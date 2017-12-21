College basketball rankings: UNC drops 10 spots in Top 25 (and 1) after loss to Wofford

North Carolina took a 23-game home winning streak into Wednesday night's contest with a Wofford team that oddsmakers made a 25-point underdog. So, on paper, this should've been light work.

But it wasn't.

The Terriers led by a point at the half, by as many as 14 points in the second half and ultimately held on for a 79-75 win over the reigning national champions at the Dean Smith Center. It was, by some measurements, the biggest upset of the season. So special shoutout to Mike Young.

"To bring a team in here and not only compete and fight and do some really good things … but [also] win … holy cow," said Young, now in his 15th season as Wofford's coach. "That's a mouthful."

So what to do with the Tar Heels now?

They became the fifth Associated Press poll preseason top-10 team to lose to a sub-75 KenPom opponent this season — joining Duke, Arizona, Kansas and Florida. So that's … odd. And considering Wofford entered the game ranked 196th at KenPom, and is still only 167th, this is the worst loss any currently ranked team has experienced. After taking all of that into account, and some other things too, I decided to drop UNC to 15th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). That places the Tar Heels -- whose resume includes two victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- one spot ahead of the Tennessee team they beat Sunday in Knoxville.

Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)