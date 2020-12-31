The start of Tennessee's season was delayed nearly two weeks because of COVID-19 issues within the program. Then the Vols' first six games were against unranked Colorado, unranked Cincinnati and four sub-150 KenPom teams that don't matter much to most. So as I continued to rank UT in the top five of the Top 25 And 1 each morning despite the lack of a big signature win on its resume, various fans would regularly question it for exactly that reason.

But is anybody questioning it now?

Tennessee played its first high-profile game of the season Wednesday night on the road against an undefeated Missouri team that had already beaten Illinois and Oregon and was ranked 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. In the simplest of terms, the Vols looked awesome. They led by double-digits not even five minutes in, led by 13 at the half and cruised to a 73-53 victory. Yves Pons finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

"Yves Pons was terrific," said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. "That's the player we know he can be. If you could have heard the reception he got when he came off the TV interview into the locker room, it would show you the respect his teammates have for him."

When I picked Tennessee to win the SEC in the preseason despite the Vols going just 9-9 in the SEC last season, I did so by explaining that they clearly had the three biggest ingredients necessary to form an elite college basketball team:

A great and accomplished coach. Players who have already produced at the high-major level. Legitimate NBA talent.

All of that has been on display this season. Barnes has the Vols operating like something that might end up being the best defensive team in the country. The leading scorer is Victor Bailey, a fourth-year junior. The leading rebounder is John Fulkerson, a fifth-year senior. Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer are both five-star high school prospects who are now projected one-and-done first-round NBA Draft picks coming off of Tennessee's bench. I repeat, UT has two projected one-and-done first-round NBA Draft picks coming off of its bench.

Bottom line, the Vols are loaded.

They look like a possible Final Four team.

Tennessee remains No. 4 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Vols' next scheduled game is Saturday against Alabama.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 NC State 7 Missouri Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Corey Kispert made four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 112-67 victory over Dixie State. The Zags' perfect record also includes wins over Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa and Virginia. -- 9-0 2 Baylor Davion Mitchell finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 105-76 victory over Alcorn State. The Bears' perfect record also includes a double-digit win over Illinois. -- 8-0 3 Kansas Christian Braun made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 victory over West Virginia. The Jayhawks' lone loss in a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. -- 8-1 4 Tennessee Santiago Vescovi made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in Wednesday's 73-53 victory at Missouri. The Vols' perfect record also includes a win over Colorado. -- 7-0 5 Villanova Collin Gillespie made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 85-68 victory at Marquette. The Wildcats' lone loss is an overtime loss to Virginia Tech. -- 8-1 6 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-51 victory over Northeastern. The Mountaineers' two losses are to Gonzaga and Kansas. -- 8-2 7 Texas Greg Brown finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 77-74 victory over Oklahoma State. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. -- 7-1 8 Texas Tech Kyler Edwards finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 79-51 victory over Incarnate Word. The Red Raiders' two losses are to Kansas and Houston. -- 8-2 9 Creighton Antwann Jones finished with 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's 66-61 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays' two losses are single-digit losses to Kansas and Marquette. 1 7-2 10 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu made four 3-pointers and finished with 30 points in Saturday's 69-60 victory over Indiana. All three of Illinois' losses are to ranked teams. 1 7-3 11 Minnesota Marcus Carr finished with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in Monday's 81-56 victory over Michigan State. The Gophers' lone loss is a road loss to Illinois. 1 9-1 12 Rutgers Montez Mathis finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 81-76 victory over Purdue. The Scarlet Knights' resume also features wins over Illinois, Syracuse and Maryland. 1 7-1 13 Iowa Jordan Bohannon made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Tuesday's 87-72 victory over Northwestern. The Hawkeyes' two losses are to Gonzaga and Minnesota. 1 8-2 14 Houston The Cougars missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 65-64 loss at Tulsa. Houston is still projected by KenPom to win the AAC by multiple games. 1 7-1 15 Wisconsin The Badgers allowed Maryland to shoot 50.0% from the field in Monday's 70-64 loss at home. Wisconsin has now lost twice to sub-35 KenPom teams. 1 8-2 16 Missouri The Tigers missed 13 of the 16 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 73-53 loss to Tennessee. Missouri's resume is highlighted by wins over Illinois and Oregon. 7 6-1 17 Northwestern The Wildcats allowed Iowa to shoot 48.3% from the field in Tuesday's 87-72 loss to the Hawkeyes. Northwestern is 3-1 in the Big Ten heading into Sunday's game at Michigan. -- 6-2 18 Ohio St. Justin Aherns made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 90-54 victory over Nebraska. Ohio State's resume also features wins over Rutgers, UCLA and Notre Dame. -- 8-2 19 Duke Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils have only played one game in the past three weeks. -- 3-2 20 Michigan Franz Wagner finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 80-69 victory at Nebraska. Six of Michigan's seven wins have come by double-digits. -- 7-0 21 Oregon Chris Duarte finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-41 victory over Portland. Oregon's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Missouri. -- 6-1 22 Arkansas Desi Sills made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Wednesday's 97-85 victory at Auburn. The Razorbacks are 9-0 for the first time since the 1993-94 season. -- 9-0 23 Louisville Carlik Jones finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 62-59 victory over Kentucky. Louisville's lone loss is a shorthanded loss at Wisconsin. 1 6-1 24 Saint Louis Jordan Goodwin finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 62-46 victory over UM Kansas City. The Billikens' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Minnesota. 1 7-1 25 LSU Cameron Thomas made five 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Tuesday's 77-54 victory over Texas A&M. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis. 1 6-1 26 NC State DJ Funderburk finished with 21 points and five rebounds off of the bench in Wednesday's 79-76 victory over Boston College. The Wolfpack's lone loss came at Saint Louis. NR 6-1

IN: NC State. OUT: Xavier