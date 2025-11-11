College basketball rankings: UConn coasts through early part of schedule with showdown vs. BYU up next
The Huskies, the No. 4 team in the Top 25 And 1, will face the No. 3 Cougars Saturday
UConn improved to 3-0 on Monday with a third straight blowout — this time an 89-62 victory over Columbia. Solo Ball scored a game-high 23 points. Alex Karaban added 20.
The Huskies outscored Columbia 50-27 in the first half before coasting to the 27-point victory. UConn coach Dan Hurley didn't like his team's performance in much of the second half but seemed to understand what happened.
"I thought the first 22 [or] 25 minutes of the game were an extension of the last game," Hurley said in reference to the Huskies' 110-47 rout of UMass Lowell last Friday. "I thought we showed a level of dominance and defense. Fifteen assists and two turnovers in the first half with suffocating defense. I thought it was awesome.
"Second half, human-nature kicked in."
Yeah, it did. And It happens — even to the best, sometimes. Either way, the uninteresting part of UConn's schedule is now over. Next up is the good stuff —specifically Saturday's showdown with BYU in a matchup of the teams ranked third (BYU) and fourth (UConn) in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the third consecutive day.
The UConn-BYU game will be played at TD Garden in Boston and serve as a homecoming for BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, the 6-foot-8 wing who was born in Boston and raised in nearby Brockton, Massachusetts. Dybantsa is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists through two games at BYU. He's on the short list of legitimate candidates to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 20 points and nine assists in Friday's 87-77 win over Oakland. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Alabama.
|--
|2-0
|2
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 20 points and three assists in Saturday's 65-48 win over Towson. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Oakland.
|--
|2-0
|3
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 98-53 win over Holy Cross. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Delaware.
|--
|2-0
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 23 points and three assists in Monday's 89-62 win over Columbia. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|3-0
|5
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 18 points and three assists in Friday's 93-67 win over Utah Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Northern Arizona.
|--
|2-0
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 104-64 win over North Florida. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Florida State.
|--
|1-1
|7
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in Friday's 98-77 win over Sam Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at Illinois.
|--
|2-0
|8
Michigan
|Morez Johnson finished with 24 points and three assists in Monday's 121-78 win over Oakland. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest.
|--
|1-0
|9
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 25 points and five assists in Saturday's 95-54 win over Western Carolina. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Army.
|--
|2-0
|10
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 25 points and three assists in Saturday's 103-96 win at St. John's. The Crimson Tide's next game is Thursday against Purdue.
|--
|2-0
|11
St. John's
|Joson Sanon was 1-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 103-96 loss to Alabama. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against William & Mary.
|--
|1-1
|12
UCLA
|Tyler Bilodeau finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 83-62 win over West Georgia. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Arizona.
|--
|3-0
|13
Kentucky
|Malachi Moreno finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 107-59 win over Valparaiso. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|2-0
|14
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 25 points and six assists in Monday's 96-80 win over Mississippi State. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against Stonehill.
|--
|3-0
|15
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 106-70 win over Jackson State. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky.
|--
|2-0
|16
Illinois
|Kylan Boswell finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 113-70 win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|2-0
|17
Michigan St.
|Cam Ward finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 69-66 win over Arkansas. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against San Jose State.
|--
|2-0
|18
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 67-63 win over Rice. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota State.
|--
|2-0
|19
Arkansas
|Trevon Brazile was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 69-66 loss at Michigan State. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Central Arkansas.
|--
|1-1
|20
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 83-68 win over Oklahoma. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Creighton.
|--
|2-0
|21
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 87-74 win over Kansas. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Radford.
|--
|2-0
|22
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. was 2-of-11 from the field in Friday's 87-74 loss at North Carolina. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Corpus Christie.
|--
|1-1
|23
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 95-56 win over Northern Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against North Florida.
|--
|2-0
|24
Auburn
|Keyshawn Hall finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 95-57 win over Merrimack. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Wofford.
|--
|2-0
|25
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 25 points and two steals in Friday's 97-72 win over Northern Illinois. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Ball State.
|--
|2-0
|26
Ole Miss
|AJ Storr finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Friday's 86-65 win over UL Monroe. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Memphis.
|--
|2-0