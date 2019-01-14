College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia ahead of Duke at the top of the Coaches Poll
The top four teams stayed the same in this week's rankings
For the first time in a good while, the top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll remains largely intact thanks to chalky results that kept all but one of last week's top 10 teams from stumbling into losses.
That leaves Virginia, Duke, Tennessee and Michigan in their same respective spots atop the latest poll released on Monday. Gonzaga and Michigan State flip-flopped positions, with the Bulldogs jumping one spot to five and the Spartans falling to six. Virginia Tech stays steady at 7 again this week, and Kansas, Texas Tech and Nevada round out the top 10.
The top-ranked Cavaliers are holding strong at No. 1 for a second consecutive week after staying unbeaten and improving to 15-0 on the season, with wins over Boston College and Clemson on the road this week. They garnered 13 first-place votes this week, two more than last week. Duke received six first-place votes and Tennessee received seven. Michigan, the only team in the country with 17 wins going into Sunday, received six.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Virginia (13)
15-0
770
1
2
Duke (6)
14-1
754
2
3
Tennessee (7)
14-1
745
3
4
Michigan (6)
17-0
738
4
5
Gonzaga
16-2
644
6
6
Michigan State
15-2
641
5
7
Virginia Tech
14-1
577
7
8
Kansas
14-2
572
9
9
Texas Tech
15-1
564
8
10
Nevada
16-1
512
11
11
13-3
383
13
12
12-3
381
10
13
14-3
331
19
14
12-3
323
18
15
12-4
310
12
16
14-2
307
16
17
16-1
288
15
18
15-1
288
20
19
13-3
216
22
20
Mississippi
13-2
192
NR
21
13-4
146
NR
22
14-3
140
NR
23
Mississippi Sate
12-3
118
14
24
14-3
108
25
25
12-4
75
24
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 74; Iowa State 38; Louisville 27; Central Florida 26; Texas Christian 24; Nebraska 21; St. John's 18; Kansas State 14; Arizona 6; Minnesota 5; Furman 5; Arizona State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; Purdue 3; Wisconsin 3; Louisiana State 2.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indiana vs. Nebraska odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Nebraska vs. Indiana game 10,000 t...
-
Duke vs. Syracuse odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Syracuse vs. Duke game 10,000 time...
-
AP Top 25 welcomes 4 new teams
Ole Miss, Maryland, Villanova and Iowa leap into the college hoops AP Top 25 this week
-
USC star suspended indefinitely
Porter had already missed significant time recovering from injury, but now will sit due to...
-
Bracketology: UNC slips down bracket
The Tar Heels' loss to Louisville was ugly and costly to UNC's seeding in the projected br...
-
Texas vs. Kansas odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Texas game 10,000 times