College basketball rankings: Villanova back at No. 1 after Michigan State loses

The Spartans' loss to Ohio State on Sunday opened the door for Nova to climb back to No. 1

Michigan State moved to the top of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) Sunday morning thanks to a combination of a 14-game winning streak and Duke's loss at NC State on Saturday. But then the Spartans spent Sunday afternoon getting blown out in an 80-64 loss at Ohio State. So now Villanova is No. 1 again.

To be clear, I'd be willing to listen to an argument for West Virginia, and I have no problem with anybody voting the Mountaineers No. 1 right now. But I went with Villanova over West Virginia because the Wildcats' neutral-court wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee register similarly to West Virginia's home wins over Virginia and Oklahoma, and because Villanova's lone loss (101-93 at Butler) is better than West Virginia's lone loss (88-65 on a neutral court to Texas A&M.

Either way, look at this top five.

  1. Villanova
  2. West Virginia
  3. Virginia
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Oklahoma

Three of those schools weren't ranked at all in the preseason AP poll. Neither was No. 8 Arizona State. Or No. 12 TCU. Or No. 15 Florida State. So when you hear people say this season has produced unexpected storylines, it's true. Which should make for a fun rest of January, February and March.

Biggest Movers
1 Villanova
6 Michigan State
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Villanova The Wildcats' only loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. Their resume features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. 114-1
2 West Virginia The Mountaineers will take a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Baylor. Their resume features wins over Virginia and Oklahoma. 114-1
3 Virginia The Cavaliers' only loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Syracuse. 114-1
4 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2004. Their resume features wins over Kansas, Baylor, Nevada and Kansas State. 114-1
5 Oklahoma The Sooners' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at West Virginia. Their resume features wins at Wichita State and TCU. 112-2
6 Duke The Blue Devils are 2-2 in their past four games. The losses are to Boston College and North Carolina State. 113-2
7 Michigan State The Spartans' 14-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Ohio State. Michigan State's resume features wins over North Carolina, Notre Dame and Maryland. 615-2
8 Arizona State The Sun Devils own five top-60 KenPom wins. They've beaten Xavier on a neutral court and won at Kansas and Utah. --13-2
9 Wichita State The Shockers have won five straight games since losing to Oklahoma. They're 3-0 in the AAC heading into Thursday's game at East Carolina. --13-2
10 Purdue The Boilermakers have won 11 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Their resume features four top-40 KenPom wins. --15-2
11 Kansas The Jayhawks avoided a two-game losing streak by winning at TCU on Saturday. Their only loss to an unranked team is a loss to Washington. --12-3
12 TCU The Horned Frogs have gone 1-2 since starting the season 12-0. But both of their losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). --13-2
13 Xavier The Musketeers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Providence. Next up is Wednesday's showdown with Villanova. --15-2
14 Gonzaga Two of Gonzaga's three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Zags own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State. 114-3
15 Florida State The Seminoles' resume includes wins over North Carolina and Florida. All three losses are to top-60 KenPom teams. 112-3
16 North Carolina The Tar Heels are 2-3 in their past five games with losses to Wofford, Florida State and Virginia. Three of their next four games are at home. --12-4
17 Seton Hall The Pirates have won five straight games since losing at Rutgers. Their resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- most notably a victory over Texas Tech. --14-2
18 Cincinnati The Bearcats have won seven straight games since losing to Xavier and Florida. UC's resume includes wins over UCLA and SMU. --14-2
19 Clemson The Tigers will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game at North Carolina State. Their resume features wins over Florida, Ohio State and Louisville. --14-1
20 Arizona The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Colorado. They are 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-75 losses. --12-4
21 Florida The Gators have won five straight games since losing to Clemson. Their resume features three top-30 KenPom wins. --11-4
22 Auburn The Tigers will take a 12-game winning streak into Tuesday's game against Ole Miss. Their resume features wins over Tennessee and Arkansas. --14-1
23 Tennessee Three of the Vols' four losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They own wins over Purdue and Kentucky. --10-4
24 Kentucky The Wildcats are 2-3 against top-50 KenPom teams after Saturday's loss to Tennessee. They're also 2-3 in games played away from Rupp Arena. --12-3
25 Baylor All four of the Bears' losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They own wins over Creighton and Texas. --11-4
26 Creighton All three of the Bluejays' losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They'll take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Butler. --13-3
CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories