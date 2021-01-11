Michigan has its highest ranking of the season in the Coaches Poll, moving up four spots on Monday to No. 5 and supplanting Creighton. The leap comes after the Wolverines defeated No. 16 Minnesota -- its second consecutive win over a ranked opponent -- to improve to a perfect 10-0 on the season.

The Wolverines are the only team in the Big Ten who have yet to take a loss in conference play. It comes a week after in-state rival Michigan State dropped out of the Coaches Poll and the same week it dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Otherwise, the top of the Coaches Poll remained relatively static. Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Texas held steady at 1-4, while Creighton, Kansas and Iowa all dropped one spot to make room for Michigan. Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 10 and Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 9.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points LW 1 Gonzaga (29) 12-0 797 1 2 Baylor (3) 11-0 771 2 3 Villanova 8-1 722 3 4 Texas 10-1 703 4 5 Michigan 10-0 599 9 6 Creighton 10-2 597 5 7 Kansas 10-2 587 6 8 Iowa 11-2 586 7 9 Wisconsin 10-2 556 10 10 Tennessee 9-1 535 8 11 Houston 10-1 496 11 12 Clemson 9-1 374 18 13 Illinois 9-4 347 12 14 West Virginia 9-4 272 16 15 Texas Tech 10-3 255 19 16 Missouri 7-2 243 13 17 Oregon 9-2 205 15 18 Louisville 8-1 192 25 19 Minnesota 10-4 166 17 20 Virginia Tech 9-2 162 20 21 UCLA 9-2 148 NR 22 Virginia 7-2 147 21 23 Duke 5-2 124 24 24 Saint Louis 7-1 114 23 24 Alabama 9-3 114 NR

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 112; Connecticut 91; Rutgers 68; Florida State 67; Southern California 44; Colorado 37; Xavier 31; Drake 29; Boise State 29; San Diego State 22; Stanford 18; Oklahoma State 16; Michigan St 13; Arkansas 8; Richmond 2; Seton Hall 1.