College basketball rankings: Villanova moves up, Baylor retains top spot and LSU joins the AP Top 25 poll

Baylor retained its spot at No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday. It's the second consecutive week the Bears sit at No. 1 in the poll after another flawless week in which they went 2-0 to push their winning streak to 16 with a close home win over Oklahoma followed by a road win over Florida on Saturday.

Baylor's strong week helped it strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot, garnering 44 of a possible 64 first-place votes after narrowly edging Gonzaga 33 to 31 in first-place votes a week ago. Gonzaga had held the No. 1 spot for four weeks before Baylor jumped the Bulldogs last week.

The rest of last week's top five remains unchanged: Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State stayed steady at Nos. 2-5. The only change in the top 10 is Duke dropping one spot to No. 9 and Villanova moving up one spot to No. 8. It's the first time all season the top seven did not change.

This week's poll featured three teams not ranked last week as No. 22 LSU, No. 23 Wichita State and No. 24 Penn State joined the rankings after being ranked earlier this season.

Arizona, Memphis and Texas Tech fell out of the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Baylor 17-1 1578 1 2 Gonzaga 21-1 1552 2 3 Kansas 16-3 1434 3 4 San Diego State 21-0 1552 4 5 Florida State 17-2 1318 5 6 Louisville 17-3 1277 6 7 Dayton 18-2 1163 7 8 Villanova 16-3 1110 9 9 Duke 16-3 1084 8 10 Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10 11 Oregon 17-4 926 12 12 West Virginia 16-3 874 14 13 Kentucky 15-4 839 15 14 Michigan State 15-5 751 11 15 Maryland 16-4 650 17 16 Butler 16-4 631 13 17 Auburn 17-2 619 16 18 Iowa 14-5 545 19 19 Illinois 15-5 483 21 20 Colorado 16-4 314 23 21 Houston 16-4 296 25 22 LSU 15-4 260 NR 23 Wichita State 17-3 161 NR 24 Penn State 14-5 114 NR 25 Rutgers 15-5 102 24

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, USC 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1