College basketball rankings: Vanderbilt looking like an SEC contender as Commodores turn heads with hot start
The Commodores picked up another win, rising to 11-0 and holding court in the latest Top 25 and 1 rankings
Vanderbilt was picked 11th in the SEC preseason poll, a sign that expectations for the Commodores centered on competing for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid for a second straight year rather than contending for a league title.
It's time to adjust those expectations.
Vanderbilt won 77-70 in overtime at Memphis on Wednesday to improve to 11-0. No, it wasn't the Commodores' sharpest performance -- they needed OT to get past a Memphis team that is now 4-6 with a Quadrant 4 loss to UNLV -- but it was still another win. And that's the point. Vanderbilt is now one of just seven undefeated teams in the country heading into Saturday's road game at Wake Forest, its final contest before Christmas.
"This wasn't pretty," Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said. "But to have the resiliency and toughness to come back on the road in this environment, I was impressed with the team."
If there's a way to nitpick Vanderbilt's résumé, it's this: Unlike fellow SEC programs Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn, the Commodores do not yet have a win over a currently ranked team or a top-30 opponent in the KenPom ratings. They also haven't had the opportunity.
What they do have are convincing wins. Vanderbilt beat Saint Mary's by 25 points, SMU by 19 and VCU by 15. Those teams currently rank 33rd, 42nd and 43rd at KenPom, respectively. As a result, Vanderbilt sits as the highest-rated SEC team in KenPom and is projected to finish tied atop the league standings with reigning national champion Florida.
It's a compelling story unfolding in Nashville.
Vanderbilt sits at No. 15 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 for the ninth straight day. After Saturday's game at Wake Forest, the Commodores will face New Haven on Dec. 29 before opening SEC play with a trip to South Carolina on Jan. 3.
So when will Vanderbilt finally face a ranked opponent?
That answer comes four days later. Alabama visits Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 7. For what it's worth, KenPom currently projects a 91-86 Vanderbilt victory.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 29 points and nine assists in Saturday's 101-83 win at Maryland. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday against La Salle.
|--
|10-0
|2
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 20 points and two steals in Tuesday's 96-62 win over Abilene Christian. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against San Diego State.
|--
|10-0
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 97-73 win over Lipscomb. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|11-0
|4
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 78-53 win over Eastern Illinois. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Long Beach State.
|--
|11-0
|5
UConn
|Tarris Reed finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 79-60 win over Butler. The Huskies' next game is Sunday at DePaul.
|--
|11-1
|6
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 24 points and five steals in Tuesday's 93-57 win over Pacific. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Abilene Christian.
|--
|10-1
|7
Purdue
|Oscar Cluff finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 79-59 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|10-1
|8
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 37 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 98-70 win over Campbell. The Zags' next game is Sunday against Oregon.
|--
|11-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Jaxon Kohler finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 92-69 win over Toledo. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Oakland.
|--
|10-1
|10
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 77-58 win over East Tennessee State. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Ohio State.
|--
|10-1
|11
Arkansas
|Trevon Brazile finished with 26 points and three assists in Tuesday's 108-80 win over Queens University. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|9-2
|12
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-49 win over Towson. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Davidson.
|--
|9-3
|13
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 15 points and three steals in Saturday's 99-57 win over New Orleans. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|10-1
|14
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 32 points and three assists in Saturday's 83-80 win at Illinois. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against North Dakota.
|--
|11-0
|15
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles finished with 22 points and five assists in Wednesday's 77-70 overtime win at Memphis. The Commodores next game is Sunday at Wake Forest.
|--
|11-0
|16
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 26 points and six assists in Wednesday's 92-79 win over South Florida. The Crimson Tide's next game is Sunday against Kennesaw State.
|--
|8-3
|17
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic missed two of the three shots he attempted in Saturday's 83-80 loss to Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Monday against Missouri.
|--
|8-3
|18
Auburn
|Keyshawn Hall finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 92-78 win over Chattanooga. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Purdue.
|--
|8-3
|19
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 23 points and five assists in Tuesday's 83-62 win over Louisville. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Gardner Webb.
|--
|8-3
|20
Louisville
|Isaac McKneely missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 83-62 loss at Tennessee. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Montana.
|--
|9-2
|21
St. John's
|Joson Sanon finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 79-66 win over DePaul. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|7-3
|22
Texas Tech
|LeJuan Watts finished with 36 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 101-90 win over Northern Colorado. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|8-3
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed eight of the 11 shots he attempted on Thursday's 66-62 loss at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' next game is Sunday against Western Michigan.
|--
|9-2
|24
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-60 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Maryland.
|--
|9-1
|25
Kentucky
|Mouhamed Dioubate finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 72-60 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|7-4
|26
LSU
|Marquel Sutton finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-77 wn over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Southeastern Louisiana.
|--
|9-1