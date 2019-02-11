College Basketball Rankings: Virginia drops to No. 4 in Coaches Poll after losing to Duke; Gonzaga jumps to No. 3

Duke's dismantling of Virginia on the road this weekend loosened Tennessee's grip on the No. 1 spot in Monday's USA Today Coaches Poll, but not enough to pry it loose. The Volunteers are again No. 1 in the poll ahead of Duke, receiving 30 of a possible 32 first-place votes. Duke received the other two, only a week after UT collected all 32.

Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky round out the reshuffled top-5; UVA's loss dropped it one spot, and as a result, Gonzaga bounced from No. 4 to No. 3.

New to the top 10 of this week's rankings is Houston, which entered last week at No. 12. The Cougars (23-1) stand at No. 9 in this week's rankings, sandwiched in between North Carolina (9) and Marquette (10). They're the only club out of the AAC ranked this week after Cincinnati dropped out.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Tennessee (30) 22-1 798 1 2 Duke (2) 21-2 768 2 3 Gonzaga 23-2 734 4 4 Virginia 20-2 689 3 5 Kentucky 20-3 667 5 6 Nevada 23-1 609 6 7 Michigan 22-2 607 7 8 North Carolina 19-4 583 8 9 Houston 23-1 517 12 10 Marquette 20-4 488 9 11 Purdue 17-6 430 15 12 Michigan State 19-5 420 11 13 Villanova 19-5 411 13 14 Kansas 18-6 320 14 15 Texas Tech 19-5 305 18 16 Virginia Tech 18-5 266 10 17 Iowa 19-5 250 20 18 Kansas State 18-5 233 NR 19 Florida State 18-5 211 24 20 Louisville 17-7 207 17 21 Louisiana State 19-4 200 22 22 Iowa State 18-6 194 16 23 Wisconsin 17-7 174 19 24 Buffalo 20-3 86 25 25 Maryland 18-6 65 NR

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 45; Mississippi State 22; Auburn 20; Washington 16; Furman 13; Wofford 13; Arizona State 8; North Texas 7; Texas 6; Hofstra 6; North Carolina State 5; Mississippi 4; Syracuse 2; Toledo 1.