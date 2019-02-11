College Basketball Rankings: Virginia drops to No. 4 in Coaches Poll after losing to Duke; Gonzaga jumps to No. 3

Tennessee remained No. 1 and the Blue Devils stayed at No. 2

Duke's dismantling of Virginia on the road this weekend loosened Tennessee's grip on the No. 1 spot in Monday's USA Today Coaches Poll, but not enough to pry it loose. The Volunteers are again No. 1 in the poll ahead of Duke, receiving 30 of a possible 32 first-place votes. Duke received the other two, only a week after UT collected all 32.

Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky round out the reshuffled top-5; UVA's loss dropped it one spot, and as a result, Gonzaga bounced from No. 4 to No. 3.

New to the top 10 of this week's rankings is Houston, which entered last week at No. 12. The Cougars (23-1) stand at No. 9 in this week's rankings, sandwiched in between North Carolina (9) and Marquette (10). They're the only club out of the AAC ranked this week after Cincinnati dropped out.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Tennessee (30)22-17981
2Duke (2)21-27682
3Gonzaga23-27344
4Virginia20-26893
5Kentucky20-36675
6Nevada23-16096
7Michigan22-26077
8North Carolina19-45838
9Houston23-151712
10Marquette20-44889
11Purdue17-643015
12Michigan State19-542011
13Villanova19-541113
14Kansas18-632014
15Texas Tech19-530518
16Virginia Tech18-526610
17Iowa19-525020
18Kansas State18-5233NR
19Florida State18-521124
20Louisville17-720717
21Louisiana State19-420022
22Iowa State18-619416
23Wisconsin17-717419
24Buffalo20-38625
25Maryland18-665NR

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 45; Mississippi State 22; Auburn 20; Washington 16; Furman 13; Wofford 13; Arizona State 8; North Texas 7; Texas 6; Hofstra 6; North Carolina State 5; Mississippi 4; Syracuse 2; Toledo 1.

