College basketball rankings: Villanova falls out of top 5 after upset loss to Providence
The Wildcats drop to No. 6 in Thursday's Top 25 (and one) after falling to the Friars
Villanova was, last Wednesday morning, ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) and alone atop the Big East standings. Things were good. But ten the Wildcats spent last Wednesday night losing 79-75 at home to St. John's. And they spent the subsequent Wednesday night -- i.e., last night -- losing 76-71 at Providence. That they managed to beat Butler at home in between was nice, I guess. But the bottom line remains the bottom line, and the bottom line is this: Jay Wright's team -- thanks to a pair of losses to sub-60 KenPom teams -- went from 22-1 to 23-3 in an eight-day span.
Consequently, Villanova is no longer alone atop the Big East standings -- Xavier is. And the Wildcats will now spend Saturday playing at Xavier -- where a loss would place them two games back in the loss column with just three games remaining for Chris Mack's Musketeers. In other words, unless Villanova wins at Cintas Center this weekend, its streak of four consecutive Big East regular-season titles is almost certainly coming to an end. So the stakes will be high in Cincinnati.
Xavier is No. 3 in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 (and one). Villanova is No. 6.
Florida State and Arizona State join the Top 25 (and one) replacing Florida and Kentucky, which lost to Auburn 76-66, and extended its losing streak to four games.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Thursday's updated Top 25 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina, Clemson and Rhode Island. They own a two-game lead in the ACC standings.
|--
|24-2
|2
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Northwestern.
|1
|25-3
|3
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-35 loss. They'll take a nine-game winning streak -- and one-game lead in the Big East standings -- into Saturday's game with Villanova.
|1
|24-3
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and one sub-60 loss. They've lost two straight games since starting 12-0 in the Big Ten.
|1
|23-4
|5
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 16-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Houston. They're 12-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|1
|23-2
|6
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Xavier, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Butler. Villanova is 1-2 in its past three games with multiple losses to sub-60 KenPom teams.
|4
|23-3
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They own a one-game lead over Kansas in the Big 12 standings.
|--
|22-4
|8
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just three sub-10 losses. They'll take a two-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Clemson.
|--
|21-5
|9
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee in the SEC standings.
|--
|23-3
|10
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Loyola Marymount.
|--
|23-4
|11
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-25 losses. All five of their losses are to possible NCAA Tournament teams.
|--
|20-5
|12
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They're 13-1 in the Big Ten and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|22-5
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-35 losses. Three of their six losses have come inside Allen Fieldhouse.
|--
|20-6
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and only two sub-40 losses. They've won four straight games since losing at Clemson.
|--
|20-7
|15
|Saint Mary's
|Gonzaga snapped Saint Mary's 19-game winning streak late Saturday. The Gaels' own four top-65 KenPom wins.
|--
|24-3
|16
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They've won seven of their past eight games.
|--
|19-6
|17
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. They've won four of their five games since losing at Houston.
|--
|19-5
|18
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 16 straight games since losing at Alabama. They own a four-game lead in the Atlantic 10 standings with only five games to play.
|--
|21-3
|19
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-35 losses. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice - and won three of their past four games.
|--
|19-7
|20
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' seven losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by four top-50 KenPom wins - among them a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|21-7
|21
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. They're 10-3 in the Pac-12 and at least two games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|20-6
|22
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Only one of their nine losses came at home.
|--
|16-9
|23
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only two sub-45 losses. They've won four of their past five games.
|--
|17-9
|24
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features six top-75 KenPom wins and just three sub-30 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined.
|1
|22-5
|25
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just three sub-50 losses. They own road wins over Louisville, Virginia Tech and Florida.
|2
|18-8
|26
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins away from home -- among them victories over Xavier and Kansas. They'll take a three-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Arizona.
|1
|19-6
In: Florida State. Arizona State
Out: Kentucky, Florida
