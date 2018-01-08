College basketball rankings: Villanova No. 1, West Virginia up to No. 2 in coaches poll

Losses by Duke and Michigan State pave way for Villanova to take top spot in coaches poll

There is once again a new No. 1 team at the top of the USA Today coaches poll released on Monday.

After three of last week's top five teams fell over the weekend including 11 of the top 25, Villanova is the top team in the country and the rest of the rankings is now a beautifully muddled mess as no team is ranked the same as it was a week ago.

Just like the AP Top 25, West Virginia and Virginia are in at Nos. 2 and 3, followed by Michigan State and Wichita State rounding out the top 5.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (27)

14-1

770

3

2

West Virginia (4)

14-1

724

5

3

Virginia

14-1

693

8

4

Michigan State

15-2

679

1

5

Wichita State

13-2

586

9

6

Duke

13-2

584

2

7

Purdue

15-2

567

12

8

Texas Tech

14-1

525

18

9

Oklahoma

12-2

518

7

10

Xavier

15-2

505

4

11

Arizona State

13-2

449

6

12

Kansas

12-3

426

10

13

Cincinnati

14-2

350

20

14

Gonzaga

14-3

325

19

15

Seton Hall

14-2

304

21

16

TCU

13-2

285

15

17

Clemson

14-1

258

25

18

North Carolina

12-4

230

11

19

Miami

13-2

219

17

20

Kentucky

12-3

205

14

21

Arizona

12-4

174

16

22

Creighton

13-3

160

24

23

Tennessee

10-4

138

22

24

Auburn

14-1

100

32

25

Notre Dame

13-3

53

28

Others receiving votes: Florida State 48; Texas A&M 47; Florida 40; Baylor 26; Saint Mary's 22; Arkansas 21; Michigan 9; Ohio State 9; Nevada 8; Rhode Island 6; New Mexico State 4; Mississippi State 4; UCLA 3; Boise State 1.

