Nobody needed to see Villanova without Collin Gillespie to understand how important the senior guard was to everything the Wildcats do. But, man, seeing the Wildcats without him really has highlighted just how important he was to everything they do.

Villanova played another game Thursday.

Villanova lost another game Thursday -- this one a 72-71 defeat to Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Consequently, the Wildcats are now 0-2 since Gillespie suffered a torn MCL that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. And that's certainly going to cost the Wildcats on Selection Sunday considering the selection committee will evaluate them (at least to some degree) sans Gillespie.

Does this mean Villanova is destined to be one-and-out in Indiana?

Of course not.

But it seems pretty clear that the Wildcats' realistic Final Four hopes are likely gone with Gillespie injured. He was their second-leading scorer, top assist man and leader in general. He's a Big East Player of the Year. And though I know that might not mean as much as it would in a different season considering the Big East named THREE DIFFERENT PEOPLE its Player of the Year this season for some weird reason, Gillespie is still undeniably one of the best players in the conference and also the nation.

His loss hurts.

Villanova's ceiling is lowered.

The Wildcats dropped to No. 19 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. For what it's worth, that correlates to a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Missouri 5 Villanova Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Iowa, Kansas, Virginia and BYU. The Zags are just the 20th team in history to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated. -- 26-0 2 Baylor Baylor is 10-1 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, Kansas, Texas and Texas Tech. The Bears will take a four-game winning streak into Friday's Big 12 Tournament semifinal game against Oklahoma State. -- 22-1 3 Illinois Illinois is 14-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue. Five of the Illini's six losses are Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 20-6 4 Michigan Michigan dropped to 13-3 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss at Michigan State. The Wolverines are 1-2 in their past three games. -- 19-3 5 Alabama Alabama is 15-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Crimson Tide are SEC champions for the first time since 2002. -- 21-6 6 Iowa Iowa is 12-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Ohio State and Purdue. The Hawkeyes are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan. -- 20-7 7 Arkansas Arkansas is 11-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over Alabama and Missouri. The Razorbacks are 11-1 in their past 12 games and the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. -- 21-5 8 Ohio St. Ohio State is 13-8 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois and Iowa. The Buckeyes will play Purdue in Friday's quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. -- 19-8 9 Houston Houston is 7-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wichita State. -- 21-3 10 Oklahoma St. Oklahoma State is 11-5 in the first two quadrants with two additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Cowboys are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Baylor. -- 19-7 11 Kansas Kansas is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with all eight losses coming in Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks are the only team that's beaten Baylor. 1 20-8 12 W. Virginia West Virginia dropped to 10-9 in the first two quadrants after Thursday's loss to Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are 4-4 in their past eight games. 1 18-9 13 Florida St. Florida State dropped to 9-4 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Notre Dame. The Seminoles' resume also includes a Quadrant 3 loss to UCF. -- 15-5 14 Texas Texas is 9-7 in the first two quadrants with victories over Kansas, West Virginia and Texas Tech. Only one of the Longhorns' losses falls outside of the first quadrant. 1 18-7 15 Loyola Chi. Loyola Chicago is 6-4 in the first two quadrants with wins over Drake and North Texas. The Ramblers are 16-1 in their past 17 games and MVC champions for the third time in the past four seasons. 1 24-4 16 Virginia Virginia is 9-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cavaliers were removed from the ACC Tournament early Friday because of COVID-19 issues within the program. 1 18-6 17 USC USC is 9-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over BYU and Oregon. The Trojans will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's Pac-12 Tournament semifinal against Colorado. 1 22-6 18 Purdue Purdue is 13-7 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers will take a five-game winning streak into the Big Ten Tournament. 1 18-8 19 Villanova Villanova dropped to 8-6 in the first two quadrants after Thursday's loss to Georgetown. The Wildcats are 0-2 since losing Collin Gillespie to a knee injury. 5 16-6 20 Creighton Creighton is 11-4 in the first two quadrants with three additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Bluejays will play UConn in Friday's semifinals of the Big East Tournament. -- 19-7 21 BYU BYU is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over San Diego State and Utah State. The Cougars will take a five-game winning streak into the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament. 1 20-6 22 Connecticut UConn is 6-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over USC and Seton Hall. The Huskies are 11-2 with James Bouknight in the lineup. 1 15-6 23 Oregon Oregon is 9-3 in the first two quadrants with two additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Ducks' top five scorers combined to miss 20 games earlier in the season. 1 20-5 24 St. Bona. St. Bonaventure is 5-3 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Bonnies are outright Atlantic 10 champions for the first time in school history. 1 15-4 25 Missouri Missouri is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, Alabama, Arkansas and Oregon. The Tigers will play Arkansas in Friday's SEC Tournament quarterfinals. NR 16-8 26 Texas Tech Texas Tech is 5-10 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas and Oklahoma. All 10 of the Red Raiders' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 17-10

