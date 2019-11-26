College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia Tech upsets Michigan State, moves to No. 11 in Top 25 And 1

It wasn't the biggest upset of this college basketball season because that remains Evansville's 67-64 victory over Kentucky in a game in which the Aces closed as 25-point underdogs. But Virginia Tech's 71-66 win over Michigan State in Monday's opening round of the Maui Invitational was still nearly unimaginable -- if only because it was the school picked 14th in the preseason ACC poll (Virginia Tech) beating the school that was ranked No 1. in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll (Michigan State).

That's wild.

And, yes, it's also disruptive to the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because, let's be honest, there's no great way to handle a situation where the team that's still rated No. 1 at KenPom is 3-2 with a loss to a team that's 6-0 after being picked to finish next-to-last in its league. Despite what just happened in Hawaii, there's little reason to think Virginia Tech is, or will be, better than Michigan State. But I've made a point over the years to try to always respect the results, and there's just no way to respect the results of this season so far without ranking Virginia Tech ahead of Michigan State right now.

So welcome to the Top 25 And 1, Mike Young!

The same man who last season took Wofford from No. 121 in KenPom's preseason ratings to No. 18 in KenPom's final ratings now has a Virginia Tech team picked 14th in the preseason ACC poll ranked 11th in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Amazing. Needless to say, if Virginia Tech eventually comes back to earth, I'll adjust accordingly like I always do. But, for now, the undefeated Hokies deserve what they're getting.

Virginia Tech's jump from unranked to No. 11, combined with Michigan State's drop to No. 12, pushed everybody below them down one spot -- no fault of their own. The result of that has Michigan no longer in the Top 25 And 1. But, for what it's worth, the Wolverines would be No. 27 if this were the Top 25 And 2.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers 16 Virginia Tech 10 Michigan State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 81-73 win over Georgetown. The Blue Devils remained undefeated despite trailing by double-digits in the first half. -- 6-0 2 Louisville Jordan Nwora scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 82-76 win over Akron. The Cardinals led by 22 points before the Zips made things close at the end. 1 6-0 3 Kansas Udoka Azubuike finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 93-63 win over Chaminade. The Jayhawks were 12-of-29 from 3-point range in the victory. 1 4-1 4 Maryland Jalen Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's 86-63 victory over George Mason. Maryland has won each of its five games by at least 18 points. 1 5-0 5 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-61 victory over Elon. Cole Anthony added nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes. 1 4-0 6 Virginia Casey Morsell scored 19 points and made what was the game-winning 3-pointer with 62 seconds remaining in Sunday's 48-45 victory over Arizona State. Virginia has a 12-game winning streak that dates to last season. 1 6-0 7 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-49 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Zags have won 26 consecutive regular-season games. 1 6-0 8 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 23 points in Saturday's 87-51 victory over Florida A&M. The Pirates' lone loss is a one-possession loss to Michigan State. 1 4-1 9 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Monday's 71-52 win over Kent State. The Buckeyes used a 17-0 run to pull away in the second half. 1 6-0 10 Kentucky Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 81-56 win over Lamar. The Wildcats opened with a 13-0 run and never relinquished that lead. 1 5-1 11 Va. Tech Landers Nolley finished with 22 points in Monday's 71-66 upset of Michigan State. The Hokies were picked 14th in the preseason ACC poll but are 6-0 heading into Tuesday's game with Dayton. NR 6-0 12 Michigan St. The Spartans finished with 16 turnovers and 13 assists in Monday's 71-66 loss to Virginia Tech. Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, will face Georgia in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday. 10 3-2 13 Texas Tech The Red Raiders trailed at the half Sunday but outscored Brooklyn by 31 points in the final 20 minutes while recording a 96-66 victory. Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 27 points and six rebounds. 1 5-0 14 Oregon Anthony Mathis scored a team-high 18 points in Friday's 78-66 win over Houston. The Ducks now own victories over both of the American Athletic Conference's co-favorites -Memphis and Houston. 1 5-0 15 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-86 win over Ole Miss. D.J. Jeffries, a Mississippi native, added 23 points off the bench. 1 5-1 16 Auburn Samir Doughty scored 19 points in Monday's 84-59 victory over New Mexico. The Tigers are 6-0 despite losing their top three scorers from last season's Final Four team. 1 6-0 17 VCU Marcus Evans scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 25 in Monday's 78-62 win over Alabama State. VCU led by 18 points in the first half and never allowed the Hornets to get closer than 12 points the rest of the way. 1 6-0 18 Tennessee Lamonte' Turner finished with 17 points and 12 assists in Monday's 58-46 win over Chattanooga. The Vols have won 30 consecutive games at home. 1 5-0 19 Arizona Nico Manion finished with 22 points and eight assists in Sunday's 104-67 victory over Long Beach State. Arizona pulled away in the second half and was 12-of-24 from 3-point range in the game. 1 6-0 20 Utah St. Justin Bean scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Sunday's 68-59 win over North Texas. Utah State trailed late but closed with an 11-0 run to avoid the upset. 1 7-0 21 LSU Emmitt Williams finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 96-79 win over Rhode Island. Both of the Tigers' losses are two-point losses to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 1 4-2 22 Washington Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels combined for 45 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 88-69 victory over San Diego. The Huskies' lone loss came to Tennessee on a neutral court. 1 5-1 23 Baylor Jared Butler scored 10 points in the final six minutes and finished with 22 in Sunday's 87-78 victory over Villanova. The Bears were 11-of-19 from 3-point range. in the win. 1 5-1 24 Villanova Villanova lost 87-78 to Baylor on Sunday despite shooting 51.9% from the field. Both of the Wildcats' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 1 4-2 25 Colorado Tyler Bey scored 11 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in Sunday's 56-41 win over Wyoming. The 6-7 forward has 12 double-doubles in his past 19 games. 1 4-0 26 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 58-56 win over Yale. The Nittany Lions' perfect record includes a 15-point win at Georgetown. 1 5-0

IN: Virginia Tech

OUT: Michigan