College basketball rankings: UNC rises, Duke falls and Arizona is no longer ranked
Arizona slips out of Top 25 (and 1) after its loss to UCLA
Arizona lost again late Thursday -- this time at home to a UCLA team that spent last month losing to Stanford, Colorado, Oregon State and Oregon. In a 82-74 loss the Wildcats let Steve Alford's Bruins shoot 51.6 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3-point range. So now Arizona is ranked 111th nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
That's a problem.
But the bigger problem is a resume featuring zero wins over teams currently ranked in the AP poll and four sub-50 KenPom losses. In other words, the Wildcats (19-6, 9-3 Pac-12) haven't really accomplished much. They're 2-2 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with, again, four sub-50 RPI losses. Compare that to the school I have ranked 26th in Friday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- i.e., Florida State, which is 6-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with just three sub-50 losses -- and you'll have an explanation for why Arizona is no longer in the Top 25 (and one).
Friday's updated Top 25 (and one) rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 15 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They own nine top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Duke, Clemson and North Carolina.
|--
|23-1
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. Their losses are to Butler and St. John's.
|--
|22-2
|3
|Purdue
|Ohio State snapped the Boilermakers' 19-game winning streak Wednesday. Purdue's resume still features eight top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-15 loss.
|--
|23-3
|4
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Purdue.
|--
|23-3
|5
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won seven straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes eight top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|22-3
|6
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 15-game winning streak into Sunday's game at SMU. They're 11-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|22-2
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|20-4
|8
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume includes eight top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-35 losses. They're 8-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game at Baylor.
|1
|19-5
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They own wins over three other schools ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- most notably Michigan State.
|1
|19-5
|10
|Auburn
|Texas A&M snapped Auburn's five-game winning streak Wednesday. But the Tigers are still alone atop the SEC standings.
|--
|21-3
|11
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 19-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|24-2
|12
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won six straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-40 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss.
|--
|22-4
|13
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 13-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|20-4
|14
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Alabama.
|--
|18-5
|15
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes won at Purdue on Wednesday to record their fourth top-50 KenPom win. They've only lost twice in the past 10 weeks.
|--
|21-5
|16
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume includes five victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). They'll take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at NC State.
|2
|18-7
|17
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice.
|1
|18-6
|18
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. OU's best wins are over Texas Tech, Kansas and Wichita State.
|1
|16-7
|19
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They've won three of their past four games since losing at Houston.
|1
|18-5
|20
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 14 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|1
|19-3
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a victory at West Virginia. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Texas A&M.
|1
|17-7
|22
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' seven losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|1
|19-7
|23
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They are one of the two teams that's beaten top-ranked Villanova.
|1
|17-8
|24
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes have won three straight games since losing at Florida State. Their resume included four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss.
|1
|18-5
|25
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins. Three of their eight losses came when they were down at least two starters.
|1
|16-8
|26
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They own road wins at Florida, Louisville and Virginia Tech.
|1
|17-7
In: Florida State
Out: Arizona
-
10 potential NCAA Tournament Cinderellas
The 21-3 Aggies and these other teams could be a tough out in March Madness
-
Rhode Island vs. Davidson odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday night's Davidson vs. Rhode Island game 10,000...
-
Pac-12 basketball is getting wacky
UCLA won at Arizona, mucking up the league standings and potentially shooting Bruins into the...
-
CSU players boycott amid firing of coach
Eustachy is reportedly on his way out after the university conducted an investigation into...
-
North Carolina storms back to beat Duke
Joel Berry, Kenny Williams and Cam Johnson helped UNC out-shoot Duke in the 82-78 win
-
Duke's Duval makes statement with slam
Duval is off to an active start vs. Tar Heels and set the tone early with a big jam
Add a Comment