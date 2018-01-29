College basketball rankings: Villanova tops Virginia in AP top 25; Kentucky returns

The Wildcats spent a week outside the top 25 but returned after securing a big win over West Virginia

Monday's latest AP top 25 poll once again has Villanova at the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week. The red-hot Wildcats received 47 of a possible 65 first place votes after another perfect week that saw them win big over Providence and hang on to snag a win over Marquette on the road.

Jay Wright's team will be tested frequently over the next two weeks, but they're gearing up for a four-game home stand starting Thursday, where they have yet to lose this season.

Nipping at the heels of the Wildcats is Virginia. The Cavaliers put together an impressive 2-0 week with a win over Clemson and a statement road win over Duke in Cameron Indoor. UVA garnered 17 first place votes this week and, at 9-0 in ACC play, now has a comfortable 2.5 game lead in the conference standings and a clear path to a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs.

As is the case last week, Purdue and Duke sit at Nos. 3 and 4 while Michigan State rounds out the new-look top 5.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova

20-1

1,607

1

2

Virginia

20-1

1,572

2

3

Purdue

21-2

1,501

3

4

Duke

18-3

1,372

4

5

Michigan State

20-3

1,347

6

6

Xavier

19-3

1,278

8

7

Kansas

17-4

1,224

5

8

Cincinnati

19-2

1,208

9

9

Arizona

18-4

1,103

11

10

Texas Tech

17-4

987

14

11

Auburn

19-2

882

19

12

Oklahoma

15-5

840

12

13

Saint Mary's

21-2

753

16

14

Gonzaga

19-4

750

15

15

West Virginia

16-5

709

7

16

Wichita State

17-4

635

17

17

Ohio State

18-5

566

13

18

Tennessee

15-5

512

22

19

North Carolina

16-6

470

10

20

Clemson

17-4

414

18

21

Kentucky

16-5

344

--

22

Rhode Island

17-3

327

24

23

Florida

15-6

172

20

24

Michigan

17-6

103

25

25

Arizona State

16-5

100

21

