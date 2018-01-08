College basketball rankings: Villanova new No. 1 in AP Top 25; Duke, MSU slips

The Blue Devils and Spartans dropped after weekend losses

After a week that saw 14 of the AP top 25 teams lose -- including five of the top seven -- a shakeup in the poll was inevitably in order and has been made in the latest rankings released on Monday.

The result is a new No. 1 team in the rankings and an entirely reshuffled top 5. At the top is Villanova, which is no stranger to the top spot this season, followed by West Virginia at No. 2, Virginia at No. 3, and Michigan State and Wichita State rounding out the top 5.

Previous No. 2 Duke fell to No. 7, a spot below Purdue and ahead of Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The biggest mover up the poll this week is No. 18 Texas Tech, which jumped from No. 18  after going 2-0 last week with wins at Kansas and vs.  Kansas State at home as the Red Raiders built their record to 14-1 in the process. North Carolina, meanwhile, was the biggest mover down the poll, as the Tar Heels went 0-2 this week with losses to Florida State and Virginia as part of a grueling two-game road trip and fell from No. 12 to No. 20.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (52)

14-1

1,611

3

2

West Virginia (12)

14-1

1,559

6

3

Virginia (1)

14-1

1,438

8

4

Michigan State

15-2

1,390

1

5

Wichita State

13-2

1,225

9

6

Purdue

15-2

1,225

13

7

Duke

13-2

1,222

2

8

Texas Tech

14-1

1,174

18

9

Oklahoma

12-2

1,152

7

10

Xavier

15-2

1,050

5

11

Arizona State

13-2

1,036

4

12

Kansas

12-3

888

10

13

Seton Hall

14-2

759

21

14

Cincinnati

14-2

739

19

15

Gonzaga

14-3

676

20

16

TCU

13-2

621

16

17

Arizona

12-4

537

14

18

Miami

13-2

502

15

19

Clemson

14-1

465

25

20

North Carolina

12-4

423

12

21

Kentucky

12-3

314

17

22

Auburn

14-1

243

--

23

Florida State

12-3

202

24

24

Tennessee

10-4

198

23

25

Creighton

13-3

160

--

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 121, Florida 85, Texas A&M 62, Ohio State 29, Rhode Island 7, Michigan 5, Nevada 2, Baylor 2, New Mexico State 1, Georgia 1, Arkansas 1.

