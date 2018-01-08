College basketball rankings: Villanova No. 1, West Virginia up to No. 2 in coaches poll

There is once again a new No. 1 team at the top of the USA Today coaches poll released on Monday.

After three of last week's top five teams fell over the weekend including 11 of the top 25, Villanova is the top team in the country and the rest of the rankings is now a beautifully muddled mess as no team is ranked the same as it was a week ago.

Just like the AP Top 25, West Virginia and Virginia are in at Nos. 2 and 3, followed by Michigan State and Wichita State rounding out the top 5.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Florida State 48; Texas A&M 47; Florida 40; Baylor 26; Saint Mary's 22; Arkansas 21; Michigan 9; Ohio State 9; Nevada 8; Rhode Island 6; New Mexico State 4; Mississippi State 4; UCLA 3; Boise State 1.