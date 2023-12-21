Marquette was reminded Tuesday night how difficult life can be on the road in the Big East when the Golden Eagles were upset at Providence. On Wednesday night, UConn experienced something similar, which is to say a road game against a quality opponent that did not turn out well.

Final score: Seton Hall 75, UConn 60.

That means, through two days of Big East play, road teams are 1-4 in Big East games even though two of the road teams were Marquette and UConn, both of which were higher-ranked than, and favored over, their opponents.

"Just really stunned by how unprepared I had these guys for a tough physical conference game," said UConn coach Dan Hurley. "Credit [Seton Hall coach] Shaheen [Holloway]. Credit Seton Hall. You know, they just kind of poked us there in Big East Conference fashion. So … just a really, really disappointing effort."

Before anybody sets off alarm bells about UConn, consider that the Huskies lost five Big East road games last season before going on to win the national title. So let's not overreact to this one loss -- though it's totally reasonable to be concerned about Donovan Clingan leaving early with what was subsequently described as a sprained right ankle. The 7-foot-2 center was noticeably limping after the game. His availability going forward remains unclear.

UConn is No. 7 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the fifth consecutive day. The Huskies' next two games are both at home -- first on Saturday against St. John's, then on Tuesday against DePaul. They do not have to travel again until they play at Butler on Jan. 5.

