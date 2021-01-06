UConn was down 18 points with fewer than 16 minutes to play Tuesday night on the road against a Marquette team that owns victories over Wisconsin and Creighton. The Huskies' win probability had dipped below 4%, and their two-game winning streak seemed all but snapped.

But then Tyler Polley got going changed the game completely.

The senior forward, who entered averaging just 4.8 points per contest, scored 23 points in the second half to lead UConn to an incredible comeback that resulted in a 65-54 victory over Steve Wojciechowski's Golden Eagles. Polley had scored zero points in two of UConn's previous four games. But, in this one, he sank five of the eight 3-pointers he attempted and was the biggest reason the Huskies outscored Marquette 40-11 in the final 15:12.

"Tyler's as good a guy as you'll ever coach," UConn coach Dan Hurley told reporters afterward, according to the New Haven Register. "I don't think he has a bad bone in his body. It couldn't happen to a better guy."

The win means UConn is now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big East heading into Saturday's game at Butler. It also suggests one of the biggest brands in the sport, a program that's won three of the past 16 NCAA Tournaments, is good enough in Hurley's third season to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. This has been the Huskies' longest NCAA Tournament drought since the 1980s.

UConn remains No. 26 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Huskies' next scheduled game against a team that's also currently ranked is Jan. 15 against Villanova.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 10 Michigan State 6 Rutgers Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 85-62 victory over San Francisco. The Zags' perfect record also includes double-digit wins over Kansas, Iowa and Virginia. -- 10-0 2 Baylor Jared Butler finished with 21 points, five assists and four steals in Saturday's 76-65 victory at Iowa State. The Bears' perfect record is highlighted by a double-digit win over Illinois. -- 9-0 3 Villanova Collin Gillespie made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 85-68 victory at Marquette. The Wildcats' lone loss is an overtime loss to Virginia Tech. -- 8-1 4 Texas Andrew Jones finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's 78-72 victory over Iowa State. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to VIllanova. -- 9-1 5 Kansas David McCormack finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 93-64 victory at TCU. The Jayhawks' two losses are to Gonzaga and Texas. -- 9-2 6 Creighton Marcus Zegarowski made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 67-65 victory at Providence. The Bluejays' resume also features wins over UConn and Xavier. -- 8-2 7 Illinois Kofi Cockburn finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 66-58 victory over Purdue. All three of the Illini's losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 8-3 8 Michigan Hunter Dickinson finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 85-66 victory over Northwestern. The Wolverines' perfect record also includes wins over Maryland, Penn State and UCF. -- 9-0 9 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 25 points on 11 field goal attempts in Saturday's 77-75 victory at Rutgers. The Hawkeyes' resume also includes wins over Northwestern and North Carolina. -- 9-2 10 Tennessee The Vols missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 71-63 loss to Alabama. Tennessee's resume is highlighted by wins over Missouri and Colorado. -- 7-1 11 W. Virginia Derek Culver finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds in Monday's 87-84 victory at Oklahoma State. Two of West Virginia's three losses are to Gonzaga and Kansas. -- 9-3 12 Houston The Cougars missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 65-64 loss at Tulsa. Houston is still projected by KenPom to win the AAC by multiple games. 1 8-1 13 Texas Tech Mac McClung finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 81-71 victory over Kansas. Two of Texas Tech's three losses are to Kansas and Houston. 1 9-3 14 Wisconsin Micah Potter finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 71-59 victory over Minnesota. The Badgers' resume also features wins over Louisville and Loyola Chicago. 1 9-2 15 Minnesota Liam Robbins made 12 free throws and finished with 27 points in Sunday's 77-60 victory over Ohio State. The Gophers' resume also includes wins over Iowa, Saint Louis and Michigan State. 2 10-2 16 Northwestern Northwestern missed 13 of the 18 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 85-66 loss at Michigan. Two of the Wildcats' three losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 2 6-3 17 Michigan St. Aaron Henry finished with 20 points and eight assists in Tuesday's 68-45 victory over Rutgers. The Spartans will take a two-game winning streak into Friday's game with Purdue. NR 8-3 18 Rutgers The Scarlet Knights shot 30.5% from the field in Tuesday's 68-45 loss at Michigan State. Rutgers is 1-3 in its past four games. 6 7-3 19 Duke Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils have only played one game in the past three weeks. -- 3-2 20 Ohio St. CJ Walker missed all five shots he attempted in Sunday's 77-60 loss at Minnesota. Two of the Buckeyes' three losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 8-3 21 Oregon Chris Duarte finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 73-56 victory over Stanford. The Ducks' lone loss is a season-opening loss to Missouri. -- 8-1 22 Louisville David Johnson made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 76-64 victory at Boston College. The Cardinals' lone loss is a shorthanded loss at Wisconsin. -- 7-1 23 Saint Louis Jordan Goodwin finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 62-46 victory over UM Kansas City. The Billikens' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Minnesota. -- 7-1 24 Clemson Nick Honor made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Tuesday's 74-70 overtime victory over NC State. The Tigers have seven victories over teams ranked in the top 100 at KenPom. 1 9-1 25 NC State The Wolfpack finished with 14 turnovers and just eight assists in Tuesday's 74-70 overtime loss at Clemson. NC State's only other loss came at Saint Louis. 1 6-2 26 Connecticut Tyler Polley finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 65-54 victory at Marquette. The Huskies' lone loss is an overtime loss to Creighton. -- 5-1

In: MIchigan State

Out: Missouri