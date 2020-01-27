College basketball rankings: Villanova moves up, Baylor retains top spot and LSU joins the AP Top 25 poll
The Bears went a perfect 2-0 this week to keep their hold on the No. 1 spot
Baylor retained its spot at No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday. It's the second consecutive week the Bears sit at No. 1 in the poll after another flawless week in which they went 2-0 to push their winning streak to 16 with a close home win over Oklahoma followed by a road win over Florida on Saturday.
Baylor's strong week helped it strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot, garnering 44 of a possible 64 first-place votes after narrowly edging Gonzaga 33 to 31 in first-place votes a week ago. Gonzaga had held the No. 1 spot for four weeks before Baylor jumped the Bulldogs last week.
The rest of last week's top five remains unchanged: Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State stayed steady at Nos. 2-5. The only change in the top 10 is Duke dropping one spot to No. 9 and Villanova moving up one spot to No. 8. It's the first time all season the top seven did not change.
This week's poll featured three teams not ranked last week as No. 22 LSU, No. 23 Wichita State and No. 24 Penn State joined the rankings after being ranked earlier this season.
Arizona, Memphis and Texas Tech fell out of the AP Top 25.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Baylor
|17-1
|1578
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|21-1
|1552
|2
|3
|Kansas
|16-3
|1434
|3
|4
|San Diego State
|21-0
|1552
|4
|5
|Florida State
|17-2
|1318
|5
|6
|Louisville
|17-3
|1277
|6
|7
|Dayton
|18-2
|1163
|7
|8
|Villanova
|16-3
|1110
|9
|9
|Duke
|16-3
|1084
|8
|10
|Seton Hall
|15-4
|1055
|10
|11
|Oregon
|17-4
|926
|12
|12
|West Virginia
|16-3
|874
|14
|13
|Kentucky
|15-4
|839
|15
|14
|Michigan State
|15-5
|751
|11
|15
|Maryland
|16-4
|650
|17
|16
|Butler
|16-4
|631
|13
|17
|Auburn
|17-2
|619
|16
|18
|Iowa
|14-5
|545
|19
|19
|Illinois
|15-5
|483
|21
|20
|Colorado
|16-4
|314
|23
|21
|Houston
|16-4
|296
|25
|22
|LSU
|15-4
|260
|NR
|23
|Wichita State
|17-3
|161
|NR
|24
|Penn State
|14-5
|114
|NR
|25
|Rutgers
|15-5
|102
|24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, USC 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Red Raiders out of field
A look at three teams whose NCAA Tournament resume may not be as good as you think
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 3 Aztecs now 21-0
Brian Dutcher's Aztecs hold on to the No. 3 spot in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 rankings
-
UNC vs. NC State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's UNC vs. NC State game 10,000 times.
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags remain on top
The Zags have won their seven WCC games by an average of 27.6 points
-
MSU vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home