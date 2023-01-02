As I explained on Sunday night's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast, Purdue should be this season's first unanimous No. 1 when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday because the Boilermakers are the only undefeated team with more than one Quadrant 1 win — and they have four Quadrant 1 wins. Only one-loss Arizona has more with five. So Matt Painter's program deserves all of the first-place votes. After that, the next four schools ranked in the AP poll should be, in some order, Houston, UConn, Arizona and Kansas.

Honestly, putting those four in any order is reasonable.

But those four schools should definitely be the four that immediately follow the Boilermakers in the AP poll because they are the only one-loss teams that are ranked in the top 10 of the NET and also in possession of at least four Quadrant 1 victories while being free of any losses outside of the first quadrant. So if you see an AP ballot with something other than Purdue at No. 1 followed by Houston, UConn, Arizona and Kansas (in some order), it's an AP ballot from somebody who either isn't digging deep enough or simply doesn't know how to evaluate properly at this point in the season.

How long will Purdue remain undefeated?

Obviously, it's impossible to know for sure. But it should be noted that the Boilermakers could be tested twice this week — first in Monday's home game against Rutgers, then on Thursday when they play at Ohio State in what will be Purdue's first road contest against a team in the top-20 at KenPom.com. For what it's worth, KenPom is currently projecting the Boilermakers to lose 72-70 at Ohio State. So even if the Boilermakers get past Rutgers on Monday, they'll likely have to win as underdogs for the third time this season on Thursday to keep a zero in the loss column through the end of the week.

Top 25 And 1 rankings