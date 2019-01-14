College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia ahead of Duke at the top of the Coaches Poll

For the first time in a good while, the top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll remains largely intact thanks to chalky results that kept all but one of last week's top 10 teams from stumbling into losses.

That leaves Virginia, Duke, Tennessee and Michigan in their same respective spots atop the latest poll released on Monday. Gonzaga and Michigan State flip-flopped positions, with the Bulldogs jumping one spot to five and the Spartans falling to six. Virginia Tech stays steady at 7 again this week, and Kansas, Texas Tech and Nevada round out the top 10.

The top-ranked Cavaliers are holding strong at No. 1 for a second consecutive week after staying unbeaten and improving to 15-0 on the season, with wins over Boston College and Clemson on the road this week. They garnered 13 first-place votes this week, two more than last week. Duke received six first-place votes and Tennessee received seven. Michigan, the only team in the country with 17 wins going into Sunday, received six.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Virginia (13) 15-0 770 1 2 Duke (6) 14-1 754 2 3 Tennessee (7) 14-1 745 3 4 Michigan (6) 17-0 738 4 5 Gonzaga 16-2 644 6 6 Michigan State 15-2 641 5 7 Virginia Tech 14-1 577 7 8 Kansas 14-2 572 9 9 Texas Tech 15-1 564 8 10 Nevada 16-1 512 11 11 Florida State 13-3 383 13 12 Auburn 12-3 381 10 13 Marquette 14-3 331 19 14 Kentucky 12-3 323 18 15 North Carolina 12-4 310 12 16 NC State 14-2 307 16 17 Houston 16-1 288 15 18 Buffalo 15-1 288 20 19 Oklahoma 13-3 216 22 20 Mississippi 13-2 192 NR 21 Villanova 13-4 146 NR 22 Maryland 14-3 140 NR 23 Mississippi Sate 12-3 118 14 24 Iowa 14-3 108 25 25 Indiana 12-4 75 24

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 74; Iowa State 38; Louisville 27; Central Florida 26; Texas Christian 24; Nebraska 21; St. John's 18; Kansas State 14; Arizona 6; Minnesota 5; Furman 5; Arizona State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; Purdue 3; Wisconsin 3; Louisiana State 2.