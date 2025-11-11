UConn improved to 3-0 on Monday with a third straight blowout — this time an 89-62 victory over Columbia. Solo Ball scored a game-high 23 points. Alex Karaban added 20.

The Huskies outscored Columbia 50-27 in the first half before coasting to the 27-point victory. UConn coach Dan Hurley didn't like his team's performance in much of the second half but seemed to understand what happened.

"I thought the first 22 [or] 25 minutes of the game were an extension of the last game," Hurley said in reference to the Huskies' 110-47 rout of UMass Lowell last Friday. "I thought we showed a level of dominance and defense. Fifteen assists and two turnovers in the first half with suffocating defense. I thought it was awesome.

"Second half, human-nature kicked in."

Yeah, it did. And It happens — even to the best, sometimes. Either way, the uninteresting part of UConn's schedule is now over. Next up is the good stuff —specifically Saturday's showdown with BYU in a matchup of the teams ranked third (BYU) and fourth (UConn) in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the third consecutive day.

The UConn-BYU game will be played at TD Garden in Boston and serve as a homecoming for BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, the 6-foot-8 wing who was born in Boston and raised in nearby Brockton, Massachusetts. Dybantsa is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists through two games at BYU. He's on the short list of legitimate candidates to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Top 25 And 1 rankings