UCLA lost back-to-back games in November to Illinois and Baylor, fell to 3-2 on the season and dropped to 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Bruins haven't lost since.

Their winning streak was extended to 12 games late Thursday via a 68-49 victory over Utah. It's the longest winning streak in the country among power-conference schools, one that makes UCLA the only power-conference member picked to win its league in the preseason that's actually meeting expectations.

"As my dad would probably tell me, that winning streak in January and a few bucks would get you a cup of coffee at Starbucks," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin, his point being that nothing meaningful is won in this sport until the calendar flips to March.

That acknowledged, a 15-2 record featuring a 6-0 league mark at this point in any season is impressive — even if it is true that the Bruins' still have zero victories over schools also ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, the AP Top 25, the Coaches Poll or the top 35 of the NET. Put another way, UCLA has lost to the two best teams it's played. That's not great but could change next weekend when the Bruins visit Arizona for a showdown between the Pac-12's two best teams by far.

UCLA remains No. 9 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Bruins will try to extend their winning streak to 13 games when they play Colorado on Saturday inside Pauley Pavilion.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Illinois Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Houston Marcus Sasser finished with 31 points and four assists in Wednesday's 83-77 win over USF. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Tulane. -- 17-1 2 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 76-63 win over Penn State. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska. -- 15-1 3 Kansas K.J. Adams finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 79-75 win over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Iowa State. -- 15-1 4 Alabama Marcus Sears finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 84-69 win at Arkansas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against LSU. -- 14-2 5 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 75-74 win at BYU. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Portland. -- 15-3 6 Kansas St. Markquis Nowell finished with 20 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 65-57 win over Oklahoma State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at TCU. -- 15-1 7 Tennessee Julian Phillips finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 77-68 win over Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Kentucky. -- 14-2 8 UConn UConn allowed the Golden Eagles to shoot 50.8% from the field in Wednesday's 82-76 loss at Marquette. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against St. John's. -- 15-3 9 UCLA Adem Bona finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 68-49 win over Utah. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Colorado. -- 15-2 10 Xavier Colby Jones finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 90-87 win over Creighton. The Musketeers' next game is Sunday against Marquette. -- 14-3 11 Arizona Azuolas Tubelis finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 86-74 win at Oregon State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Oregon. -- 15-2 12 Texas Timmy Allen finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 79-75 win over TCU. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech. -- 14-2 13 Iowa St. Gabe Kalscheur finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 84-50 win over Texas Tech. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas. -- 13-2 14 TCU TCU squandered an 18-point lead in Wednesday's 79-75 loss at Texas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday against Kansas State. -- 13-3 15 Miami Isaiah Wong finished with 22 points and three assists in Wednesday's 88-72 win over Boston College. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at NC State. -- 14-2 16 Virginia Ben Vander Plas finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 65-58 win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Florida State. -- 12-3 17 Providence Noah Locke finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 83-80 win over St. John's. The Friars' next game is Saturday at Creighton. -- 14-3 18 Marquette Oso Ighodaro finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 82-76 win over UConn. The Golden Eagles' next game is Sunday at Xavier. -- 14-4 19 San Diego St Matt Bradley finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 74-65 win over Nevada. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against New Mexico. -- 13-3 20 Arkansas Arkansas shot 20% from 3-point range in Wednesday's 84-69 loss to Alabama. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt. -- 12-4 21 Baylor Keyonte George finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 83-78 win at West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State. 1 11-5 22 Duke Kyle Filipowskii finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 77-69 win over Pitt. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Clemson. 1 13-4 23 FAU Johnell Davis finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 77-73 overtime win at Florida International. The Owls' next game is Saturday against North Texas. 1 15-1 24 Auburn Wendell Green Jr. finished with 23 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 82-73 win at Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Mississippi State. 1 13-3 25 NC State Terquavion Smith finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 73-69 win at Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack's next game is Saturday against Miami. 1 13-4 26 Illinois Terrence Shannon finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-50 win at Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Friday against Michigan State. NR 11-5

IN: Illinois. OUT: Ohio State