College basketball rankings: Villanova is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll

The Associated Press top 25 poll saw a major shakeup on Monday thanks to a combined six losses suffered by the previous top 10 teams over the past week -- including three top 10 teams losing to sub-75 KenPom teams.

Duke fell from its perch at No. 1 to No. 4 after losing to Boston College; previous No. 2 Kansas dropped to 13 after losing twice this week as favorites; and last week's No. 5, Florida, sunk all the way to No. 22 after losing twice to put an exclamation mark on one of the wackiest weeks of weird upsets the sport has seen in awhile.

The mayhem ushered in a new No. 1 in the sport in Villanova, which now sits atop the rankings with a perfect 10-0 record after jumping from No. 4 a week ago. The Wildcats are the only team other than Duke, which was No. 1 dating all the way back to the preseason until this week, to sit atop the AP poll so far this season.

Below is an updated look at the standings.

AP Top 25 poll

