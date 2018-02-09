College basketball rankings: UNC rises, Duke falls and Arizona is no longer ranked

Arizona lost again late Thursday -- this time at home to a UCLA team that spent last month losing to Stanford, Colorado, Oregon State and Oregon. In a 82-74 loss the Wildcats let Steve Alford's Bruins shoot 51.6 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3-point range. So now Arizona is ranked 111th nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

That's a problem.

But the bigger problem is a resume featuring zero wins over teams currently ranked in the AP poll and four sub-50 KenPom losses. In other words, the Wildcats (19-6, 9-3 Pac-12) haven't really accomplished much. They're 2-2 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with, again, four sub-50 RPI losses. Compare that to the school I have ranked 26th in Friday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- i.e., Florida State, which is 6-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with just three sub-50 losses -- and you'll have an explanation for why Arizona is no longer in the Top 25 (and one).

