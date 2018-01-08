College basketball rankings: Villanova back at No. 1 after Michigan State loses
The Spartans' loss to Ohio State on Sunday opened the door for Nova to climb back to No. 1
Michigan State moved to the top of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) Sunday morning thanks to a combination of a 14-game winning streak and Duke's loss at NC State on Saturday. But then the Spartans spent Sunday afternoon getting blown out in an 80-64 loss at Ohio State. So now Villanova is No. 1 again.
To be clear, I'd be willing to listen to an argument for West Virginia, and I have no problem with anybody voting the Mountaineers No. 1 right now. But I went with Villanova over West Virginia because the Wildcats' neutral-court wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee register similarly to West Virginia's home wins over Virginia and Oklahoma, and because Villanova's lone loss (101-93 at Butler) is better than West Virginia's lone loss (88-65 on a neutral court to Texas A&M.
Either way, look at this top five.
- Villanova
- West Virginia
- Virginia
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
Three of those schools weren't ranked at all in the preseason AP poll. Neither was No. 8 Arizona State. Or No. 12 TCU. Or No. 15 Florida State. So when you hear people say this season has produced unexpected storylines, it's true. Which should make for a fun rest of January, February and March.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' only loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. Their resume features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee.
|1
|14-1
|2
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers will take a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Baylor. Their resume features wins over Virginia and Oklahoma.
|1
|14-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' only loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Syracuse.
|1
|14-1
|4
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2004. Their resume features wins over Kansas, Baylor, Nevada and Kansas State.
|1
|14-1
|5
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at West Virginia. Their resume features wins at Wichita State and TCU.
|1
|12-2
|6
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 2-2 in their past four games. The losses are to Boston College and North Carolina State.
|1
|13-2
|7
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' 14-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Ohio State. Michigan State's resume features wins over North Carolina, Notre Dame and Maryland.
|6
|15-2
|8
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils own five top-60 KenPom wins. They've beaten Xavier on a neutral court and won at Kansas and Utah.
|--
|13-2
|9
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have won five straight games since losing to Oklahoma. They're 3-0 in the AAC heading into Thursday's game at East Carolina.
|--
|13-2
|10
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 11 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Their resume features four top-40 KenPom wins.
|--
|15-2
|11
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks avoided a two-game losing streak by winning at TCU on Saturday. Their only loss to an unranked team is a loss to Washington.
|--
|12-3
|12
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have gone 1-2 since starting the season 12-0. But both of their losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|13-2
|13
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Providence. Next up is Wednesday's showdown with Villanova.
|--
|15-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|Two of Gonzaga's three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Zags own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|1
|14-3
|15
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' resume includes wins over North Carolina and Florida. All three losses are to top-60 KenPom teams.
|1
|12-3
|16
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 2-3 in their past five games with losses to Wofford, Florida State and Virginia. Three of their next four games are at home.
|--
|12-4
|17
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates have won five straight games since losing at Rutgers. Their resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- most notably a victory over Texas Tech.
|--
|14-2
|18
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won seven straight games since losing to Xavier and Florida. UC's resume includes wins over UCLA and SMU.
|--
|14-2
|19
|Clemson
|The Tigers will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game at North Carolina State. Their resume features wins over Florida, Ohio State and Louisville.
|--
|14-1
|20
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Colorado. They are 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-75 losses.
|--
|12-4
|21
|Florida
|The Gators have won five straight games since losing to Clemson. Their resume features three top-30 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-4
|22
|Auburn
|The Tigers will take a 12-game winning streak into Tuesday's game against Ole Miss. Their resume features wins over Tennessee and Arkansas.
|--
|14-1
|23
|Tennessee
|Three of the Vols' four losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They own wins over Purdue and Kentucky.
|--
|10-4
|24
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 2-3 against top-50 KenPom teams after Saturday's loss to Tennessee. They're also 2-3 in games played away from Rupp Arena.
|--
|12-3
|25
|Baylor
|All four of the Bears' losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They own wins over Creighton and Texas.
|--
|11-4
|26
|Creighton
|All three of the Bluejays' losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They'll take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Butler.
|--
|13-3
