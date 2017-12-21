College basketball rankings: UNC drops 10 spots in Top 25 (and 1) after loss to Wofford
The Tar Heels' loss to the Terriers was the biggest upset of the season
North Carolina took a 23-game home winning streak into Wednesday night's contest with a Wofford team that oddsmakers made a 25-point underdog. So, on paper, this should've been light work.
But it wasn't.
The Terriers led by a point at the half, by as many as 14 points in the second half and ultimately held on for a 79-75 win over the reigning national champions at the Dean Smith Center. It was, by some measurements, the biggest upset of the season. So special shoutout to Mike Young.
"To bring a team in here and not only compete and fight and do some really good things … but [also] win … holy cow," said Young, now in his 15th season as Wofford's coach. "That's a mouthful."
So what to do with the Tar Heels now?
They became the fifth Associated Press poll preseason top-10 team to lose to a sub-75 KenPom opponent this season — joining Duke, Arizona, Kansas and Florida. So that's … odd. And considering Wofford entered the game ranked 196th at KenPom, and is still only 167th, this is the worst loss any currently ranked team has experienced. After taking all of that into account, and some other things too, I decided to drop UNC to 15th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). That places the Tar Heels -- whose resume includes two victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- one spot ahead of the Tennessee team they beat Sunday in Knoxville.
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats own wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Temple. Eight of their 11 wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|12-0
|2
|Arizona State
|All but one of ASU's 11 wins have come by double-digits - among the victories over Xavier and at Kansas. The Sun Devils close their non-league schedule Friday against Pacific.
|--
|12-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won nine straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Their resume features wins over North Carolina, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Rutgers.
|--
|12-1
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won seven straight since losing to Kansas. UK's remaining non-league games are against UCLA, Louisville and West Virginia.
|1
|9-1
|5
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' perfect record features just one top-50 KenPom win. They won't play another top-50 team until they host Florida State on Jan. 7.
|1
|9-0
|6
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies have beaten five top-100 KenPom opponents. Their best win is a season-opening win over West Virginia.
|1
|11-1
|7
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 10 consecutive games since losing their season-opener to Texas A&M. Their best win is over Virginia.
|1
|10-1
|8
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating. Their lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia.
|1
|11-1
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' lone loss is a loss at Boston College. That makes them the only team currently in the top 10 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss.
|1
|12-1
|10
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have won 16 consecutive games dating to last season. They own wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure.
|1
|12-0
|11
|Xavier
|The Musketeers own wins over Baylor and Cincinnati. Their lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State.
|1
|12-1
|12
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won seven straight games since losing to Arkansas. Trae Young is averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.
|1
|10-1
|13
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have beaten Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette. Their losses are single-digit losses to Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
|1
|10-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won three straight games since losing to Villanova. They own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|1
|10-3
|15
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels are the only team in the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-150 KenPom loss. Their resume also features three top-35 KenPom wins.
|11
|10-2
|16
|Tennessee
|The Vols struggled in (but won) Wednesday's game with Furman. Their losses are to Villanova and North Carolina.
|--
|8-2
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won seven straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. The have six top-60 KenPom victories.
|--
|12-2
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are one of only five teams in the top 20 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss. The others are Duke, Purdue and Arizona and North Carolina.
|--
|10-2
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won six straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their best win is a semi-home victory over Texas A&M.
|--
|10-3
|20
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' lone loss is a single-point loss to Oklahoma State. They own wins over Florida and Rutgers.
|--
|11-1
|21
|Baylor
|The Bears have won five straight games since losing to Wichita State. Their other loss came at Xavier.
|--
|10-2
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays have won five straight games since losing at Gonzaga. Their other loss is a single-digit loss to Baylor.
|--
|10-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have victories over Nevada and Northwestern. Their lone loss is a loss to Seton Hall in New York.
|--
|11-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won three straight games since losing to Xavier and Florida. They have the nation's fifth-best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|11-2
|25
|Arkansas
|The Hogs' resume features wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. The one bad loss is a 26-point loss at Houston.
|--
|9-2
|26
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates have won six of their seven games since losing a single-point contest to Rhode Island. The only loss in that stretch is a single-digit loss at Rutgers.
|--
|10-2
