College basketball rankings: Virginia edges out Duke for No. 1 spot in coaches poll

The unbeaten Cavaliers jumped two spots and leap-frogged Duke in the latest Coaches Poll

Virginia is the new No. 1 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, leaping Kansas, which suffered its first loss at the hands of Arizona State this weekend, and Duke. The Cavaliers barely edged out the Blue Devils, garnering 757 points to Duke's 755. They received 10 first-place votes to Duke's 9.

Tennessee, Michigan and Kansas -- ranked third, fourth and fifth this week -- received 7, 4 and 2 first-place votes, respectively.

Virginia is the fourth team to assume the top spot in the coaches poll this season. Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke have all spent time as the No. 1.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Virginia (10)

11-0

757

3

2

Duke (9)

11-1

755

2

3

Tennessee (7)

10-1

734

4

4

Michigan (4)

12-0

722

5

5

Kansas (2)

10-1

670

1

6

Nevada

12-0

659

6

7

Michigan State

10-2

587

8

8

Gonzaga

11-2

576

9

9

Florida State

11-1

505

12

10

Virginia Tech

10-1

475

13

11

Ohio State

11-1

418

14

12

Auburn

10-2

418

7

13

Texas Tech

10-1

391

11

14

North Carolina

8-3

334

10

15

Kentucky

9-2

331

18

16

Wisconsin

10-2

288

17

17

Mississippi State

11-1

278

16

18

Arizona State

9-2

278

19

19

Houston

12-0

203

20

20

Marquette

10-2

167

23

21

Iowa

10-2

128

21

22

Buffalo

11-1

117

15

23

Nebraska

10-2

113

22

24

NC State

11-1

112

NR

25

Indiana

11-2

90

NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 71; St. John's 39; Cincinnati 34; Villanova 30; Maryland 28; Iowa State 22; Kansas State 21; Texas Christian 17; Furman 9; Central Florida 8; North Texas 3; Louisville 3; Seton Hall 3; Belmont 1; Pennsylvania 1; San Francisco 1.

