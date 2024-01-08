There were minimal changes near the top of the second Coaches Poll of 2024 released Monday. The lone movement inside the top-five featured Houston jumping Kansas for the No. 2 spot.

The Cougars became the last undefeated team in Division l basketball by virtue of James Madison and Ole Miss falling Saturday. Houston made a statement in its first conference game as a member of the Big 12 by blowing out West Virginia 89-55 to improve to 14-0. Ole Miss dropped four spots to No. 23 after the loss to Tennessee, while James Madison dropped out of the poll entirely after being upset by Southern Miss.

Houston received 10 first place votes, but Purdue held firm at the No. 1 spot after a 83-78 win over Illinois. The Boilermakers have occupied the No. 1 ranking for four consecutive weeks.

Auburn was the biggest riser in the poll and jumped eight spots to No. 16 after a blowout win over Arkansas. San Diego State, Utah State and Creighton all entered the poll after big wins last week.

Other notable movement in the poll featured Marquette (No. 12) dropping out of the top 10 after being upset on the road by Seton Hall and FAU (No. 25) nearly dropping out of the poll after a loss to Charlotte.

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Texas 55; Nevada 45; Cincinnati 36; Iowa State 33; Dayton 33; James Madison 32; Grand Canyon 30; Miami (FL) 24; TCU 23; Wake Forest 21; Texas Tech 18; Ohio State 12; Seton Hall 11; Alabama 9; St. John's 8; Providence 7; Michigan State 7; Indiana State 5; South Carolina 3; Princeton 2; Villanova 1; Northwestern 1; New Mexico 1