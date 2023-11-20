The top of the AP Top 25 released Monday remained the same as last week, but the second poll of the 2023-24 college basketball season saw Miami jump into the top-10 of the rankings for the first time since December 2018. The No. 10 Hurricanes are 5-0 after an impressive win over Kansas State in the Bahamas Mar Hoops championship game.

Miami reached the Final Four last season for the first time in program history and faces its first big test of the season against No. 16 Kentucky next week in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 16 in the rankings despite dropping a close battle to No. 1 Kansas.

Michigan State remains in the Top 25 poll, but dropped three spots to No. 21 following a loss to Duke in the Champions Classic. The Spartans opened up the season as the No. 4 ranked team in both the AP and Coaches poll, but opened the season with a loss to James Madison at home for the first loss in the month of November in Tom Izzo's 29-year coaching career. The program hadn't lost a home game in the month of November since 1986.

Michigan State continues its tough preseason slate against No. 3 Arizona on Thanksgiving in Palm Springs, California.

Another team that dropped several spots but not out of the rankings completely was USC. The Trojans opened the season with an impressive win over Kansas State and were No. 16 last week, but struggled against UC Irvine without star guard Boogie Ellis in the lineup in a 70-60 loss. The Trojans next test of the season will be against Gonzaga early next month.

FAU fell nine spots in the rankings to No. 19 following a home loss to Bryant. Colorado had the biggest jump of any program and moved up seven spots to No. 18 to extend its stay in the Top 25 poll. Prior to last week, the Buffaloes hadn't been ranked in the polls since the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

The full AP Top 25 rankings after the second week of the season are below.

AP Top 25

1. Kansas (52)

2. Purdue (5)

3. Arizona (3)

4. Marquette

5. UConn (1)

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. Miami

11. Gonzaga

12. Texas A&M

13. Baylor

14. UNC

15. Texas

16. Kentucky

17. Alabama

18. Colorado

19. FAU

20. Arkansas

21. Michigan State

22. James Madison

23. USC

24. Virginia

25. Mississippi State

Also receiving votes: Memphis 149, BYU 138, Illinois 138, San Diego St. 77, UCLA 75, TCU 69, Iowa St. 67, Villanova 44, Auburn 28, Clemson 12, Oklahoma 10, Princeton 10, Michigan 10, Liberty 7, South Carolina 3, Chattanooga 2, Nevada 1, Drake 1, Colorado St. 1.