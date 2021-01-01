There are only two schools in the country that are undefeated with at least four victories over top-100 KenPom teams. One of them is obviously Gonzaga. The other is ... Michigan.

"[Michigan is] really, really good," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said after his Terrapins lost 84-73 to Michigan at home on New Year's Eve. "They're really long. They're really tall. And they execute at a high level."

They're also alone atop the Big Ten standings.

The Wolverines are 8-0 overall, 3-0 in the league following Thursday's double-digit win over one of the reigning Big Ten champions. They've now beaten the Maryland team that beat Wisconsin. They've beaten the UCF team that beat Florida State. They've beaten the Penn State team that beat the Virginia Tech team that beat Villanova. So, no, Michigan still doesn't have that big signature win that resonates throughout the sport. But Juwan Howard's team has won every game it's played and, again, Michigan is the only school besides Gonzaga that's undefeated with at least four victories over top-100 KenPom teams.

(Gonzaga has five.)

Thursday night's star was the guy who's been the star all season at Michigan -- Hunter Dickinson. The 7-foot-2 center took 11 shots, made 10 of them and finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds against Maryland, which is located just three miles from where Dickinson attended high school at DeMatha Catholic. He's averaging a team-high 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in 25.5 minutes per game.

"It was a lot of fun coming back to the DMV," Dickinson said. "It was bringing back a lot of memories, especially with it being so close to DeMatha. It brought back a lot of memories, a lot of good times. It was really fun to play that Terrapin team and get the win."

Michigan is No. 11 in Friday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wolverines' next scheduled game is Sunday at Northwestern, which is 17th in the Top 25 And 1.

