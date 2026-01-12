The four power-conference teams that remain undefeated -- Arizona, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Nebraska -- occupy the top four sports in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Each team is 16-0 with five Quadrant 1 victories. Incredible stories, all of them. But here's the question now: Which undefeated team will be the last to lose this season -- Arizona, Iowa State, Vanderbilt or Nebraska ... or Miami (Ohio)?

(Yes, Miami is also undefeated but unranked here.)

On a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, I predicted it would actually be Miami, if only because the Redhawks are 97th at KenPom.com with zero games remaining against teams ranked in the top 110. They project as favorites in every remaining regular-season and definitely could, even if they almost certainly won't, enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column.

Either way, what I've done here is look at the five remaining undefeated teams and identified when each will have a less than 60% chance to win their next game, according to KenPom. For No. 1 Arizona, it's January 26 at BYU. For No. 2 Iowa State, it's Feb. 21 at BYU. For No. 3 Vanderbilt, it's March 7 at Tennessee. For No. 4 Nebraska, it's Jan. 27 at Michigan. For unranked Miami (Ohio), it's Jan. 20 at Kent State.

That obviously determines nothing. But it does suggest the Commodores could keep a zero in the loss column for a while longer, which is wild considering they were picked 11th in the SEC preseason poll.

