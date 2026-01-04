College basketball rankings: Vanderbilt jumps out to 14-0 start, has toughest test of season next vs. Alabama
The Commodores are No. 12 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
Tyler Tanner got 19 points and 14 assists in Vanderbilt's 83-71 win at South Carolina on Saturday that allowed it to remain one of six undefeated teams in the sport. The Commodores are 14-0 with 12 double-digit victories and super-strong computer numbers.
There's no doubt they're good. But the first thing skeptics point out is that Vandy's undefeated record, nice as it might be, features zero victories over teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
That's technically true.
But, it should be noted, that will change Monday, before the Commodores even play another game, as long as AP voters follow the lead of Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- because among the four new entries here are UCF and SMU, and Vandy already owns wins over both. The Commodores beat UCF 105-93 in November and SMU 88-69 in December.
At the time of those games, it was fair to wonder what they meant. But UCF is now 12-1 following Saturday's 81-75 win over Kansas and ranked 19th in the Top 25 And 1. And SMU is now 12-2 and ranked 20th in the Top 25 And 1 following Saturday's 97-83 win over North Carolina. So Vanderbilt's body of work improved in multiple ways this weekend with an opportunity for Mark Byington's team to record what would be their biggest win of the season on tap in the form of Wednesday's showdown with Alabama inside Nashville's Memorial Gymnasium.
Vandy is No. 12 in the Top 25 And 1. Alabama is No. 13. They are the two highest-rated SEC schools in these rankings -- ahead of No. 14 Arkansas, No. 23 Tennessee, No. 25 Kentucky and No. 26 Georgia. Undefeated Michigan remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 26th consecutive day. The Wolverines currently have a net rating at KenPom.com of +39.30. FYI: the only team that's ever finished with a better net rating in the history of KenPom's database (that dates back to the 1996-97 season) is the 1999 Duke team that went 39-2 with a net rating of +43.01.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-66 win over USC. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday at Penn State.
|--
|13-0
|2
Arizona
|Tobe Awaka finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 97-78 win at Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Kansas State.
|--
|14-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Friday's 80-59 win over West Virginia. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday at Baylor.
|--
|14-0
|4
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 19 points and two steals in Wednesday's 90-67 win at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Marquette.
|--
|13-1
|5
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 83-73 win at Kansas State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|13-1
|6
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 89-73 win at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Washington.
|--
|13-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 28 points and six rebounds in Friday's 80-72 overtime win over Seattle. The Zags' next game is Sunday against Loyola Marymount.
|--
|15-1
|8
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 28 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 91-87 win at Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|13-1
|9
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 58-56 win over Michigan State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Monday at Ohio State.
|--
|14-0
|10
Michigan St.
|Kur Teng missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Friday's 58-56 loss at Nebraska. The Spartans' next game is Monday against USC.
|--
|12-2
|11
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 19 points and five steals in Saturday's 67-60 win at Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|2
|13-1
|12
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 19 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 83-71 win at South Carolina. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|2
|14-0
|13
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 89-74 win over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Vanderbilt.
|2
|11-3
|14
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 29 points and four assists in Saturday's 86-75 win over Tennessee. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|2
|11-3
|15
Illinois
|Kylan Boswell finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 73-65 win at Penn State. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|2
|11-3
|16
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 102-80 win over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at Houston.
|2
|11-3
|17
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz finished with 27 points and five assists in Saturday's 74-61 win over UCLA. The Hawkeyes' next game is Tuesday at Minnesota.
|4
|12-2
|18
Villanova
|Bryce Lindsay finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 85-67 win at Butler. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Creighton.
|NR
|12-2
|19
UCF
|Riley Kugel finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 81-75 win over Kansas. The Knights' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma State.
|NR
|12-1
|20
SMU
|Boopie Miller finished with 27 points and 12 assists in Saturday's 97-83 win over North Carolina. The Mustangs' next game is Wednesday at Clemson.
|NR
|12-2
|21
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 97-83 loss at SMU. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|10
|13-2
|22
Kansas
|Tre White missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 81-75 loss at UCF. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against TCU.
|10
|10-4
|23
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 86-75 loss at Arkansas. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Texas.
|4
|10-4
|24
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 15 of the 21 shots he attempted in Friday's 80-76 loss at Stanford. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|2
|11-3
|25
Kentucky
|Denzel Aberdeen missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 89-74 loss at Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Missouri.
|5
|9-5
|26
Georgia
|Jeremiah Wilkinson finished with 31 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 104-100 overtime win over Auburn. The Bulldogs' next game is Tuesday at Florida.
|NR
|13-1