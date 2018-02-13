College basketball rankings: UNC's slump officially over as Tar Heels win 4th straight
After losing three consecutive games, North Carolina is on a four-game winning streak
North Carolina is not the type of program that's used to going through losing streaks, which is why last month's three-game losing streak had folks asking big questions about the Tar Heels. But everything seems cool now. Because UNC has responded by recording four straight wins -- among them last week's 82-78 victory over Duke -- to improve to 20-7 overall and 9-5 in the ACC.
Is UNC a real title contender?
I'm not sure, frankly. But any concerns about the Tar Heels sliding out of the rankings and into the middle of the ACC have been alleviated. One way or another, they're likely to be a factor in March again. After Monday night's 83-66 win over Notre Dame, North Carolina is No. 14 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina, Clemson and Rhode Island. They own a two-game lead in the ACC standings.
|--
|23-2
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Xavier, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Butler. Villanova is tied in the loss column with Xavier atop the Big East standings.
|--
|23-2
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. They'll take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Minnesota.
|--
|24-3
|4
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and one sub-70 loss. They've won eight straight games since losing at Villanova.
|--
|23-3
|5
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and one sub-60 loss. They've lost two straight games since starting 12-0 in the Big Ten.
|--
|23-4
|6
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 16-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Houston. They're 12-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|23-2
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They own a one-game lead over Kansas in the Big 12 standings.
|--
|21-4
|8
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and just three sub-10 losses. Their best win is a victory over Michigan State.
|--
|20-5
|9
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-45 loss. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee and Florida in the SEC standings.
|--
|22-3
|10
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Loyola Marymount.
|--
|23-4
|11
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 13-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|20-4
|12
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They're 13-1 in the Big Ten and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|22-5
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-35 losses. Three of their six losses have come inside Allen Fieldhouse.
|--
|19-6
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and only two sub-40 losses. They've won four straight games since losing at Clemson.
|--
|20-7
|15
|Saint Mary's
|Gonzaga snapped Saint Mary's 19-game winning streak late Saturday. The Gaels' own four top-65 KenPom wins.
|--
|24-3
|16
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. Their six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|18-6
|17
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. They've won four of their five games since losing at Houston.
|--
|19-5
|18
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 15 straight games since losing at Alabama. They have a four-game lead in the Atlantic 10 standings.
|--
|20-3
|19
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins. Three of their eight losses came when they were down at least two starters.
|--
|17-8
|20
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-35 losses. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice - and won three of their past four games.
|--
|19-7
|21
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' seven losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|20-7
|22
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. OU is 6-6 in the Big 12 and tied for fourth in the league standings.
|--
|16-8
|23
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They are one of only two teams that have beaten Villanova.
|--
|17-9
|24
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. They're 10-3 in the Pac-12 and at least two games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|20-6
|25
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a victory at West Virginia. They'll take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game at Auburn.
|--
|17-8
|26
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features five top-75 KenPom wins and just three sub-25 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined.
|1
|21-5
