College basketball rankings: Villanova falls out of top 5 after upset loss to Providence

Villanova was, last Wednesday morning, ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) and alone atop the Big East standings. Things were good. But ten the Wildcats spent last Wednesday night losing 79-75 at home to St. John's. And they spent the subsequent Wednesday night -- i.e., last night -- losing 76-71 at Providence. That they managed to beat Butler at home in between was nice, I guess. But the bottom line remains the bottom line, and the bottom line is this: Jay Wright's team -- thanks to a pair of losses to sub-60 KenPom teams -- went from 22-1 to 23-3 in an eight-day span.

Consequently, Villanova is no longer alone atop the Big East standings -- Xavier is. And the Wildcats will now spend Saturday playing at Xavier -- where a loss would place them two games back in the loss column with just three games remaining for Chris Mack's Musketeers. In other words, unless Villanova wins at Cintas Center this weekend, its streak of four consecutive Big East regular-season titles is almost certainly coming to an end. So the stakes will be high in Cincinnati.

Xavier is No. 3 in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 (and one). Villanova is No. 6.

Florida State and Arizona State join the Top 25 (and one) replacing Florida and Kentucky, which lost to Auburn 76-66, and extended its losing streak to four games.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Thursday's updated Top 25 rankings