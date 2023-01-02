As I explained on Sunday night's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast, Purdue should be this season's first unanimous No. 1 when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday because the Boilermakers are the only undefeated team with more than one Quadrant 1 win — and they have four Quadrant 1 wins. Only one-loss Arizona has more with five. So Matt Painter's program deserves all of the first-place votes. After that, the next four schools ranked in the AP poll should be, in some order, Houston, UConn, Arizona and Kansas.
Honestly, putting those four in any order is reasonable.
But those four schools should definitely be the four that immediately follow the Boilermakers in the AP poll because they are the only one-loss teams that are ranked in the top 10 of the NET and also in possession of at least four Quadrant 1 victories while being free of any losses outside of the first quadrant. So if you see an AP ballot with something other than Purdue at No. 1 followed by Houston, UConn, Arizona and Kansas (in some order), it's an AP ballot from somebody who either isn't digging deep enough or simply doesn't know how to evaluate properly at this point in the season.
How long will Purdue remain undefeated?
Obviously, it's impossible to know for sure. But it should be noted that the Boilermakers could be tested twice this week — first in Monday's home game against Rutgers, then on Thursday when they play at Ohio State in what will be Purdue's first road contest against a team in the top-20 at KenPom.com. For what it's worth, KenPom is currently projecting the Boilermakers to lose 72-70 at Ohio State. So even if the Boilermakers get past Rutgers on Monday, they'll likely have to win as underdogs for the third time this season on Thursday to keep a zero in the loss column through the end of the week.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 82-49 win over Florida A&M. The Boilermakers' next game is Monday against Rutgers.
|--
|13-0
|2
Houston
|Tramon Mark finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's The Cougars' next game is Thursday against SMU.
|--
|14-1
|3
UConn
|UConn allowed the Musketeers to shoot 53.8% from the field in Saturday's 83-73 loss at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Providence.
|--
|14-1
|4
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Washington.
|--
|13-1
|5
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-67 win over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Texas Tech.
|--
|12-1
|6
Texas
|Timmy Allen finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 70-69 win at Oklahoma. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|12-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 111-88 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Thursday at San Francisco.
|--
|12-3
|8
Alabama
|Marcus Sears finished with 20 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-67 win at Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Ole Miss.
|--
|11-2
|9
Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 15 points and eight assists in Saturday's 74-56 win at Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Pitt.
|--
|10-2
|10
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 22 points and two steals in Wednesday's 63-59 win at Ole Miss. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Mississippi State.
|--
|11-2
|11
UCLA
|Adem Bona finished with 18 points and three blocks in Sunday's 74-49 win at Washington. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against USC.
|--
|13-2
|12
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 21 points and four steals in Friday's 76-65 win at Notre Dame. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|13-1
|13
Indiana
|Tamar Bates finished with 19 points and two assists in Friday's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers' next game is Jan. 5 at Iowa.
|--
|10-3
|14
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-73 win over UConn. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|12-3
|15
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 76-66 win over Western Michigan. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Minnesota.
|--
|10-2
|16
Duke
|Ryan Young finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|11-3
|17
Baylor
|Baylor allowed the Cyclones to shoot 50.0% from the field in Saturday's 77-62 loss at Iowa State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against TCU.
|--
|10-3
|18
Missouri
|Kobe Brown finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 89-75 win over Kentucky. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|12-1
|19
Arkansas
|Arkansas missed 21 of the 25 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 60-57 loss at LSU. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Missouri.
|--
|11-2
|20
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 73-57 win at Northwestern. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Purdue.
|--
|10-3
|21
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 20 points and two assists in Saturday's 76-75 win at Wyoming. The Lobos' next game is Tuesday at Fresno State.
|1
|14-0
|22
San Diego St
|Matt Bradley finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at Wyoming.
|1
|11-3
|23
LSU
|Trae Hannibal finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 60-57 win over Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky.
|1
|12-1
|24
TCU
|Mike Miles Jr. finished with 23 points and three assists in Saturday's 67-61 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday at Baylor.
|2
|12-1
|25
Iowa St.
|Caleb Grill finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-62 win over Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma.
|NR
|10-2
|26
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell finished with 19 points and four steals in Saturday's 68-66 win at Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at St. John's.
|NR
|11-4