College basketball rankings: Villanova new No. 1 in AP Top 25; Duke, MSU slips

After a week that saw 14 of the AP top 25 teams lose -- including five of the top seven -- a shakeup in the poll was inevitably in order and has been made in the latest rankings released on Monday.

The result is a new No. 1 team in the rankings and an entirely reshuffled top 5. At the top is Villanova, which is no stranger to the top spot this season, followed by West Virginia at No. 2, Virginia at No. 3, and Michigan State and Wichita State rounding out the top 5.

Previous No. 2 Duke fell to No. 7, a spot below Purdue and ahead of Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The biggest mover up the poll this week is No. 18 Texas Tech, which jumped from No. 18 after going 2-0 last week with wins at Kansas and vs. Kansas State at home as the Red Raiders built their record to 14-1 in the process. North Carolina, meanwhile, was the biggest mover down the poll, as the Tar Heels went 0-2 this week with losses to Florida State and Virginia as part of a grueling two-game road trip and fell from No. 12 to No. 20.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Villanova (52) 14-1 1,611 3 2 West Virginia (12) 14-1 1,559 6 3 Virginia (1) 14-1 1,438 8 4 Michigan State 15-2 1,390 1 5 Wichita State 13-2 1,225 9 6 Purdue 15-2 1,225 13 7 Duke 13-2 1,222 2 8 Texas Tech 14-1 1,174 18 9 Oklahoma 12-2 1,152 7 10 Xavier 15-2 1,050 5 11 Arizona State 13-2 1,036 4 12 Kansas 12-3 888 10 13 Seton Hall 14-2 759 21 14 Cincinnati 14-2 739 19 15 Gonzaga 14-3 676 20

16 TCU 13-2 621 16 17 Arizona 12-4 537 14 18 Miami 13-2 502 15 19 Clemson 14-1 465 25

20 North Carolina 12-4 423 12 21 Kentucky 12-3 314 17 22 Auburn 14-1 243 -- 23 Florida State 12-3 202 24 24 Tennessee 10-4 198 23 25 Creighton 13-3 160 --

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 121, Florida 85, Texas A&M 62, Ohio State 29, Rhode Island 7, Michigan 5, Nevada 2, Baylor 2, New Mexico State 1, Georgia 1, Arkansas 1.