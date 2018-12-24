College basketball rankings: Virginia edges out Duke for No. 1 spot in coaches poll
The unbeaten Cavaliers jumped two spots and leap-frogged Duke in the latest Coaches Poll
Virginia is the new No. 1 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, leaping Kansas, which suffered its first loss at the hands of Arizona State this weekend, and Duke. The Cavaliers barely edged out the Blue Devils, garnering 757 points to Duke's 755. They received 10 first-place votes to Duke's 9.
Tennessee, Michigan and Kansas -- ranked third, fourth and fifth this week -- received 7, 4 and 2 first-place votes, respectively.
Virginia is the fourth team to assume the top spot in the coaches poll this season. Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke have all spent time as the No. 1.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Virginia (10)
11-0
757
3
2
Duke (9)
11-1
755
2
3
Tennessee (7)
10-1
734
4
4
Michigan (4)
12-0
722
5
5
Kansas (2)
10-1
670
1
6
Nevada
12-0
659
6
7
Michigan State
10-2
587
8
8
Gonzaga
11-2
576
9
9
Florida State
11-1
505
12
10
Virginia Tech
10-1
475
13
11
Ohio State
11-1
418
14
12
Auburn
10-2
418
7
13
Texas Tech
10-1
391
11
14
North Carolina
8-3
334
10
15
Kentucky
9-2
331
18
16
Wisconsin
10-2
288
17
17
Mississippi State
11-1
278
16
18
Arizona State
9-2
278
19
19
Houston
12-0
203
20
20
Marquette
10-2
167
23
21
Iowa
10-2
128
21
22
Buffalo
11-1
117
15
23
Nebraska
10-2
113
22
24
NC State
11-1
112
NR
25
Indiana
11-2
90
NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 71; St. John's 39; Cincinnati 34; Villanova 30; Maryland 28; Iowa State 22; Kansas State 21; Texas Christian 17; Furman 9; Central Florida 8; North Texas 3; Louisville 3; Seton Hall 3; Belmont 1; Pennsylvania 1; San Francisco 1.
