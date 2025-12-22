College basketball rankings: Undefeated Michigan holds onto No. 1 spot in Top 25 And 1
The Wolverines are rolling over opponents
Michigan kept the number of teams still undefeated at six on Sunday by cruising to a 102-50 victory over La Salle. The Wolverines led by 21 points at the half and won by 52.
Competitive, this was not.
But, frankly, almost no game the Wolverines have played this season, and exactly zero over the past five weeks, has been competitive. They've won eight straight contests by double-digits -- specifically by an average of a whopping 34.3 points -- and remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 13the consecutive day.
"It was great to see our guys, especially in the second half, play with a lot of joy," said Michigan coach Dusty May. "They played the game the way it's supposed to be played."
The Wolverines will now have their biggest break for the rest of the season before returning to the court a week from Monday with a game against McNeese. After that, they'll restart the Big Ten portion of their schedule on Jan. 2 at home against USC but will not play another team currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1 until they host Nebraska on Jan. 27.
Nebraska, like Michigan, is also undefeated. The Cornhuskers are 13th in the Top 25 And 1. The four other remaining unbeatens are Arizona, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Miami Ohio. Arizona is No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1, Iowa State is No. 3 and Vanderbilt is No. 14. Miami-Ohio remains unranked here but is 79th in the NET, if you're curious.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Aday Mara finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 102-50 win over La Salle. The Wolverines' next game is Dec. 29 against McNeese.
|--
|11-0
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 11 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 68-45 win over San Diego State. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Bethune Cookman.
|--
|11-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 91-60 win over Long Beach State. The Cyclones' next game is Dec. 29 against Houston Christian.
|--
|12-0
|4
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 72-54 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Dec. 31 at Xavier.
|--
|12-1
|5
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 35 points and four assists in Friday's 85-67 win over Abilene Christian. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Eastern Washington.
|--
|11-1
|6
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 88-60 win over Auburn. The Boilermakers' next game is Dec. 29 against Kent State.
|--
|11-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Braeden Smith finished with 21 points and seven assists in Sunday's 91-82 win at Oregon. the Zags' next game is Sunday against Pepperdine.
|--
|12-1
|8
Duke
|Nikolas Khamenia missed five of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 82-81 loss to Texas Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 31 against Georgia Tech.
|--
|11-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Coen Carr finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 79-70 win over Oakland. The Spartans' next game is Dec. 29 against Cornell.
|--
|11-1
|10
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 71-70 win over Ohio State. The Tar Heels' next game is Monday against East Carolina.
|--
|11-1
|11
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-49 win over Towson. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Davidson.
|--
|9-3
|12
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 21 points and five assists in Saturday's 94-85 win over Arkansas. The Cougars' next game is Dec. 29 against Middle Tennessee.
|--
|11-1
|13
Nebraska
|Braden Frager finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 78-55 win over North Dakota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Dec. 30 against New Hampshire.
|--
|12-0
|14
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles fTyler Nickel finished with 26 points and three blocks in Sunday's 98-67 win at Wake Forest. The Commodores' next game is Dec. 29 against New Haven. hed with 22 points and five assists in Wednesday's 77-70 overtime win at Memphis. The Commodores next game is Sunday at Wake Forest.
|--
|12-0
|15
Alabama
|Aiden Sherrell finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 92-81 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Dec. 29 against Yale.
|--
|9-3
|16
Arkansas
|Karter Knox missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 94-85 win over Arkansas. The Razorbacks' next game is Dec. 29 against James Madison.
|--
|9-3
|17
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic missed two of the three shots he attempted in Saturday's 83-80 loss to Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Monday against Missouri.
|--
|8-3
|18
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 27 points and five assists in Saturday's 82-81 win over Duke. The Red Raiders' next game is Dec. 28 against Winthrop.
|--
|9-3
|19
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 15 points and nine assists in Sunday's 94-52 win over Gardner-Webb. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina State.
|--
|9-3
|20
Louisville
|Sananda Fru finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 94-54 win over Montana. The Cardinals' next game is Dec. 30 against Cal.
|--
|10-2
|21
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 20 points and three steals in Saturday's 78-66 win over St. John's. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Bellarmine.
|--
|8-4
|22
Iowa
|Alvaro Folgueiras finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 94-39 win over Bucknell. The Hawkeyes' next game is Dec. 29 against UMass Lowell.
|--
|10-2
|23
Virginia
|Dallin Hall finished with 20 points and six assists in Saturday's 80-72 win over Maryland. The Cavaliers' next game is Monday against American.
|--
|10-1
|24
LSU
|Marquel Sutton finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 78-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana. The Tigers' next game is Monday against Prairie View A&M.
|--
|10-1
|25
Auburn
|Kevin Overton missed 10 of the 18 shots he attempted in Saturday's 88-60 loss to Purdue. The Tigers' next game is Dec. 29 against Queens.
|--
|8-4
|26
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 78-66 loss to Kentucky. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Harvard.
|--
|7-4