College basketball rankings: Vernon Carey leads rally by No. 1 Duke in victory over Georgetown

Duke trailed by double-digits Friday and seemed at risk of taking its first loss. But, same as what happened in the season-opener against Kansas inside New York's Madison Square Garden, the Blue Devils eventually regained their composure and pulled away to win 81-73 -- this time against Georgetown -- in the same building and title game of the 2K Empire Classic.

Vernon Carey got 20 points and 10 rebounds.

He's been great so far.

The 6-foot-10 center was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of high school but is a polarizing NBA prospect now because of the way basketball is currently played at the highest level of the sport. That fact has led some to discount the McDonald's All-American in general. But what Carey has shown through six games at Duke is that whatever physical shortcomings might -- I repeat might, not will -- prevent him from flourishing in the NBA won't prevent him from being terrific in college. He scored a total of 51 points and grabbed a total of 22 rebounds in the Blue Devils' past two contests at MSG. So Carey is now averaging 18.3 points and 9.2 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game this season while shooting 60.9% from the field.

That's high-level stuff.

Duke remains No. 1 in Saturday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 11th consecutive morning. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Stephen F. Austin.

