College basketball rankings: UConn makes statement with road win vs. Kansas in blue-blood battle
UConn is No. 4 in Top 25 And 1 after its 61-56 victory vs. the Jayhawks at Phog Allen Fieldhouse
It's rare for Kansas coach Bill Self to be an underdog at home. It had only happened three times in 22 years before UConn closed as a 1.5-point favorite in Tuesday night's showdown with the Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Darryn Peterson's absence played a role in that number.
(Hopefully he's back soon.)
Either way, by the time it was over, the oddsmakers looked smart making the Huskies small favorites on the road, as they pulled out a 61-56 victory over Kansas to improve to 7-1 on the season and remain No. 4 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Arizona, the only team to beat UConn, remains No. 1.
Short on things to cheer with the Jayhawks missing their best player and shooting just 35% from the field, including 28% from 3-point range, KU fans briefly resorted to a "F-ck Dan Hurley" chant that came through loud and clear. Asked about it afterward, the UConn coach said: "I wasn't expecting that. Everyone was so nice to me the last time [we were here in December 2023]. I don't really have anything. If that's how people want to carry themselves in the game, it's sports. We're all f-cking gladiators."
It should be noted that UConn was also shorthanded -- specifically because of Tarris Reed's ankle injury. The 6-foot-11 center missed two games (against Arizona and Bryant), returned and played 15 minutes in last Friday's win over Illinois, but missed the KU game and is considered day-to-day. In other words, UConn just won at Allen Fieldhouse without its leading scorer (15.5 points) and leading rebounder (8.3 boards), which is the latest bit of evidence suggesting that the Huskies really do have the goods to possibly win a third national championship in a four-year span after cutting nets in both 2023 and 2024.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Motiejus Krivas finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 98-61 win over Norfolk State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|7-0
|2
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-65 win at Rutgers. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|8-0
|3
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 101-61 win over Gonzaga. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Rutgers.
|--
|7-0
|4
UConn
|Braylon Mullins finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 61-56 win at Kansas. The Huskies' next game is Friday against East Texas A&M.
|--
|7-1
|5
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 29 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 83-79 win over Dayton. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Cal Baptist.
|--
|6-1
|6
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 67-66 win over Florida. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Michigan State.
|--
|9-0
|7
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 104-47 win over NJIT. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|7-0
|8
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 95-64 win over Syracuse. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Alcorn State.
|--
|7-0
|9
Michigan St.
|Coen Carr finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 71-52 win over Iowa. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|8-0
|10
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike missed all nine of the shots he attempted in Wednesday's 101-61 loss to Michigan. The Zags' next game is Friday against Kentucky.
|--
|7-1
|11
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 20 points and six assists in Wednesday's 105-72 win over Maryland. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Clemson.
|--
|5-2
|12
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesar finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 67-64 win at Kentucky. The Tar Heels' next game is Sunday against Georgetown.
|--
|7-1
|13
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 66-56 win over Notre Dame. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|2
|7-1
|14
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 61-56 loss to UConn. The Jayhawks' next game is Sunday against Missouri.
|1
|6-3
|15
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 74-61 loss to UConn. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|1
|6-2
|16
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 76-72 win over Wyoming. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday against LSU.
|1
|6-2
|17
Tennessee
|Nate Ament missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 62-60 loss at Syracuse. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|3
|7-2
|18
Arkansas
|Maleek Thomas missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Thursday's 80-71 loss to Duke. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Louisville.
|1
|5-2
|19
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 72-63 win over South Carolina State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Creighton.
|1
|8-0
|20
Indiana
|Tucker DeVries finished with 20 points and five assists in Saturday's 100-56 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota.
|1
|7-0
|21
Auburn
|Tahaad Pettiford finished with 27 points and three steals in Wednesday's 85-74 win over St. John's. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against NC State.
|2
|6-2
|22
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles finished with 25 points and four assists in Friday's 96-71 win over Saint Mary's. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against SMU.
|2
|8-0
|23
St. John's
|Oziyah Sellers missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-74 loss to Auburn. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Ole Miss.
|2
|4-3
|24
USC
|Chad Baker-Mazara finished with 25 points and three assists in Tuesday's 82-77 win at Oregon. The Trojans' next game is Saturday against Washington.
|2
|8-0
|25
Kentucky
|Denzel Aberdeen missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 67-64 loss to North Carolina. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Gonzaga.
|7
|5-3
|26
Iowa
|Isaia Howard missed five of the six shots he attempted in Tuesday's 71-52 loss at Michigan State. The Hawkeyes' next game is Saturday against Maryland.
|4
|7-1