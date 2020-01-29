College basketball rankings: Villanova wins seventh straight, jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1

Villanova started the season 1-1 with a 25-point loss to Ohio State. Needless to say, that wasn't great. But the Wildcats have been nothing but great lately -- most recently on Tuesday when they extended their winning streak to seven games via a 79-59 victory at St. John's that doubled as a Quadrant 1 win.

"That was a good performance by us," future Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright told reporters after his Wildcats made 12 of the 29 3-pointers they attempted while cruising to an easy win. "I was really proud of how we defended. I was proud of how we handled their pressure."

The Wildcats are now 5-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. That's a strong body of work. And considering six of Villanova's next seven games currently project as Quadrant 1 opportunities, the Wildcats' resume could get even stronger over the next couple of weeks -- strong enough, in fact, to get the Big East power into a position to spend February and early March competing for a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Villanova is No. 5 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday vs. Creighton. They've already beaten the Bluejays once this season, 64-59, earlier this month in Omaha.

