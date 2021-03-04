Villanova beat Creighton on Wednesday to improve to 16-4 overall and 11-3 in the Big East. As a result, the Wildcats are now guaranteed to win the league title by multiple games. That's good stuff. But if you think they were celebrating afterward, you must've missed the biggest development from the night -- specifically that Collin Gillespie, Villanova's point guard and leader, suffered a left knee injury that future Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright subsequently described as "serious."
An MRI is scheduled for Thursday.
Hopefully it provides surprisingly good news.
But, as I said on CBS Sports Network late Wednesday, I've been listening to coaches talk about injuries long enough to know that they don't usually describe anything as "serious" so quickly unless they feel pretty confident that it's, you know, actually serious. So that's discouraging. And this is obviously an awful blow to Villanova -- but more so to Gillespie, a young man who just led the Wildcats to a third consecutive Big East title. He's second on the team in scoring. He's first on the team in assists. And now there's reason to believe his season might really be over because of an awkward landing 10 days before Selection Sunday.
Yuck.
The good news is that even if Gillespie suffered a season-ending injury, this doesn't have to be the end of his college career. Like every other senior, he's eligible to return next season if he wants -- and I'm certain Gillespie will be among the many four-year players who at least consider exercising that option given that the NBA is not considered a certain destination. Either way, that was some kind of gut-punch he and his program suffered Wednesday night. They won the game. But, it appears, they might've lost much more.
Villanova remains No. 12 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wildcats will conclude the regular season Saturday at Providence.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 15 WCC games by an average of 24.1 points.
|--
|24-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor is 9-1 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, West Virginia and Kansas. The Bears' resume features double-digit wins over Illinois, Texas and Oklahoma State.
|--
|19-1
|3
Michigan
|Michigan dropped to 12-2 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss to Illinois. The Wolverines' resume features double-digit wins over Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin.
|--
|18-2
|4
Illinois
|Illinois is 13-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over Michigan, Iowa and Purdue. Five of the Illini's six losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|19-6
|5
Alabama
|Alabama is 14-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Crimson Tide are SEC champions for the first time since 2002.
|--
|20-6
|6
Iowa
|Iowa is 11-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Ohio State and Purdue. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan.
|--
|18-7
|7
W. Virginia
|West Virginia dropped to 11-7 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss to Baylor. All seven of the Mountaineers' losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|17-7
|8
Ohio St.
|Ohio State dropped to 12-7 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss to Iowa. The Buckeyes' resume is highlighted by victories over Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
|--
|18-7
|9
Houston
|Houston is 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wichita State.
|--
|20-3
|10
Arkansas
|Arkansas is 11-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over Alabama and Missouri. The Razorbacks are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Alabama and Missouri.
|--
|20-5
|11
Florida St.
|Florida State is 9-3 in the first two quadrants with wins over Virginia and Clemson. The Seminoles are one win away from securing back-to-back outright ACC titles.
|--
|15-4
|12
Villanova
|Villanova is 8-4 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas and Creighton. The Wildcats have won the Big East in six of the past seven seasons.
|--
|16-4
|13
Kansas
|Kansas is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks are the only team that has beaten Baylor.
|--
|18-8
|14
Oklahoma St.
|Oklahoma State is 9-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cowboys will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Baylor.
|--
|17-6
|15
Texas
|Texas is 7-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over West Virginia and Kansas. All seven of the Longhorns losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|15-7
|16
Loyola Chi.
|Loyola Chicago is 5-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Ramblers are 13-1 in their past 14 games and MVC champions for the third time in the past four seasons.
|--
|21-4
|17
Virginia
|Virginia is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cavaliers have an ACC-best 12 league wins.
|1
|16-6
|18
USC
|USC is 8-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over BYU and Oregon. The Trojans close the regular season Saturday at UCLA.
|1
|20-6
|19
Purdue
|Purdue is 12-7 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Indiana.
|1
|17-8
|20
Creighton
|Creighton dropped to 11-4 in the first two quadrants after Wednesday's loss at Villanova. The Bluejays also have three Quadrant 3 losses on their resume.
|3
|17-7
|21
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 5-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Hokies' resume is highlighted by wins over Villanova, Virginia and Clemson.
|--
|15-5
|22
BYU
|BYU is 8-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Cougars will take a four-game winning streak into the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|19-5
|23
Missouri
|Missouri is 9-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois and Alabama. The Tigers' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories.
|1
|15-7
|24
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 5-8 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas and Oklahoma. All eight of the Red Raiders' losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|16-8
|25
Clemson
|Clemson dropped to 10-6 in the first two quadrants after Wednesday's loss at Syracuse. The Tigers close the regular season Saturday against Pitt.
|2
|15-6
|26
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin dropped to 9-10 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss at Purdue. The Badgers close the regular season Sunday at Iowa.
|--
|16-10