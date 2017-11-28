College basketball rankings: Undefeated Louisville faces first tough test vs. Purdue

David Padgett is off to a 4-0 start as Louisville's interim coach, which is good but unsurprising. And that's because the Cardinals' first four opponents were all vastly overmatched — proof being how the ACC school was favored by at least 15.5 points in each of those four contests.

The initial real test comes Tuesday night.

That's when Louisville plays at Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. And even though the Boilermakers are 5-2 with losses to Tennessee and Western Kentucky, they're still 7.5-point favorites inside Mackey Arena and thus expected to deliver Louisville its first loss of the season.

Purdue fell out of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) last week.

Louisville is currently No. 17.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.