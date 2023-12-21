Marquette was reminded Tuesday night how difficult life can be on the road in the Big East when the Golden Eagles were upset at Providence. On Wednesday night, UConn experienced something similar, which is to say a road game against a quality opponent that did not turn out well.
Final score: Seton Hall 75, UConn 60.
That means, through two days of Big East play, road teams are 1-4 in Big East games even though two of the road teams were Marquette and UConn, both of which were higher-ranked than, and favored over, their opponents.
"Just really stunned by how unprepared I had these guys for a tough physical conference game," said UConn coach Dan Hurley. "Credit [Seton Hall coach] Shaheen [Holloway]. Credit Seton Hall. You know, they just kind of poked us there in Big East Conference fashion. So … just a really, really disappointing effort."
Before anybody sets off alarm bells about UConn, consider that the Huskies lost five Big East road games last season before going on to win the national title. So let's not overreact to this one loss -- though it's totally reasonable to be concerned about Donovan Clingan leaving early with what was subsequently described as a sprained right ankle. The 7-foot-2 center was noticeably limping after the game. His availability going forward remains unclear.
UConn is No. 7 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the fifth consecutive day. The Huskies' next two games are both at home -- first on Saturday against St. John's, then on Tuesday against DePaul. They do not have to travel again until they play at Butler on Jan. 5.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 27 points and four steals in Saturday's 92-84 win over Arizona. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Jacksonville.
|--
|10-1
|2
Kansas
|Kevin McCullar finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 75-71 win at Indiana. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Yale.
|--
|10-1
|3
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-66 win over Texas A&M. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Texas State. vvv
|--
|11-0
|4
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 87-74 win over Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against FAU.
|1
|9-1
|5
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 20 points and eight assists in Saturday's 79-70 win over NC State. The Vols' next game is Thursday against Tarleton State.
|1
|8-3
|6
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 74-57 win over Colgate. The Illini's next game is Friday against Missouri.
|1
|8-2
|7
UConn
|Alex Karaban was 3-of-12 from the field in Wednesday's 75-60 loss at Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|3
|10-2
|8
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 77-54 win over Virginia. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|1
|9-2
|9
Marquette
|Chase Ross was 0-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 72-57 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday against Georgetown.
|1
|9-3
|10
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 64-54 win over St. Bonaventure. The Owls' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|1
|9-2
|11
Kentucky
|Rob Dillingham finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 87-83 win over North Carolina. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Louisville.
|1
|8-2
|12
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 23 points and five assists in Wednesday's 81-69 win over Oklahoma. The Tar Heels' next game is Dec. 29 against Charleston Southern.
|1
|8-3
|13
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma finished with 18 turnovers and six assists in Wednesday's 81-69 loss to North Carolina. The Sooners' next game is Dec. 28 against Central Arkansas.
|5
|10-1
|14
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 100-76 win over Jackson State. The Zags' next game is Dec. 29 against San Diego State.
|1
|9-3
|15
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 18 points and six assists in Sunday's 86-54 win over CSU Pueblo. The Rams' next game is Friday against Loyola Marymount.
|1
|10-1
|16
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-54 win over Georgia State. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Bellarmine.
|1
|10-1
|17
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 18 points and 10 steals in Tuesday's 74-53 win over Troy. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Southern Miss.
|1
|11-0
|18
Clemson
|Chase Hunter was 3-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 79-77 loss at Memphis. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Queens.
|1
|9-1
|19
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 21 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-70 win over Baylor. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 30 against Queens.
|1
|8-3
|20
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn was 0-of-5 from the field in Wednesday's 78-70 loss to Duke. The Bears' next game is Friday against Mississippi Valley State.
|6
|9-2
|21
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 75-60 win over Jacksonville State. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Chicago State.
|--
|8-3
|22
James Madison
|T.J. Bickerstaff finished with 18 points and four steals in Tuesday's 87-48 win over Coppin State. The Dukes' next game is Friday against Morgan State.
|--
|11-0
|23
Providence
|Devin Carter finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 72-57 win over Marquette. The Friars' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|--
|10-2
|24
Auburn
|Aden Holloway finished with 15 points and six assists in Sunday's 91-75 win over USC. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Alabama State.
|--
|8-2
|25
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely was 1-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 77-54 loss at Memphis. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 27 against Morgan State.
|1
|9-2
|26
Texas A&M
|Jace Carter was 3-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 70-66 loss to Houston. The Aggies' next game is Friday against Houston Christian.
|NR
|7-4