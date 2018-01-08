College basketball rankings: Villanova No. 1, West Virginia up to No. 2 in coaches poll
Losses by Duke and Michigan State pave way for Villanova to take top spot in coaches poll
There is once again a new No. 1 team at the top of the USA Today coaches poll released on Monday.
After three of last week's top five teams fell over the weekend including 11 of the top 25, Villanova is the top team in the country and the rest of the rankings is now a beautifully muddled mess as no team is ranked the same as it was a week ago.
Just like the AP Top 25, West Virginia and Virginia are in at Nos. 2 and 3, followed by Michigan State and Wichita State rounding out the top 5.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (27)
14-1
770
3
2
West Virginia (4)
14-1
724
5
3
Virginia
14-1
693
8
4
Michigan State
15-2
679
1
5
Wichita State
13-2
586
9
6
13-2
584
2
7
15-2
567
12
8
14-1
525
18
9
12-2
518
7
10
15-2
505
4
11
13-2
449
6
12
12-3
426
10
13
14-2
350
20
14
14-3
325
19
15
14-2
304
21
16
13-2
285
15
17
14-1
258
25
18
12-4
230
11
19
Miami
13-2
219
17
20
12-3
205
14
21
12-4
174
16
22
13-3
160
24
23
10-4
138
22
24
14-1
100
32
25
13-3
53
|28
Others receiving votes: Florida State 48; Texas A&M 47; Florida 40; Baylor 26; Saint Mary's 22; Arkansas 21; Michigan 9; Ohio State 9; Nevada 8; Rhode Island 6; New Mexico State 4; Mississippi State 4; UCLA 3; Boise State 1.
