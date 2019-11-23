College basketball rankings: Vernon Carey leads rally by No. 1 Duke in victory over Georgetown
The freshman big finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Hoyas
Duke trailed by double-digits Friday and seemed at risk of taking its first loss. But, same as what happened in the season-opener against Kansas inside New York's Madison Square Garden, the Blue Devils eventually regained their composure and pulled away to win 81-73 -- this time against Georgetown -- in the same building and title game of the 2K Empire Classic.
Vernon Carey got 20 points and 10 rebounds.
He's been great so far.
The 6-foot-10 center was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of high school but is a polarizing NBA prospect now because of the way basketball is currently played at the highest level of the sport. That fact has led some to discount the McDonald's All-American in general. But what Carey has shown through six games at Duke is that whatever physical shortcomings might -- I repeat might, not will -- prevent him from flourishing in the NBA won't prevent him from being terrific in college. He scored a total of 51 points and grabbed a total of 22 rebounds in the Blue Devils' past two contests at MSG. So Carey is now averaging 18.3 points and 9.2 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game this season while shooting 60.9% from the field.
That's high-level stuff.
Duke remains No. 1 in Saturday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 11th consecutive morning. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Stephen F. Austin.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 81-73 win over Georgetown. The Blue Devils remained undefeated despite trailing by double-digits in the first half.
|--
|6-0
|2
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Monday's 94-46 win over Charleston Southern. Next up for the Spartans is a game against Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Duke remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day.
|--
|3-1
|3
|Louisville
|The Cardinals trailed in the second half for the first time this season on Wednesday but still beat South Carolina Upstate 76-50. Jordan Nwora finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|5-0
|4
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-63 win over East Tennessee State. The Jayhawks have won three straight since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|3-1
|5
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's 86-63 victory over George Mason. Maryland has won each of its five games by at least 18 points.
|--
|5-0
|6
|N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-61 victory over Elon. Cole Anthony added nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes.
|--
|4-0
|7
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in Tuesday's 61-55 win over Vermont. Virginia won despite Vermont making 12 3-pointers.
|--
|4-0
|8
|Gonzaga
|Ryan Woolridge finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 72-66 win over Texas-Arlington. The grad-transfer from North Texas is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|9
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 26 points in Sunday's 83-66 win at Saint Louis. The senior guard has scored at least 26 points in three of Seton Hall's four games.
|--
|3-1
|10
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 85-46 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. The Buckeyes used a 16-0 run in the first half to pull away and cruise to the victory.
|--
|5-0
|11
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-62 victory over Mount St. Mary's. The Wildcats shot 54.5% from the field in the win.
|--
|4-1
|12
|Texas Tech
|Davide Moretti scored 13 second-half points in Thursday's 72-57 win over Tennessee State. The Red Raiders won despite shooting just 34.0% from the field.
|--
|4-0
|13
|Oregon
|Anthony Mathis scored a team-high 18 points in Friday's 78-66 win over Houston. The Ducks now own victories over both of the American Athletic Conference's co-favorites -Memphis and Houston.
|--
|5-0
|14
|Memphis
|DJ Jeffries came off the bench and scored 15 points in Wednesday's 68-58 victory over Little Rock. The Tigers are 4-1 despite shooting just 22.9% from 3-point range through five games.
|--
|4-1
|15
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 91-62 win over Colgate. Isaac Okoro became just the third Auburn freshman since 1991 to score in double-figures in each of his first five games.
|--
|5-0
|16
|VCU
|Mike'L Simms scored a team-high 13 points and was one of six VCU players in double-figures in Sunday's 93-65 win over Jacksonville State. The Rams are turning their opponents over an average of 21 times per game.
|--
|4-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Jordan Bowden scored 16 points and added four steals in Wednesday's 76-41 win over Alabama State. The Vols have won 29 consecutive home games.
|--
|4-0
|18
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji finished with 12 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 71-64 win over South Dakota State. The freshman big is shooting 84.1% from the field on the season.
|--
|5-0
|19
|Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 83-76 win over Mississippi State. The Wildcats shot 58.5% from the field in the victory.
|--
|4-1
|20
|Utah St.
|Sam Merrill finished with 24 points and eight assists in Friday's 80-78 win over LSU. Utah State trailed by 19 points in the second half before rallying to win.
|--
|6-0
|21
|LSU
|The Tigers squandered a 19-point lead with 16:20 left in regulation Friday before losing 80-78 to Utah State. Both of LSU's losses are 2-point losses to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|3-2
|22
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart battled foul trouble but still scored 15 points in just 15 minutes during Friday's 73-56 victory over Montana. Jaden McDaniels added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
|--
|4-1
|23
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague scored 21 points in Friday's 77-65 win over Coastal Carolina. The Bears used a 30-8 run in the second half to pull away.
|--
|4-1
|24
|Xavier
|Naji Marshall finished with 21 points, five rebounds and two assists in Friday's 75-74 double-overtime victory over UConn. Tyrique Jones added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|25
|Cincinnati
|Jarron Cumberland hit a game-winning shot and finished with 23 points in Friday's 66-65 victory over Illinois State. UC's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Ohio State.
|--
|3-1
|26
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey scored 16 points in Monday's 69-53 victory over UC Irvine. Colorado is 17-2 in its past 19 home games.
|--
|3-0
