Tyler Tanner got 19 points and 14 assists in Vanderbilt's 83-71 win at South Carolina on Saturday that allowed it to remain one of six undefeated teams in the sport. The Commodores are 14-0 with 12 double-digit victories and super-strong computer numbers.

There's no doubt they're good. But the first thing skeptics point out is that Vandy's undefeated record, nice as it might be, features zero victories over teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

That's technically true.

But, it should be noted, that will change Monday, before the Commodores even play another game, as long as AP voters follow the lead of Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- because among the four new entries here are UCF and SMU, and Vandy already owns wins over both. The Commodores beat UCF 105-93 in November and SMU 88-69 in December.

At the time of those games, it was fair to wonder what they meant. But UCF is now 12-1 following Saturday's 81-75 win over Kansas and ranked 19th in the Top 25 And 1. And SMU is now 12-2 and ranked 20th in the Top 25 And 1 following Saturday's 97-83 win over North Carolina. So Vanderbilt's body of work improved in multiple ways this weekend with an opportunity for Mark Byington's team to record what would be their biggest win of the season on tap in the form of Wednesday's showdown with Alabama inside Nashville's Memorial Gymnasium.

College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kentucky, Kansas, UNC, UCLA fall on bad day for blue bloods Cameron Salerno

Vandy is No. 12 in the Top 25 And 1. Alabama is No. 13. They are the two highest-rated SEC schools in these rankings -- ahead of No. 14 Arkansas, No. 23 Tennessee, No. 25 Kentucky and No. 26 Georgia. Undefeated Michigan remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 26th consecutive day. The Wolverines currently have a net rating at KenPom.com of +39.30. FYI: the only team that's ever finished with a better net rating in the history of KenPom's database (that dates back to the 1996-97 season) is the 1999 Duke team that went 39-2 with a net rating of +43.01.

Top 25 And 1 rankings