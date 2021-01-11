We are now more than 40% through the regular season and, remarkably, the teams that were No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 are also No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Their combined record is 31-1.

That means two of them haven't lost. And those two — No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor — have noticeably separated from the pack. The Zags' adjusted efficiency margin is currently +31.89, according to KenPom. The Bears' is +31.85. The next highest is +27.31, which shows that while there's no real difference between Gonzaga and Baylor in terms of quality, nobody else belongs in the same conversation with them. They are clearly the nation's two best teams. It's impossible to make an intelligent counterargument.

Will either lose before Selection Sunday?

Almost certainly, yes.

But it likely won't be Gonzaga, if only because the Zags play in the West Coast Conference, where anything close to comparable competition just does not exist. The highest-rated team left on Gonzaga's schedule, according to the NET, is BYU — and Gonzaga just beat BYU by 17 points last week. Furthermore, KenPom projects the Zags to be at least 12-point favorites in every remaining game and is now suggesting that it's more likely than not that they enter the WCC Tournament undefeated. Obviously, Baylor's path through the Big 12 is more challenging thanks to road games at Kansas, Texas, West Virginia and Texas Tech. But, for what it's worth, KenPom also projects Baylor to be favored in every remaining game.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings