College basketball rankings: Villanova tops Virginia in AP top 25; Kentucky returns

Monday's latest AP top 25 poll once again has Villanova at the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week. The red-hot Wildcats received 47 of a possible 65 first place votes after another perfect week that saw them win big over Providence and hang on to snag a win over Marquette on the road.

Jay Wright's team will be tested frequently over the next two weeks, but they're gearing up for a four-game home stand starting Thursday, where they have yet to lose this season.

Nipping at the heels of the Wildcats is Virginia. The Cavaliers put together an impressive 2-0 week with a win over Clemson and a statement road win over Duke in Cameron Indoor. UVA garnered 17 first place votes this week and, at 9-0 in ACC play, now has a comfortable 2.5 game lead in the conference standings and a clear path to a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs.

As is the case last week, Purdue and Duke sit at Nos. 3 and 4 while Michigan State rounds out the new-look top 5.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking: