College Basketball Rankings: Virginia drops to No. 4 in Coaches Poll after losing to Duke; Gonzaga jumps to No. 3
Tennessee remained No. 1 and the Blue Devils stayed at No. 2
Duke's dismantling of Virginia on the road this weekend loosened Tennessee's grip on the No. 1 spot in Monday's USA Today Coaches Poll, but not enough to pry it loose. The Volunteers are again No. 1 in the poll ahead of Duke, receiving 30 of a possible 32 first-place votes. Duke received the other two, only a week after UT collected all 32.
Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky round out the reshuffled top-5; UVA's loss dropped it one spot, and as a result, Gonzaga bounced from No. 4 to No. 3.
New to the top 10 of this week's rankings is Houston, which entered last week at No. 12. The Cougars (23-1) stand at No. 9 in this week's rankings, sandwiched in between North Carolina (9) and Marquette (10). They're the only club out of the AAC ranked this week after Cincinnati dropped out.
USA Today Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Tennessee (30)
|22-1
|798
|1
|2
|Duke (2)
|21-2
|768
|2
|3
|Gonzaga
|23-2
|734
|4
|4
|Virginia
|20-2
|689
|3
|5
|Kentucky
|20-3
|667
|5
|6
|Nevada
|23-1
|609
|6
|7
|Michigan
|22-2
|607
|7
|8
|North Carolina
|19-4
|583
|8
|9
|Houston
|23-1
|517
|12
|10
|Marquette
|20-4
|488
|9
|11
|Purdue
|17-6
|430
|15
|12
|Michigan State
|19-5
|420
|11
|13
|Villanova
|19-5
|411
|13
|14
|Kansas
|18-6
|320
|14
|15
|Texas Tech
|19-5
|305
|18
|16
|Virginia Tech
|18-5
|266
|10
|17
|Iowa
|19-5
|250
|20
|18
|Kansas State
|18-5
|233
|NR
|19
|Florida State
|18-5
|211
|24
|20
|Louisville
|17-7
|207
|17
|21
|Louisiana State
|19-4
|200
|22
|22
|Iowa State
|18-6
|194
|16
|23
|Wisconsin
|17-7
|174
|19
|24
|Buffalo
|20-3
|86
|25
|25
|Maryland
|18-6
|65
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 45; Mississippi State 22; Auburn 20; Washington 16; Furman 13; Wofford 13; Arizona State 8; North Texas 7; Texas 6; Hofstra 6; North Carolina State 5; Mississippi 4; Syracuse 2; Toledo 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Wednesday battle between Villanova and Providence...
-
Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the SEC showdown between Tennessee and South...
-
Kansas fears formal NCAA investigation
A reinstatement ruiling involving Silvio De Sousa may have opened a door for the NCAA into...
-
NC State in need of quality wins
The path to the NCAA Tournament is tricky for NC State, Indiana and Wofford
-
Bubble watch: Clemson faces Miami
We're tracking the bubble teams in action and the Tigers can't afford a loss at Miami
-
Breaking down Duke's crazy comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the controversial ending in LSU's win at Kent...