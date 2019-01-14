College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia ahead of Duke at the top of the Coaches Poll

The top four teams stayed the same in this week's rankings

For the first time in a good while, the top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll remains largely intact thanks to chalky results that kept all but one of last week's top 10 teams from stumbling into losses.

That leaves Virginia, Duke, Tennessee and Michigan in their same respective spots atop the latest poll released on Monday. Gonzaga and Michigan State flip-flopped positions, with the Bulldogs jumping one spot to five and the Spartans falling to six. Virginia Tech stays steady at 7 again this week, and Kansas, Texas Tech and Nevada round out the top 10.

The top-ranked Cavaliers are holding strong at No. 1 for a second consecutive week after staying unbeaten and improving to 15-0 on the season, with wins over Boston College and Clemson on the road this week. They garnered 13 first-place votes this week, two more than last week. Duke received six first-place votes and Tennessee received seven. Michigan, the only team in the country with 17 wins going into Sunday, received six.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Virginia (13)

15-0

770

1

2

Duke (6)

14-1

754

2

3

Tennessee (7)

14-1

745

3

4

Michigan (6)

17-0

738

4

5

Gonzaga

16-2

644

6

6

Michigan State

15-2

641

5

7

Virginia Tech

14-1

577

7

8

Kansas

14-2

572

9

9

Texas Tech

15-1

564

8

10

Nevada

16-1

512

11

11

Florida State

13-3

383

13

12

Auburn

12-3

381

10

13

Marquette

14-3

331

19

14

Kentucky

12-3

323

18

15

North Carolina

12-4

310

12

16

NC State

14-2

307

16

17

Houston

16-1

288

15

18

Buffalo

15-1

288

20

19

Oklahoma

13-3

216

22

20

Mississippi

13-2

192

NR

21

Villanova

13-4

146

NR

22

Maryland

14-3

140

NR

23

Mississippi Sate

12-3

118

14

24

Iowa

14-3

108

25

25

Indiana

12-4

75

24

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 74; Iowa State 38; Louisville 27; Central Florida 26; Texas Christian 24; Nebraska 21; St. John's 18; Kansas State 14; Arizona 6; Minnesota 5; Furman 5; Arizona State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; Purdue 3; Wisconsin 3; Louisiana State 2.

