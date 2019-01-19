College basketball rankings: Virginia-Duke, Kentucky-Auburn will impact Top 25 And 1
Kentucky enters its game at Auburn with just a 3-3 record vs. top-100 KenPom teams
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia and Duke are No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. So the result of that game being played here inside Cameron Indoor Stadium will impact these rankings -- one way or another.
Same goes for Auburn-Kentucky.
The Tigers and Wildcats are No. 11 and No. 20, respectively, in the Top 25 And 1 -- which has led to countless UK fans asking why I have John Calipari's team so low. It's a reasonable question, I acknowledge -- if only because I don't think there's much difference, in ability or resume, between the teams ranked 10th through 20th. So if you believe Kentucky should be higher, it's possible you're right. The only thing I'd say in response, though, is that there's nothing "absurd" or "stupid" or "idiotic" -- these are all words UK fans have used -- about having the Wildcats 20th considering the Wildcats are only 3-3 against top-100 KenPom teams.
Did you realize that?
And did you realize every school I have ranked ahead of Kentucky has more wins over top-100 KenPom teams, plus a better record against top-100 KenPom teams, than Kentucky? It's true. So, yes, the Wildcats have some good wins -- specifically a neutral-court win over North Carolina and a road win at Louisville But they don't have many good wins, which is why this game against Auburn is so important. If nothing else, it's a chance to add another good win that Kentucky's resume could really use.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' body of work features a single-digit victory over Gonzaga and 14 double-digit wins over everybody from Louisville to Florida. The lone loss on the resume came in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|15-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' 16-0 record features 12 double-digit wins -- among them Tuesday's 22-point victory over Virginia Tech. Only two teams have cracked the 60-point barrier against Virginia.
|--
|16-0
|3
|Michigan
|Michigan's perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Villanova and Purdue. Only two teams have stayed within single-digits of the Wolverines.
|--
|17-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won eight straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court win over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|17-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' body of work features eight wins over top-50 KenPom teams - among them victories over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. Lagerald Vick scored a game-high 21 points in Monday's win over Texas.
|--
|15-2
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won 11 straight since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features nine wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them road victories at Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida.
|--
|16-2
|7
|Duke
|The Blue Devils lost at home to Syracuse on Monday after Tre Jones suffered an AC joint separation. The freshman point guard is officially listed as "out indefinitely."
|--
|14-2
|8
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' nine-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Virginia. Virginia Tech's resume is highlighted by victories over Purdue and Washington.
|--
|14-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' five-game winning streak was snapped at home Wednesday by Iowa State. Texas Tech is 5-2 against top-50 KenPom opponents
|--
|15-2
|10
|Nevada
|Cody Martin sank a 3-pointer in the final seconds Tuesday to lift Nevada to a win at Boise State. The Wolf Pack have won three straight games since losing at New Mexico.
|--
|17-1
|11
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them victories over Washington and Arizona - and zero sub-40 losses. Next up is Saturday's home game with Kentucky.
|--
|13-3
|12
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels have one of the sport's weirdest resumes. They've beaten Gonzaga at home and NC State on the road, but lost to Texas on a neutral court and been blown out at home by Louisville.
|--
|13-4
|13
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' seven-game winning streak includes victories over Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Next up is Monday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|16-3
|14
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles won at Georgetown Tuesday despite Markus Howard only playing three minutes. The All-American candidate left the game with back discomfort.
|--
|15-3
|15
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners own wins over TCU, Florida and Wofford - but are just 2-3 in their past five games. Oklahoma's next two games are on the road against Texas and Oklahoma State.
|--
|13-4
|16
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work features four wins over top-75 KenPom teams -- among them victories at Syracuse and West Virginia. The lone loss came seven games ago at Marquette.
|--
|17-1
|17
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' two-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Michigan State. Four of Nebraska's five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|13-5
|18
|Houston
|The Cougars' body of work features eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them a victory over LSU. The lone loss is a single-digit loss on the road at Temple.
|--
|17-1
|19
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels' 10-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by LSU. Ole Miss is 5-3 against top-100 KenPom teams in its first season under Kermit Davis.
|--
|13-3
|20
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 3-3 against top-100 KenPom teams with wins over North Carolina, Louisville and Vanderbilt. The losses are to Duke, Seton Hall and Alabama.
|--
|13-3
|21
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' resume features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Tuesday's win over Florida that snapped a two-game losing streak. Three of Mississippi State's next four games are on the road.
|--
|13-3
|22
|NC State
|The Wolfpack took a bad loss Tuesday -- specifically a 71-67 loss to a Wake Forest team that entered with a 7-8 record. NC State is 1-2 in its past three games.
|--
|14-3
|23
|Villanova
|Villanova's six-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 5-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East school still without a league loss.
|--
|14-4
|24
|Louisville
|The Cardinals' resume featuers four wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably victories over Michigan State and North Carolina. Three of Louisville's losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|12-5
|25
|Purdue
|Purdue's body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them victories over Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Three of the Boilermakers' six losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|11-6
|26
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams - most notably victories over Nebraska, Iowa State and Ohio State - and zero sub-20 losses. Iowa will take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Illinois.
|--
|15-3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Expert picks for Saturday's hoops slate
The college basketball slate is loaded with big game after big game, including a No. 1 vs....
-
Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Wisconsin game 10,000...
-
How to watch: Duke-Virginia
The top team in the AP Top 25 faces the top team in the Coaches Poll in a monstrous ACC game...
-
Indiana vs. Purdue odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Indiana vs. Purdue game 10,000 t...
-
North Carolina vs. Miami odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Miami game 10,000 times
-
How to watch: UConn vs. Tulane
Due to winter storms, UConn-Tulane is being pushed off its Saturday evening path and into the...