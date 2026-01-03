College basketball rankings: Undefeated Nebraska walks away with statement victory vs. Michigan State
The 14-0 Cornhuskers are up to No. 9 in the Top 25 And 1 after holding off the Spartans at Pinnacle Bank Arena
I've been saying it for years on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast -- even before it was probably true. I said it again on Friday morning's episode. Now everybody, say it with me: "You don't just walk into Pinnacle Bank."
Michigan State became the latest to learn this late Friday.
Final score: Nebraska 58, MSU 56.
So Fred Hoiberg's Cornhuskers are now 14-0 on the season, 3-0 in the Big Ten and 10-0 inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. They're undeniably one of the sport's best stories and up to No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
This is the highest Nebraska has ever been in the Top 25 And 1.
"We've done something that hasn't been done in this program ever — running the table in non-conference hasn't been done in almost 100 years, so there's a lot of things these guys can be proud of," Hoiberg said. "But at the same time, the most impressive thing about this group is how they've handled it. They haven't gotten big-headed."
Elsewhere in the Big Ten on Friday, it was another blowout for Michigan. This time the opponent was USC, the team ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. This time the final score was Wolverines 96, Trojans 66 -- meaning Dusty May's program is now 13-0 with 10 wins by at least 25 points. Even crazier, Michigan is 3-0 against opponents ranked in the AP poll with all three victories coming by at least 30 points, making the Wolverines the first team in AP poll history to ever win three straight games against ranked opponents by at least 30 points.
"This is a heater," May acknowledged afterward. "But all glory is fleeting."
I mean, I guess. But the Wolverines now have a net rating at KenPom.com that's nearly five full points better than anybody else's, and they're projected as favorites in every game going forward even though they still have road matchups against Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois and Iowa.
Needless to say, Michigan remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 25th consecutive day. Next up for the Wolverines is Tuesday's game at Penn State.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-66 win over USC. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday at Penn State.
|--
|13-0
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's 99-71 win over South Dakota State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Utah.
|--
|13-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Friday's 80-59 win over West Virginia. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday at Baylor.
|--
|14-0
|4
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 19 points and two steals in Wednesday's 90-67 win at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Marquette.
|--
|13-1
|5
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 33 points and 10 assists in Monday's 109-81 win over Eastern Washington. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|12-1
|6
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 19 points and two steals in Monday's 101-60 win over Kent State. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday at Wisconsin.
|--
|12-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 28 points and six rebounds in Friday's 80-72 overtime win over Seattle. The Zags' next game is Sunday against Loyola Marymount.
|--
|15-1
|8
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 85-79 win over Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|--
|12-1
|9
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 58-56 win over Michigan State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Monday at Ohio State.
|4
|14-0
|10
Michigan St.
|Kur Teng missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Friday's 58-56 loss at Nebraska. The Spartans' next game is Monday against USC.
|1
|12-2
|11
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 22 points and six assists in Tuesday's 79-66 win over Florida State. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at SMU.
|1
|13-1
|12
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 90-61 win over Davidson. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at UCF.
|1
|10-3
|13
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 15 points and five assists in Monday's 69-60 win over Middle Tennessee. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Cincinnati.
|1
|12-1
|14
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Monday's 96-53 win over New Haven. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at South Carolina.
|--
|13-0
|15
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 26 points and seven assists in Monday's 102-78 win over Yale. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|10-3
|16
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 17 points and six assists in Monday's 103-74 win over James Madison. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|10-3
|17
Illinois
|Jack Davis finished with 15 points and one block in Monday's 90-55 win over Southern. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|--
|10-3
|18
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 87-57 win over Winthrop. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|10-3
|19
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 21 points and eight assists in Tuesday's 105-54 win over South Carolina State. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|--
|10-3
|20
Kentucky
|Kam Williams finished with 26 points and one steal in Tuesday's 99-85 win over Bellarmine. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|1
|9-4
|21
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz finished with 22 points and eight assists in Monday's 90-62 win over UMass Lowell. The Hawkeyes' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|1
|11-2
|22
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 15 of the 21 shots he attempted in Friday's 80-76 loss at Stanford. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|2
|11-3
|23
LSU
|Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 22 points and 12 assists in Monday's 90-62 win over Southern Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|12-1
|24
Auburn
|Kevin Overton finished with 23 points and four steals in Monday's 106-65 win over Queens University. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|--
|9-4
|25
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 88-69 win at Georgetown. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Providence.
|--
|9-4
|26
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 94-72 win over Dartmouth. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|9-4