College basketball rankings: Villanova tops Virginia in AP top 25; Kentucky returns
The Wildcats spent a week outside the top 25 but returned after securing a big win over West Virginia
Monday's latest AP top 25 poll once again has Villanova at the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week. The red-hot Wildcats received 47 of a possible 65 first place votes after another perfect week that saw them win big over Providence and hang on to snag a win over Marquette on the road.
Jay Wright's team will be tested frequently over the next two weeks, but they're gearing up for a four-game home stand starting Thursday, where they have yet to lose this season.
Nipping at the heels of the Wildcats is Virginia. The Cavaliers put together an impressive 2-0 week with a win over Clemson and a statement road win over Duke in Cameron Indoor. UVA garnered 17 first place votes this week and, at 9-0 in ACC play, now has a comfortable 2.5 game lead in the conference standings and a clear path to a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs.
As is the case last week, Purdue and Duke sit at Nos. 3 and 4 while Michigan State rounds out the new-look top 5.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova
20-1
1,607
1
2
Virginia
20-1
1,572
2
3
Purdue
21-2
1,501
3
4
Duke
18-3
1,372
4
5
Michigan State
|20-3
1,347
6
6
Xavier
19-3
1,278
8
7
Kansas
17-4
1,224
5
8
Cincinnati
19-2
1,208
9
9
Arizona
18-4
1,103
11
10
Texas Tech
17-4
987
14
11
Auburn
19-2
882
19
12
Oklahoma
15-5
840
12
13
Saint Mary's
21-2
753
16
14
Gonzaga
19-4
750
15
15
West Virginia
16-5
709
7
16
Wichita State
17-4
635
17
17
Ohio State
18-5
566
13
18
Tennessee
15-5
512
22
19
North Carolina
16-6
470
10
20
Clemson
17-4
414
18
21
Kentucky
16-5
344
--
22
Rhode Island
17-3
327
24
23
Florida
15-6
172
20
24
Michigan
17-6
103
25
25
Arizona State
16-5
100
21
