College basketball rankings: Virginia edges out Duke for No. 1 spot in coaches poll

Virginia is the new No. 1 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, leaping Kansas, which suffered its first loss at the hands of Arizona State this weekend, and Duke. The Cavaliers barely edged out the Blue Devils, garnering 757 points to Duke's 755. They received 10 first-place votes to Duke's 9.

Tennessee, Michigan and Kansas -- ranked third, fourth and fifth this week -- received 7, 4 and 2 first-place votes, respectively.

Virginia is the fourth team to assume the top spot in the coaches poll this season. Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke have all spent time as the No. 1.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Virginia (10) 11-0 757 3 2 Duke (9) 11-1 755 2 3 Tennessee (7) 10-1 734 4 4 Michigan (4) 12-0 722 5 5 Kansas (2) 10-1 670 1 6 Nevada 12-0 659 6 7 Michigan State 10-2 587 8 8 Gonzaga 11-2 576 9 9 Florida State 11-1 505 12 10 Virginia Tech 10-1 475 13 11 Ohio State 11-1 418 14 12 Auburn 10-2 418 7 13 Texas Tech 10-1 391 11 14 North Carolina 8-3 334 10 15 Kentucky 9-2 331 18 16 Wisconsin 10-2 288 17 17 Mississippi State 11-1 278 16 18 Arizona State 9-2 278 19 19 Houston 12-0 203 20 20 Marquette 10-2 167 23 21 Iowa 10-2 128 21 22 Buffalo 11-1 117 15 23 Nebraska 10-2 113 22 24 NC State 11-1 112 NR 25 Indiana 11-2 90 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 71; St. John's 39; Cincinnati 34; Villanova 30; Maryland 28; Iowa State 22; Kansas State 21; Texas Christian 17; Furman 9; Central Florida 8; North Texas 3; Louisville 3; Seton Hall 3; Belmont 1; Pennsylvania 1; San Francisco 1.