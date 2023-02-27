UCLA just experienced a terrific four-day span.

First, the Bruins picked up two Quadrant-1 wins on Thursday night thanks to a win at Utah -- and a Washington State victory at Stanford that pushed the Cougars into the top 75 of the NET, which in turn flipped UCLA's December victory at Washington State from a Q2 win into a Q1 win. Then, on Sunday afternoon, UCLA won at Colorado, added another Q1 victory and secured its first outright Pac-12 regular-season championship since 2013.

"That was one of the goals that we had in the beginning of the year," said UCLA forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. "And we accomplished it."

Indeed, they did.

So now the Bruins are 7-4 in Quadrant 1 and 7-0 in Quadrant 2 — or 14-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses outside of the first quadrant. Their 14-4 record in the first two quadrants is better than Purdue's 14-5 record in the first two quadrants, which is among the reasons UCLA is fourth in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, one spot ahead of the Purdue team that still has a strong body of work but is just 2-4 in its past six games.

Houston remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 11th consecutive day thanks in part to a nine-game winning streak that has also pushed the Cougars to No. 1 in the NET, No. 1 at KenPom.com, No. 1 in Sagarin, No. 1 at BartTorvik.com and No. 1 at EvanMiya.com. Kelvin Sampson's program has already secured the outright American Athletic Conference regular-season championship for the second straight year. The Cougars will close the regular season with a home game against Wichita State (Thursday) and a road game at Memphis (Sunday).

