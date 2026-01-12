College basketball rankings: Why it could be a while before undefeated Vanderbilt loses its first game
The Commodores, No. 3 in the Top 25 And 1, are projected to be favorites in the rest of their games
The four power-conference teams that remain undefeated -- Arizona, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Nebraska -- occupy the top four sports in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Each team is 16-0 with five Quadrant 1 victories. Incredible stories, all of them. But here's the question now: Which undefeated team will be the last to lose this season -- Arizona, Iowa State, Vanderbilt or Nebraska ... or Miami (Ohio)?
(Yes, Miami is also undefeated but unranked here.)
On a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, I predicted it would actually be Miami, if only because the Redhawks are 97th at KenPom.com with zero games remaining against teams ranked in the top 110. They project as favorites in every remaining regular-season and definitely could, even if they almost certainly won't, enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column.
Either way, what I've done here is look at the five remaining undefeated teams and identified when each will have a less than 60% chance to win their next game, according to KenPom. For No. 1 Arizona, it's January 26 at BYU. For No. 2 Iowa State, it's Feb. 21 at BYU. For No. 3 Vanderbilt, it's March 7 at Tennessee. For No. 4 Nebraska, it's Jan. 27 at Michigan. For unranked Miami (Ohio), it's Jan. 20 at Kent State.
That obviously determines nothing. But it does suggest the Commodores could keep a zero in the loss column for a while longer, which is wild considering they were picked 11th in the SEC preseason poll.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-73 win at TCU. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|16-0
|2
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 19 points and five assists in Saturday's 83-71 win over Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at Kansas.
|--
|16-0
|3
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 84-73 win over LSU. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Texas.
|--
|16-0
|4
Nebraska
|Jamarques Lawrence finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-77 win at Indiana. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|16-0
|5
UConn
|Braylon Mullins finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 72-60 win over DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday at Seton Hall.
|--
|16-1
|6
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 89-84 win at Utah. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against TCU.
|--
|15-1
|7
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 26 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 93-85 win over Penn State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Iowa.
|--
|15-1
|8
Michigan
|Trey McKenney missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-88 loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday at Washington.
|--
|14-1
|9
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 89-77 win over Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Thursday at Washington State.
|--
|17-1
|10
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 21 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-75 over SMU. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Cal.
|--
|15-1
|11
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 76-66 win over Northwestern. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|--
|14-2
|12
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-55 win at Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against West Virginia.
|--
|15-1
|13
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 75-69 win at Iowa. The Illini' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|--
|13-3
|14
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell finished with 17 points and four assists in Saturday's 73-71 win at Colorado. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Utah.
|--
|12-4
|15
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar finished with 25 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 87-84 win over Wake Forest. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at Stanford.
|--
|14-2
|16
Florida
|Boogie Fland finished with 23 points and five assists in Saturday's 91-67 win over Tennessee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|11-5
|17
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. missed nine of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 95-73 loss at Auburn. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|--
|12-4
|18
Louisville
|Sananda Fru finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 75-62 win over Boston College. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Virginia.
|--
|12-4
|19
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 70-55 win over Stanford. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|14-2
|20
Alabama
|Aden Holloway missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 92-88 loss to Texas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|11-5
|21
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson missed 11 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 86-75 loss at West Virginia. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Iowa State.
|1
|11-5
|22
Clemson
|Jestin Porter finished with 26 points and five steals in Saturday's 76-61 win over Notre Dame. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Boston College.
|1
|14-3
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed 12 of the 17 shots he attempted in Sunday's 75-69 loss to Illinois. The Hawkeyes' next game is Wednesday at Purdue.
|2
|12-4
|24
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-67 loss at Florida. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M.
|--
|11-5
|25
SMU
|Jaron Pierre Jr. missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 82-75 loss at Duke. The Mustangs' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|12-4
|26
Saint Louis
|Robbie Avila finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win at La Salle. The Billikens' next game is Wednesday against Fordham.
|--
|15-1