College basketball rankings: Villanova new No. 1 in AP Top 25; Duke, MSU slips
The Blue Devils and Spartans dropped after weekend losses
After a week that saw 14 of the AP top 25 teams lose -- including five of the top seven -- a shakeup in the poll was inevitably in order and has been made in the latest rankings released on Monday.
The result is a new No. 1 team in the rankings and an entirely reshuffled top 5. At the top is Villanova, which is no stranger to the top spot this season, followed by West Virginia at No. 2, Virginia at No. 3, and Michigan State and Wichita State rounding out the top 5.
Previous No. 2 Duke fell to No. 7, a spot below Purdue and ahead of Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
The biggest mover up the poll this week is No. 18 Texas Tech, which jumped from No. 18 after going 2-0 last week with wins at Kansas and vs. Kansas State at home as the Red Raiders built their record to 14-1 in the process. North Carolina, meanwhile, was the biggest mover down the poll, as the Tar Heels went 0-2 this week with losses to Florida State and Virginia as part of a grueling two-game road trip and fell from No. 12 to No. 20.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (52)
14-1
1,611
3
2
West Virginia (12)
14-1
1,559
6
3
Virginia (1)
14-1
1,438
8
4
Michigan State
15-2
1,390
1
5
Wichita State
13-2
1,225
9
6
Purdue
15-2
1,225
13
7
Duke
13-2
1,222
2
8
Texas Tech
14-1
1,174
18
9
Oklahoma
12-2
1,152
7
10
15-2
1,050
5
11
13-2
1,036
4
12
Kansas
12-3
888
10
13
14-2
759
21
14
14-2
739
19
15
14-3
676
| 20
16
13-2
621
16
17
12-4
537
14
18
Miami
13-2
502
15
19
14-1
465
| 25
20
North Carolina
12-4
423
12
21
12-3
314
17
22
14-1
243
--
23
Florida State
12-3
202
24
24
10-4
198
23
25
13-3
160
--
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 121, Florida 85, Texas A&M 62, Ohio State 29, Rhode Island 7, Michigan 5, Nevada 2, Baylor 2, New Mexico State 1, Georgia 1, Arkansas 1.
-
Monday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Spartans' loss to Ohio State on Sunday opened the door for Nova to climb back to No. 1
-
Stanford downs USC with buzzer beater
It looks like the Trojans pull out a last-second victory, then Daejon Davis' prayer is ans...
-
Podcast: Rash of upsets claims Duke, MSU
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss a wild weekend of upsets in college basketball
-
No. 1 Spartans upset by Ohio State
The Spartans are the 10th ranked team to lose this weekend and the fourth inside the top 1...
-
Stanford vs. USC odds, computer sims
SportsLine simulated Sunday's Stanford vs. USC game 10,000 times, with some surprising res...
-
Ref Ted Valentine reportedly may retire
The Big Ten took Valentine off two games this weekend, and he opted not to work an ACC con...
Add a Comment