College basketball rankings: Undefeateds Wichita State and Notre Dame meet in Maui

Wichita State is 4-0 with four double-digit wins. Notre Dame is 5-0 with five double-digit wins. So the Shockers and Irish have been handling opponents fairly easily this season. But Wednesday night's showdown between the two consistently good programs figures to challenge both.

It's the title game of the Maui Invitational.

It's two men (Gregg Marshall and Mike Brey) who are both closing in on 500 career wins in a high-profile matchup scheduled to tip at 10 p.m. ET. It's a contest between a pair of schools that could reasonably end up in the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio. It's a clash between the teams ranked No. 5 (Wichita State) and No. 12 (Notre Dame) in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.