College basketball rankings: Undefeateds Wichita State and Notre Dame meet in Maui
Either the Shockers or the Irish will lose for the first time in Wednesday's Maui Invitational final
Wichita State is 4-0 with four double-digit wins. Notre Dame is 5-0 with five double-digit wins. So the Shockers and Irish have been handling opponents fairly easily this season. But Wednesday night's showdown between the two consistently good programs figures to challenge both.
It's the title game of the Maui Invitational.
It's two men (Gregg Marshall and Mike Brey) who are both closing in on 500 career wins in a high-profile matchup scheduled to tip at 10 p.m. ET. It's a contest between a pair of schools that could reasonably end up in the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio. It's a clash between the teams ranked No. 5 (Wichita State) and No. 12 (Notre Dame) in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley scored a game-high 24 points in Monday's win over Furman. The freshman forward is averaging a team-high 19.2 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|2
|
|DeAndre Ayton has recorded three double-doubles in three games. The freshman forward is averaging 18.7 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|3
|
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk finished with 21 points on nine field goal attempts in Tuesday's victory over Texas Southern. The senior wing is averaging 20.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.
|--
|4-0
|4
|
|Miles Bridges scored 20 points in 25 minutes in Sunday's win over Stony Brook. The sophomore forward left the game with an ankle sprain.
|--
|2-1
|5
|
|The Shockers shot 54.4 percent from the field in Tuesday's win over Marquette. Landry Shamet finished with a team-high 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
|--
|4-0
|6
|
|Kevin Knox scored a game-high 17 points in Monday's win over Troy. The freshman forward has reached double-figures in points in all five UK games.
|--
|4-1
|7
|
|Mikal Bridges took 10 shots, made nine and finished with a game-high 24 points in Friday's win over Lafayette. Jalen Brunson added 22 points and six assists.
|--
|3-0
|8
|
|Jordan McLaughlin finished with 35 points on 19 shots in Sunday's victory at Vanderbilt. Chimezie Metu added 23 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|9
|
|The Gators missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted Sunday but still avoided New Hampshire's upset bid. Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Hudson scored 26 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|10
|
|Bruce Brown was one of three Miami starters to score 15 points in Thursday's 90-59 win over Florida A&M. Chris Lykes added 13 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|11
|
|Joel Berry scored a game-high 29 points in Monday's win at Stanford. Kenny Williams added 20 points and four rebounds for the reigning national champions.
|--
|3-0
|12
|
|The Irish made 15 3-pointers in Tuesday's victory over LSU. T.J. Gibbs sank six of them and finished with 26 points.
|--
|5-0
|13
|
|The Golden Gophers shot 61.4 percent from the field in Tuesday's victory over Alabama A&M. Jordan Murphy is averaging 23.8 points and 12.2 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|14
|
|The Bearcats finished 13-of-24 from 3-point range in Tuesday's victory over Richmond. Cane Broome had a team-high 13 points off the bench.
|--
|5-0
|15
|
|Killian Tillie scored a game-high 20 points in Saturday's win over Utah State. The Zags won by 13 even though Utah State made 11 3-pointers.
|--
|3-0
|16
|
|Terry Maston got 15 points off the bench in Tuesday's win over Creighton. The senior forward is averaging 11.0 points and 8.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|17
|
|Jordan Nwora scored 18 points off the bench in Tuesday's win over Southern Illinois. The freshman forward is averaging 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in just 14.0 minutes per game.
|--
|3-0
|18
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 29 points and four assists in Tuesday's win over UT Arlington. The five-star freshman is averaging 25.3 points and 4.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game.
|--
|4-0
|19
|
|The Gaels shot 50.9 percent from the field in Sunday's win over San Jose State. Jock Landale finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|20
|
|Trevon Bluiett finished with 21 points in 27 minutes in Monday's win over Hampton. Kerem Kanter added 15 points off the bench.
|--
|4-0
|21
|
|The Aggies shot 61.1 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 89.7 percent from the free throw line in Tuesday's win over Penn State. Robert Williams had 21 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
|--
|4-0
|22
|
|Dakota Mathias scored a game-high 23 points in Saturday's win over Fairfield. Vince Edwards added 21 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|23
|
|The Pirates handled NJIT easily Saturday despite getting just five points and two rebounds from Angel Delgado. Desi Rodriguez led Seton Hall with 19 points in 26 minutes.
|--
|4-0
|24
|
|The Bluejays missed 25 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Baylor. Marcus Foster was 1-of-9 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes.
|--
|4-1
|25
|
|The Horned Frogs forced 26 turnovers in Monday's win over Omaha. Vladimir Brodziansky finished with 19 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.
|--
|4-0
|26
|
|The Mountaineers created 21 Long Beach State turnovers in Monday's victory. Lamont West finished with a team-high 22 points on 11 field goal attempts.
|--
|3-1
