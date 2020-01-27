College basketball rankings: Villanova moves up, Baylor retains top spot and LSU joins the AP Top 25 poll

The Bears went a perfect 2-0 this week to keep their hold on the No. 1 spot

Baylor retained its spot at No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday. It's the second consecutive week the Bears sit at No. 1 in the poll after another flawless week in which they went 2-0 to push their winning streak to 16 with a close home win over Oklahoma followed by a road win over Florida on Saturday.

Baylor's strong week helped it strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot, garnering 44 of a possible 64 first-place votes after narrowly edging Gonzaga 33 to 31 in first-place votes a week ago. Gonzaga had held the No. 1 spot for four weeks before Baylor jumped the Bulldogs last week.

The rest of last week's top five remains unchanged: Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State stayed steady at Nos. 2-5. The only change in the top 10 is Duke dropping one spot to No. 9 and Villanova moving up one spot to No. 8. It's the first time all season the top seven did not change.

This week's poll featured three teams not ranked last week as No. 22 LSU, No. 23 Wichita State and No. 24 Penn State joined the rankings after being ranked earlier this season. 

Arizona, Memphis and Texas Tech fell out of the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Baylor17-115781
2Gonzaga21-115522
3Kansas16-314343
4San Diego State21-015524
5Florida State17-213185
6Louisville17-312776
7Dayton18-211637
8Villanova16-311109
9Duke16-310848
10Seton Hall15-4105510
11Oregon17-492612
12West Virginia16-387414
13Kentucky15-483915
14Michigan State15-575111
15Maryland16-465017
16Butler16-463113
17Auburn17-261916
18Iowa14-554519
19Illinois15-548321
20Colorado16-431423
21Houston16-429625
22LSU15-4260NR
23Wichita State17-3161NR
24Penn State14-5114NR
25Rutgers15-510224

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, USC 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1

