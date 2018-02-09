College basketball rankings: UNC rises, Duke falls and Arizona is no longer ranked

Arizona slips out of Top 25 (and 1) after its loss to UCLA

Arizona lost again late Thursday -- this time at home to a UCLA team that spent last month losing to Stanford, Colorado, Oregon State and Oregon. In a 82-74 loss the Wildcats let Steve Alford's Bruins shoot 51.6 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3-point range. So now Arizona is ranked 111th nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

That's a problem.

But the bigger problem is a resume featuring zero wins over teams currently ranked in the AP poll and four sub-50 KenPom losses. In other words, the Wildcats (19-6, 9-3 Pac-12) haven't really accomplished much. They're 2-2 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with, again, four sub-50 RPI losses. Compare that to the school I have ranked 26th in Friday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- i.e., Florida State, which is 6-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with just three sub-50 losses -- and you'll have an explanation for why Arizona is no longer in the Top 25 (and one).

Friday's updated Top  25 (and one) rankings

Biggest Movers
2 North Carolina
1 Duke
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Virginia The Cavaliers have won 15 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They own nine top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Duke, Clemson and North Carolina. --23-1
2 Villanova The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. Their losses are to Butler and St. John's. --22-2
3 Purdue Ohio State snapped the Boilermakers' 19-game winning streak Wednesday. Purdue's resume still features eight top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-15 loss. --23-3
4 Michigan State The Spartans' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Purdue. --23-3
5 Xavier The Musketeers have won seven straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes eight top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. --22-3
6 Cincinnati The Bearcats will take a 15-game winning streak into Sunday's game at SMU. They're 11-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings. --22-2
7 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas State. --20-4
8 Kansas The Jayhawks' resume includes eight top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-35 losses. They're 8-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game at Baylor. 119-5
9 Duke The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They own wins over three other schools ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- most notably Michigan State. 119-5
10 Auburn Texas A&M snapped Auburn's five-game winning streak Wednesday. But the Tigers are still alone atop the SEC standings. --21-3
11 Saint Mary's The Gaels' 19-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago. --24-2
12 Gonzaga The Zags have won six straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-40 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss. --22-4
13 Clemson The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 13-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games. --20-4
14 Tennessee The Vols' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Alabama. --18-5
15 Ohio State The Buckeyes won at Purdue on Wednesday to record their fourth top-50 KenPom win. They've only lost twice in the past 10 weeks. --21-5
16 North Carolina The Tar Heels' resume includes five victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). They'll take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at NC State. 218-7
17 West Virginia The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice. 118-6
18 Oklahoma The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. OU's best wins are over Texas Tech, Kansas and Wichita State. 116-7
19 Wichita State The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They've won three of their past four games since losing at Houston. 118-5
20 Rhode Island The Rams have won 14 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). 119-3
21 Kentucky The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a victory at West Virginia. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Texas A&M. 117-7
22 Michigan Four of the Wolverines' seven losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State. 119-7
23 Butler The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They are one of the two teams that's beaten top-ranked Villanova. 117-8
24 Miami (Fla.) The Hurricanes have won three straight games since losing at Florida State. Their resume included four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. 118-5
25 Texas A&M The Aggies resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins. Three of their eight losses came when they were down at least two starters. 116-8
26 Florida State The Seminoles' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They own road wins at Florida, Louisville and Virginia Tech. 117-7

In: Florida State

Out: Arizona

