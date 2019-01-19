College basketball rankings: Virginia-Duke, Kentucky-Auburn will impact Top 25 And 1

DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia and Duke are No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. So the result of that game being played here inside Cameron Indoor Stadium will impact these rankings -- one way or another.

Same goes for Auburn-Kentucky.

The Tigers and Wildcats are No. 11 and No. 20, respectively, in the Top 25 And 1 -- which has led to countless UK fans asking why I have John Calipari's team so low. It's a reasonable question, I acknowledge -- if only because I don't think there's much difference, in ability or resume, between the teams ranked 10th through 20th. So if you believe Kentucky should be higher, it's possible you're right. The only thing I'd say in response, though, is that there's nothing "absurd" or "stupid" or "idiotic" -- these are all words UK fans have used -- about having the Wildcats 20th considering the Wildcats are only 3-3 against top-100 KenPom teams.

Did you realize that?

And did you realize every school I have ranked ahead of Kentucky has more wins over top-100 KenPom teams, plus a better record against top-100 KenPom teams, than Kentucky? It's true. So, yes, the Wildcats have some good wins -- specifically a neutral-court win over North Carolina and a road win at Louisville But they don't have many good wins, which is why this game against Auburn is so important. If nothing else, it's a chance to add another good win that Kentucky's resume could really use.