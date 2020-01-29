College basketball rankings: Villanova wins seventh straight, jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1

The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers in Tuesday's 79-59 victory at St. John's

Villanova started the season 1-1 with a 25-point loss to Ohio State. Needless to say, that wasn't great. But the Wildcats have been nothing but great lately -- most recently on Tuesday when they extended their winning streak to seven games via a 79-59 victory at St. John's that doubled as a Quadrant 1 win.

"That was a good performance by us," future Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright told reporters after his Wildcats made 12 of the 29 3-pointers they attempted while cruising to an easy win. "I was really proud of how we defended. I was proud of how we handled their pressure."

The Wildcats are now 5-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. That's a strong body of work. And considering six of Villanova's next seven games currently project as Quadrant 1 opportunities, the Wildcats' resume could get even stronger over the next couple of weeks -- strong enough, in fact, to get the Big East power into a position to spend February and early March competing for a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Villanova is No. 5 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday vs. Creighton. They've already beaten the Bluejays once this season, 64-59, earlier this month in Omaha.

1 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-59 victory over Pacific. The Zags will take a 13-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara. --21-1
2 Baylor MaCio Teague finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win at Florida. The Bears will take a 16-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Iowa State. --17-1
3 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 21 points, three assists and three rebounds in Sunday's 71-67 victory at UNLV. The Aztecs are 21-0 for the first time in school history. --21-0
4 Kansas Christian Braun made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Monday's 65-60 victory at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Texas Tech. --17-3
5 Villanova Saddiq Bey made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Tuesday's 79-59 victory at St. John's. The Wildcats are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. 217-3
6 Louisville Samuell Williamson got 14 points off the bench in Saturday's 80-62 victory over Clemson. The Cardinals will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Boston College. --17-3
7 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory at Richmond. The Flyers will take a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Duquesne. 118-2
8 Seton Hall Romaro Gill finished with 17 points, eight blocks and six rebounds in Wednesday's 73-64 win over Providence. The Pirates are 7-0 in the Big East for the first time ever. 115-4
9 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Missouri. The Mountaineers are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. 116-3
10 Florida St. The Seminoles missed two potential game-tying shots in the final seconds of Tuesday's 61-56 loss at Virginia. The defeat snapped Florida State's 10-game winning streak. 517-3
11 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-67 victory over Pitt. The Blue Devils' next three games are all on the road -- at Syracuse, Boston College and North Carolina. --17-3
12 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 77-76 victory at Indiana. All four of Maryland's losses are to top-35 KenPom teams. --16-4
13 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 18 points and eight assists in Sunday's 70-52 victory at Minnesota. The Spartans are 7-2 in the Big Ten and tied with Illinois atop the league standings. --15-5
14 Oregon Chris Duarte finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists in Sunday's 96-75 victory over UCLA. The Ducks are atop the Pac-12 standings with a 6-2 league record. --17-4
15 Auburn Samir Doughty finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 83-82 double-overtime victory at Ole Miss. The Tigers won despite opening the game down 17-3. --18-2
16 Butler Sean McDermott made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 69-64 victory at Georgetown. The Bulldogs won despite trailing by 11 points at the half. --17-4
17 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds in Monday's 68-62 victory over Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Maryland. --15-5
18 Kentucky Nick Richards finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 76-74 overtime victory at Texas Tech. Kentucky is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Louisville and Arkansas. --15-4
19 Houston DeJon Jarreau finished with 12 points and six assists in Sunday's 68-49 victory over South Florida. The Cougars are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming at Tulsa. --16-4
20 Wichita St. Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory over UCF. Two of the Shockers' three losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. --17-3
21 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 72-63 victory at Michigan. The Nittany Lions own four wins over top-20 KenPom teams. --14-5
22 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 victory at Michigan. Illinois will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota. --15-5
23 LSU Trendon Watford finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 69-67 victory at Texas. The Tigers will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Alabama. --15-4
24 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 77-66 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Villanova. --16-5
25 Rutgers Caleb McConnell finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 70-63 victory over Purdue. Rutgers is 15-0 at home this season --16-5
26 Colorado McKinley Wright finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 76-62 victory over Washington. The Buffaloes are 8-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants. --16-4
