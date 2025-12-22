Michigan kept the number of teams still undefeated at six on Sunday by cruising to a 102-50 victory over La Salle. The Wolverines led by 21 points at the half and won by 52.

Competitive, this was not.

But, frankly, almost no game the Wolverines have played this season, and exactly zero over the past five weeks, has been competitive. They've won eight straight contests by double-digits -- specifically by an average of a whopping 34.3 points -- and remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 13the consecutive day.

"It was great to see our guys, especially in the second half, play with a lot of joy," said Michigan coach Dusty May. "They played the game the way it's supposed to be played."

The Wolverines will now have their biggest break for the rest of the season before returning to the court a week from Monday with a game against McNeese. After that, they'll restart the Big Ten portion of their schedule on Jan. 2 at home against USC but will not play another team currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1 until they host Nebraska on Jan. 27.

Nebraska, like Michigan, is also undefeated. The Cornhuskers are 13th in the Top 25 And 1. The four other remaining unbeatens are Arizona, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Miami Ohio. Arizona is No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1, Iowa State is No. 3 and Vanderbilt is No. 14. Miami-Ohio remains unranked here but is 79th in the NET, if you're curious.

Top 25 And 1 rankings