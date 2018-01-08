College basketball rankings: Villanova back at No. 1 after Michigan State loses

Michigan State moved to the top of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) Sunday morning thanks to a combination of a 14-game winning streak and Duke's loss at NC State on Saturday. But then the Spartans spent Sunday afternoon getting blown out in an 80-64 loss at Ohio State. So now Villanova is No. 1 again.

To be clear, I'd be willing to listen to an argument for West Virginia, and I have no problem with anybody voting the Mountaineers No. 1 right now. But I went with Villanova over West Virginia because the Wildcats' neutral-court wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee register similarly to West Virginia's home wins over Virginia and Oklahoma, and because Villanova's lone loss (101-93 at Butler) is better than West Virginia's lone loss (88-65 on a neutral court to Texas A&M.

Either way, look at this top five.

Villanova

West Virginia

Virginia

Texas Tech

Oklahoma



Three of those schools weren't ranked at all in the preseason AP poll. Neither was No. 8 Arizona State. Or No. 12 TCU. Or No. 15 Florida State. So when you hear people say this season has produced unexpected storylines, it's true. Which should make for a fun rest of January, February and March.