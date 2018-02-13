College basketball rankings: UNC's slump officially over as Tar Heels win 4th straight

North Carolina is not the type of program that's used to going through losing streaks, which is why last month's three-game losing streak had folks asking big questions about the Tar Heels. But everything seems cool now. Because UNC has responded by recording four straight wins -- among them last week's 82-78 victory over Duke -- to improve to 20-7 overall and 9-5 in the ACC.

Is UNC a real title contender?

I'm not sure, frankly. But any concerns about the Tar Heels sliding out of the rankings and into the middle of the ACC have been alleviated. One way or another, they're likely to be a factor in March again. After Monday night's 83-66 win over Notre Dame, North Carolina is No. 14 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)