--
|21-8
|17
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 85-45 win over South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas.
|1
|21-8
|18
Northwestern
|Boo Buie was 1 of 9 from the field in Sunday's 75-59 loss at Maryland. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Penn State.
|1
|20-9
|19
Miami
|Miami blew a 25-point lead in Saturday's 85-84 loss to Florida State. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|--
|23-6
|20
Virginia
|Kihei Clark was 3 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 71-63 loss at North Carolina. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Clemson.
|--
|21-6
|21
TCU
|Mile Miles Jr. finished with 24 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 83-82 win at Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday against Texas.
|--
|19-10
|22
Texas A&M
|Tyrece Radford was 0 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 69-62 loss at Mississippi State. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|21-8
|23
Nevada
|Will Baker finished with 13 points and one assist in Friday's 60-56 win at Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Monday at Wyoming.
|--
|22-7
|24
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 81-65 win over Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against NC State.
|--
|21-8
|25
Providence
|Ed Crosswell finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 88-68 win at Georgetown. The Friars' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|--
|21-8
|26
Maryland
|Jahmir Young finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 75-59 win over Northwestern. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday at Ohio State.
|--
|20-9